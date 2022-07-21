5 things to eat & drink in Singapore this week, including lobsters at Lime Restaurant and omakase at The Gyu Bar

With the arrival of a new week comes the issue of what to eat.

If you're trying to organise the perfect weekday dinner or find the best way to get your booze on, you've come to the right place.

Between a full bounty of seafood, an artfully curated course of Indian cuisine, or a fun gamified cocktail experience - we've got just the thing you're looking for.

Nothing like a lobster feast

PHOTO: Parkroyal Collection Pickering

Lobsterfest at Lime Restaurant at Parkroyal Collection Pickering is back with a vengeance, after a two-year absence.

Tie up your bib to chow down with the fiery Black Pepper Lobster, relish in the richness of the California Lobster Roll, and savour the decadence with Lobster Risotto in Tarragon Cream.

Or simply tear into freshly chargrilled lobsters in some Spicy Avocado sauce at the live barbecue station. They've got every dining occasion covered with their Lobsterfest Buffet Dinner ($138++), Buffet Lunch ($88++), and a Three Course Set Lunch ($38++).

Lobsterfest runs till Aug 31, 2022, at Lime Restaurant is located at Parkroyal Collection Pickering, 3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289, p. +65 3138 2251.

Buffet dinners run daily 6.30pm-10pm, buffet lunches run Sat-Sun 12.30pm-3.30pm, and Three Course Set Lunch on weekdays 12pm-1.30pm.

Pure decadence in an omakase experience

PHOTO: The Gyu Bar

Love 'dem beef? The Gyu Bar is is right up your alley. Available until Aug 21, 2022, its new 10-course omakase menu ($238++) presents pure foodie heaven with perfectly marbled Japanese Wagyu, earthy black truffle, and creamy uni for your enjoyment.

After the Truffle Uni Cone with beef tartare, Hokkaido uni and freshly shaved truffle, a Yakiniku experience awaits with cuts of Kagoshima Ichibo and Miyazaki Tenderloin.

The Ishiyaki Truffle Uni Rice bring you all the best elements combined - think truffle adorning an uni rice bowl alongside an Okinawan egg yolk.

The Gyu Bar is located at 30 Stevens Road, Singapore 257840, p. +65 6732 0702. Open from 12pm-3pm, 6pm-10pm daily.

Get ready for Indian gastronomy

PHOTO: Meatsmith Little India

Many things are touted to be the 'best of both worlds', but none fit the bill quite like a joint gastronomic experience by Tiffin Room and Meatsmith Little India.

Running till July 28, 2022, the four-hands dinner ($108++ per person, additional $78++ for wine pairing is back with new dishes designed to make the next wait that much more painful.

Chef Kuldeep serves up the rich Lamb Awadhi Korma, complemented with almond and cashew nut gravy, and Kurkuri Masala Bhindi, a fresh semolina and okra fry.

Finish the ride with a S'mores Tart and Smoked Coconut Ice Cream with Meatsmith Little India's signature barbeque flair.

Meatsmith Little India is located at 21 Campbell Ln, Singapore 209894, p. +65 9625 9056. Open Wed-Thu 5pm-12am, Fri-Sun 11.30am-12am. Closed Mon-Tue.

Personality quizzes for cocktails

PHOTO: Tezarekt

If you love all things psychology and astrology, Tezarekt is here to scratch that itch. Their new Random Cocktail Generator brings games and booze together for twice the fun.

Making an original concoction out of a random selection of spirits and mixers, options include the EZPZ ($19.50) with just one spirit and two mixers, Normal ($23) with two spirits and two mixers, or go wild with Get Rekt ($26) with three spirits behind its punch.

Let the gachapon-inspired machine do all the thinking!

The Random Cocktail Generator is located at JU95, 41 Boat Quay, Singapore 049830, p. +65 8201 2737. Open from Tue-Wed & Sun 6pm-12am, Thu-Fri 12pm-2pm & 6pm-12am, Sun 5pm-10pm. Closed Mon.

The pantheon of good whiskey

PHOTO: House of Suntory

In the world of whisky, Suntory is amongst royalty, with the artisanship and diversity that goes into every bottle.

Launching the Yamazaki Limited Edition Tsukuriwake Selection this year, the collection of four expressions of liquid gold ranges from the Puncheon Single Malt where light notes of caramel mingles with fruity tones of green apple and acacia honey to the richness of Spanish Oak Single Malt.

Completing the quad is a gentle Peated Malt Single Malt, with subtle citrus and green tea notes, and the Mizuhara Single Malt, which kicks it up with a spiced sweet taste that is aromatic and well-rounded.

The House of Suntory's 2022 Yamazaki Limited Edition Tsukuriwake Selection is available for purchase at selected The Whiskey Distillery stores and Wines N Spirits from Aug 2022.

Pairing dinners are also available at Burnt Ends ($650++ per pax) and Meatsmith Little India ($528++ per pax) till end Aug 2022.

This article was first published in City Nomads.