5 things to eat and drink this week including Open Farm Community’s Farm Feast and SMH’s molten Milo lava pau

Dine-in may be capped at two, but the culinary scene in Singapore is still getting updated by the week.

These restaurants and bars are perking things up with exciting collaborations, menu reinventions and fascinating tipples to keep you going.

Revolving menus at Revolver

PHOTO: Facebook/RevolverSingapore

Revolver is set to transport diners to the shores of Malabar Coast and Goa with two renewed menus.

The Experience Tasting Menu ($199++) spotlights new stars like the scrumptious grilled Malabar Crab and Chicken Scotch Egg Caviar; the latter served piping hot on a bed of crisp potato nest, turmeric and chives aioli.

The Discovery Menu ($139++) presents innovations like the Salmon Red Chili Dust, carefully grilled over woodfire, and the flavourful tandoor-cooked Lamb Kofta.

Revolver is located at 56 Tras Street, Singapore 078995, p. +65 6223 2812. Open Tues-Sun 12pm-2:30pm, 6pm-12am. Closed on Mon.

TABLExperience: One month, eight chefs, 21 creations

PHOTO: TABLExperience

It's no secret that Australia produce's some of the world's highest quality beef and lamb, and to highlight that in Singapore this month is the TABLExperience.

The folks at True Aussie Beef & Lamb have partnered with eight of the city's best restaurants to launch an impressive range of 21 'meatlicious' dishes.

Participating establishments showcasing Aussie beef and lamb in a variety of cuisines include Caffe Fernet, Esquina, and Kotuwa.

True Aussie Beef & Lamb's TABLExperience is available at eight restaurants in Singapore till Nov 30, 2021, find out more about the restaurants and respective menus, here.

Mr Stork X employees only pop-up cocktails

PHOTO: Facebook/AndazSingapore

In the fourth instalment of its pop-up series, Mr Stork is collaborating with the geniuses heading Employees Only, Bryan and Lucian, to present Mr Stork X.

Each of the three exquisite creations puts forth something new and unseen from Mr Stork. The Boulevardairy Spagliato ($25) is a classic — smokey with its touch of Teeling Whiskey and Manico Bianco. Dr Funk ($25) is comparatively a milder drink with its herbaceous notes of hibiscus cordial.

The vodka-based Spill The Tea ($25) is an innovative tipple that brings together contrasting tones of pomegranate juice, egg white and, green tea syrup.

Mr Stork X is available till Nov 30, 2021 at Mr Stork, located at Andaz Singapore, Level 39, 5 Fraser Street, Singapore 189354, p. +65 6408 1288. Open Mon-Fri 5pm-10.30pm and Sat-Sun 3pm-10.30pm.

Open Farm Community's farm feast

PHOTO: Facebook/openfarmcommunity

Open Farm Community has introduced a new family-style tasting menu. Reflecting the farm-to-table philosophy of the restaurant, Farm Feast ($88++) kicks off with starters like grilled Farm Sweet Corn, Cauliflower Wings.

The celebration of homegrown produce continues with mains such as Grassfed NZ Short Ribs and Tiberias Barramundi.

Dishes like the Braised Local Eggplant and Kin Yan Mushroom Ravioli go against the grain, proving vegetarian options can steal the show too. Opt for the natural wine pairing ($40++) to complete your meal.

Open Farm Community is located at 130E Minden Road, Singapore 248819, p. +65 6471 0306. Open Mon-Fri 12pm-2.30pm; 6pm - 9pm and Sat-Sun 11am-3.30pm; 6pm-9pm.

SMH shakes things up with a new signature lava pau

PHOTO: Facebook/SMHfood

SMH Food has released a new edition to its signature lava pau series — the Molten Milo Lava Pau.

After previous the Salted Egg Custard Pau and Teh Tarik Pau, this new steamed bun could easily become our work-from-home staple snack — and here's why. Made from wholemeal, the bun is generously filled with thick and rich Milo paste, an iconic flavour that speaks to the hearts of many Singaporeans.

Plus, the six to eight minutes of steaming is pretty fuss free.

Purchase SMH's Molten Milo Lava Pau at major supermarkets and Shopee.

READ MORE: Just opened November 2021: New restaurants, bars and cafes this month

This article was first published in City Nomads.