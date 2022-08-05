5 things to eat & drink in Singapore this week, including moon tarts at Paul's and afternoon tea at Conrad Centennial

Searching for a mid-week pick-me-up, or setting up your plans for the weekend? Join us for some Michelin-starred eats, decadent tea-time treats, and titillating tipples to brighten up your week.

World-class gastronomy at Nouri

PHOTO: Restaurant Nouri

Restaurant Nouri has unveiled a new face in celebration of its fifth anniversary. The Michelin-starred establishment has been dazzling us with innovative explorations of what food can be, and this new menu is no different.

Available for a six-course lunch ($228++) and nine-course dinner ($328), enjoy the humble prawn two ways with The Raw and The Cooked - think carabinero crudo and spiced prawn floss - and revel in the decadence of A5 Yamaguchi wagyu ribeye in Boeuf à la Presse.

Wine and sake pairings start from $90++ and $105++ respectively.

Restaurant Nouri is located at 72 Amoy St, Singapore 069891, p. +65 9230 2477. Open Wed-Thu 6pm-9.30pm, Fri-Sun 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm. Closed Mon-Tue.

A twist on Mid-Autumn traditions

PHOTO: Paul

Want to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival but not a fan of mooncakes?

Paul Singapore's new moon tarts are just what you need. At S$40 ($50 for orders after Aug 20), each box sees eight french entremet in buttery sable tart shells.

Go "Nuts" Over Coconuts with their luxurious chestnut coconut mousse and dig into Asian flavours of black tea and yuzu in Fit To The Tea. Chocolate lovers won't go wrong with Chocolate Caramel Fantasy, where a sensational lava explosion awaits.

Paul's moon tarts are available for pre-order online with free delivery with a minimum spend of $120 (except for restricted postal codes). Self-collection is available at selected outlets.

Cocktails from Danico Paris

PHOTO: Danico Paris

Danico Paris is bringing the party to you at Sugarhall on Thursday, Aug 4 2022. With Danico's own Corentin Gaudin and Raphaëlle Rosenthal behind the bar, do as the French do with Kota Ternate, where a blend of three rums collide with a refreshing kick of pineapple, coconut water, and black tea.

Don't miss the cheeky gin-based Deflowered with banana flower and pandan-infused Campari or Hit the Road Jack, a meeting of cognac, champagne, jackfruit, and coconut vinegar. With just one night to experience Paris, there's no reason to say no. All cocktails are priced at $24++.

Danico Paris' guest shift runs 7pm-11pm, Aug 4 2022, at Sugarhall, 19 Cecil St, Level 2, Singapore 049704, p. +65 9815 0246. Book seats here.

Unwind over tea-time

PHOTO: Conrad Centennial

Few things are more relaxing than sipping fragrant tea and revelling in some sweet treats. Available til Sept 15 2022, Conrad Centennial's new Honey Bee Happy Afternoon Tea - available at $45++ per person on weekdays and $49++ on weekends - is just that.

Bite into the divine Chia Seed Coconut Jelly and Ganache, snack on a Bourbon Manuka Honey Barbecue Chicken Slider, and wash it all down with a Classic Orange Pekoe tea blend for a full afternoon of pampering. Those out to indulge can look to unlimited prosecco for an additional $20++.

Conrad Centennial's Honey Bee Happy Afternoon Tea is available daily, 1pm-3pm and 3.30pm-5.30pm at Lobby Lounge, 2 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038982, p. +65 6432 7483.

A buffet of booze for those who want to party

PHOTO: Vin Geek

Newly launched in Orchard Road, Vin Geek's Bottomless Promotion is straightforward enough, with all the Prosecco, rose, red and white wine, as well as craft beers that you can drink at $60 nett.

Running Fridays and Saturdays 6pm to 8pm, replenish your energy with bites like Jamon Ham Croquettes ($18++) and hearty dishes such as their Carbonara ($30++) to keep the party going.

Vin Geek is located at Pacific Plaza, 9 Scotts Rd, #01-04, Singapore 228210, p. +65 6334 1622. Open daily from 11:30am to 10pm.

ALSO READ: The weekly grub: 5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week

This article was first published in City Nomads.