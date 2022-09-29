What to do this weekend (Sept 30 to Oct 2)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee pop-up

PHOTO: Miracle Coffee Singapore

Launched in collaboration with Marina Bay Sands, pop superstar JJ Lin's pop-up cafe opens tomorrow. This 90-day drinks-only pop-up offers a curated menu of 10 artisanal coffee options sourced from specialty single-origin espresso beans, such as aromatic pour overs and cold brews, Americanos, cappuccinos, specialty lattes and the Singapore-exclusive "Kaya Cloud". Do note that as it's the cafe's opening weekend this week, long queues are to be expected.

Sept 30 to Dec 29

Find out more here

2. Twelve Years of Lights and Racing in the Lion City

PHOTO: DZ Engineering SRL

After a two-year hiatus, the Singapore F1 Grand Prix is finally back. In light of this, DZ Engineering SRL is bringing the photographic exhibition Twelve Years of Lights and Racing in the Lion City to our shores as part of the F1 season festivities.

Held at The Arts House from now till Oct 3, the exhibition documents the trajectory of Formula 1 Grand Prix Singapore including the first night-time event back in 2008, bridging the gap between arts and sports by collaborating with the Dino Zoli Foundation to feature the work of Italian photographer Flavio Mazzi, one of the most accomplished photographers in the world of Formula 1.

Till Oct 3

The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane, Singapore 179429

3. Harrowing Halloween 2

Get ready for a spine-chilling Halloween at Singapore Discovery Centre, as Harrowing Halloween returns for its second edition. Kick off your journey at Terminal 6: Departure Hall for scarily good pre-flight drinks and bites, then board Haunted House (Flight 013) and embark on a terrifying journey through frights and common phobias.

Need a breather before your next flight? Check out the eerie-sistible activities at the free-to-use Transit Lounge, or take a stroll through Block 444 and explore superstitions from various cultures.

You can also check out the "Does it Bug You?" Special Exhibition, where you'll learn how bugs (creepy as they are) play an important role in creating a sustainable future, catch screenings of short horror films, discover taboos and otherworldly tales in an interactive after-dark tour, and much more.

Oct 1 to 30

Find out more here

4. Glamboyant

PHOTO: One Kampong Gelam

Swing by Kampong Gelam this weekend and have a blast at Glamboyant, a colourful festival celebrating the Kampong Gelam neighbourhood and its rich heritage.

Spanning across five key hotspots, each area – Aliwal Street Carpark, Baghdad Street, Haji Lane, Sultan Gate and Sultan Gate Park – boasts unique experiences that spotlight the respective locale's vibrant culture.

You can look forward to a Food & Entertainment Village where you can fuel up with tasty F&B offerings while enjoying live music from DJs and local bands, an extreme sports BMX arena for thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies, outdoor film screenings of movies like Encanto and Jumanji: The Next Level, traditional dance performances, workshops, tours, and much more.

Till Oct 2

Find out more here

5. Halloween Horror Nights

Calling all horror aficionados: Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights is back for its tenth edition this year. Boasting three terrifying haunted houses, two sinister scare zones, a bloodcurdling live show, and special experiences like laser tag with horror villains and Séance Suppers with the dead, Halloween Horror Nights promises to be a fright to remember.

Sept 30 to Nov 5

Find out more here

6. Tricks & treats at Museum of I-Scream

PHOTO: Museum of Ice Cream

Celebrate Halloween with chilling treats (and a few tricks too) at the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) – or rather, Museum of I-Scream – this October. Come dressed in your best Halloween costume and get ready to play spook-tacular games, experience spookified versions of MOIC installations (graveyard sprinkle pool, anyone?), feast on seasonal treats like haunted cotton candy and pumpkin spice soft serve, and much more.

Oct 1 to 30

Find out more here

7. A Spanish Serenade with Sunflowers

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

Take a stroll through a Spanish garden with Gardens by the Bay's A Spanish Serenade with Sunflowers this weekend. Hosted in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain and the Spain Tourism Board, this floral display draws inspiration from the region of Andalusia in southern Spain, showcasing sunflowers and other popular Spanish garden blooms like pelargonium, petunias and evergreen palms.

You can also look forward to seeing other elements representative of Spain like olive trees, which symbolise a culture stretching back a thousand years and played a significant role in shaping the Mediterranean world, the famous Patio de las Doncellas (The Courtyard of the Maidens) of the Real Alcázar palace in Seville, and the Fiesta de los Patios (Festival of the Patios), a cultural festival recognised by UNESCO that celebrates the unique patio houses of Córdoba, which incorporates Andalusian arts and culture like the flamenco dance.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.