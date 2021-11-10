5 things to eat and drink this week including Vue’s new tasting menu and Martell’s new cognac

Looks like the last quarter is catching heat. Aside from all the new food places popping up and events taking place, there is exciting news still oncoming in the food and beverage sector.

Hang on tight while we run through the latest menus, dining collaborations and tipple releases this second week of November.

Ki No Bi launches fifth anniversary special at Live Twice

PHOTO: Ki No Bi

In celebration of its fifth anniversary, Ki No Bi is launching a limited-edition label, Ki No Bi Kyoto Dry Gin. Bottled at 50 per cent ABV, rare Japanese red pine replaces hinoki wood in the botanicals of the original recipe, which includes yuzu, ginger and gyokuro tea from Uji.

From now till Nov 13, Live Twice is presenting Autumn's Child ($28), a perfectly balanced Martini-Bamboo mashup that features sake and Matsutake mushroom. To pair, go for Executive Chef Polo Seah's Lobster Ceviche ($18) with avocado and shiso.

The limited-edition Ki No Bi Go Kyoto Dry Gin – only 360 bottles in Singapore – is available at Live Twice and ATLAS on retail.

Vue ushers in winter with a new tasting menu

PHOTO: Vue.sg

Vue has a new tasting menu, available in four courses ($158++) and a six-course omakase ($388++). Dig into Chef Sam Chin's new innovations like the Pan-Seared Perigord Foie Gras with Asian touches of braised daikon and shiitake dashi and the Signature Uni Risotto (supplemental $12) with Japanese multigrain rice.

For mains, look to the Stout Braised Dutch Veal Cheek 'Empanada' or Signature Kumamoto A5 Black Wagyu Sirloin (supplemental $38). For the ultimate Vus experience, complete your meal with wine pairing ($125) or Glenfiddich whisky pairing ($95).

Vue is located a Oue Bayfront, Level 19, 50 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049321, p. +65 8879 092. Open Mon-Fri 12pm-2pm, 5.30pm-10pm; Sat-Sun 12pm-2.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm.

Martell Noblige Cognac launches with The Swift Flights of Fancy Tour

PHOTO: Martell.sg

Martell has launched its Martell Noblige Cognac — a glistening dark gold cognac blend with an abundantly fruity aroma carrying exotic hints of vanilla and caramelised grapes.

Alone, the cognac is a smooth and easy drink with a bold finish to match. But the brand is shaking things up by partnering ten renowned bars, from the quirky and fun Nemesis to the posh Capital Kitchen to bring to you exciting cocktails this last quarter. Titled The Swift Flights of Fancy Tour, the partnerships promise concoctions bound to leave you happy.

Find out more about bars collaborating on Martell’s Swift Flights of Fancy Tour here.

The final edition of Bedrock Bar & Grill’s 2021 world meat series

PHOTO: Bedrock.sg

The concluding edition of Bedrock Bar & Grill's 2021 world meat series will feature Barley Fed Angus Beef by Pure Black. The brand's barley-fed cattle beef is known for its exquisite marbling and unrivalled tenderness.

Be sure to pop by for highlights such as the Short Rib Burger ($38++), Red Wine Braised Beef Shank ($158++, 2.5kg), and Steak Frites ($88++). In the mood to indulge?

The Woodfire Grilled Kombu OP Ribeye ($180++,1kg) is the way to go — wrapped and dry-aged in kombu for up to 14 days — with pure umami goodness.

Bedrock Bar & Grill will be available till Jan 9, 2022 at Pan Pacific Serviced Suites, located at #01-05, 96 Somerset Road, Singapore 238163, p. +65 6238 0054. Open daily 12pm-3pm, 6pm–10.30pm.

Jelebu x Takeshi noodle bar pop-up

PHOTO: Facebook/jelebudrylaksa

Two inventive food brands — Jelebu Dry Laksa and Tipsy Collective’s Takeshi Noodle Bar — are coming together to take you on a gastronomic adventure. Not only will it feature Chef Renee Tang’s signature Dry Laksa, diners can expect Takeshi Noodle Bar’s ramen bowls, inclusive of its popular seafood mala ramen.

Those spoilt for choice can look to two carefully curated tasting menus available — the deluxe eight-course set menu (S$88++ per person) and the Premium nine-course set menu (S$119++ per person).

Jelebu x Takeshi Noodle Bar Pop Up runs at Takeshi Noodle Bar, located at 12 Teck Lim Road, Singapore 088387, p. +65 9232 8457. Open daily 12pm-3pm, 5pm-10.30pm

