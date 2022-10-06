What to do this weekend (Oct 7 to 9)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. End of the Rainbow

Catch a hit musical drama about the final years of legendary songbird Judy Garland's life this weekend.

The scene: London, 1968. As Garland performs her infamous final concerts, she fights her loved ones, alienates her fans, battles her demons… and sings her heart out.

Explore the legend and tragedy of this woman-child with so much love to share, who gave so much joy to so many but struggled all her life to find the kind of love and happiness she yearned for.

From Oct 7 to 23.

2. Project Lionheart

Check out the launch exhibition of Project Lionheart this weekend. Aiming to highlight and champion the qualities of the Singapore Spirit - Hope, Duty, Compassion, Invention and Strength- as seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, this initiative collects stories of poignant lived experiences from the ground and shares them with the community by transforming them into art installations, wall murals, music & theatre performances, and short films.

Until October 12.

3. CalmCon Asia 2022

Dive into the art of self-care and mental wellness with CalmCon 2022. This 4-day hybrid festival aims to promote well-being not just for your body but also your mind through an engaging line-up of discussions and talks on timely topics such as workplace wellbeing, compassion fatigue, and the Asian stigma regarding therapy and mental health.

Until Oct 9.

4. Japanese Film Festival 2022

After 2 years of adapted hybrid festivals, the Japanese Film Festival is back in cinemas this year. Showcasing the best of Japanese contemporary and classic cinema, this year's festival boasts a diverse line-up of films spanning a variety of genres, from horror showcases to dramas, documentaries, historical fiction, and, of course, anime.

Until Nov 5.

5. Pinkfong World Adventure

Get ready for a fin-tastic adventure with Pinkfong, Baby Shark and friends at Pinkfong World Adventure. This first-ever immersive event features four attraction zones with over ten game stations including motion interactive games, a soft playground and joyful song and dance to entertain your little ones.

Your kids can ride with Baby Shark and Shark Family on the Spring Shark Rider, have a thrilling time with Pinkfong and Hogi as they sled down the grass, explore the universe on a spaceship, and much more.

From Oct 7 2022, to Jan 2 2023.

