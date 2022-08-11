5 things to eat & drink this week, including deli sandwiches at 28 HongKong Street and cocktails at Writers Bar

The restaurant and bar scene in Singapore is truly kicking things up this month, with a multitude of thrilling collaborations spawning inspired creations you never knew you wanted. With deli delights, burgers with Southeast Asian flavours, and boozy desserts - get ready for a feast like you've never known before.

Modern-Japanese Menu Gets a New Face

iKO Restaurant & Bar's new Chef-Owner Dylan Ong is shaking things up at the modern Japanese establishment. Incorporating his experience with French cuisine at The Masses, the Tanjong Pagar restaurant is launching new dishes such as the Salmon Ice Cream ($18) with ikura bursting from a seaweed cone and Hay Smoked Hamachi ($24) with ponzu brown butter.

There's also the Monk Fish Liver & Duck Ravioli ($28), starring foie gras and maitake mushrooms to bring the dish's richness to the fore.

iKO Restaurant & Bar is located at 65 Neil Rd, Singapore 088897, p. +65 8866 5218. Open Mon-Sat 12pm-3pm, 5.30pm-11.30pm. Closed Sun.

Delectable Deli Treats

Dreaming of a good deli sandwich? 28 HongKong Street will do you one better, with Park Bench Deli popping up at the award-winning bar every Monday this August.

Head down for the reliably decadent Pastrami Reuben Bombolini ($16), some refreshing Mediterranean flavours with the Fried Mezze ($12), or relive your old college days with their Khao Soi Curry Cup Noodles ($15) - featuring thinly sliced turkey with the taste we all know and love. Good vibes, good bites, and great cocktails.

28 HongKong Street is located at 28 Hongkong St, Singapore 059667, p. +65 8318 0328. Open Mon-Wed 6pm-12am, Thu-Sat 6pm-2am. Closed Sun.

Cheeseburgers, but Make It Fancy

Local favourite Wildfire Burgers already spoils us with some of the juiciest burgers on this island, but they're here to make things even better this August.

Partnering with private dining Chef Annette Tan, the burger joint will be serving up limited quantities of the Fatfuku Burger ($19) at both outlets. Incorporating her Peranakan specialty, the special burger stars a classic brioche bun with a Wagyu patty, alongside chilli padi beef cheek marmalade and kaffir lime leaf - cutting through the richness with a kick of Southeast Asian flavours.

Wildfire Burgers is located at Keppel Road and the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts. For more information, see website.

Classics, with a Plant-based Twist

Lunchtime woes in Tanjong Pagar begone with their new Executive Set Lunch offerings! With options of either the two-Course Executive Set Lunch ($28++), or the three-Course ($33++), take a bite of the sweet and spicy Shrimp Po Boy, or dive into their new plant-based dishes with the Impossible Bolognese and Cauliflower "Risotto". Available now till Oct 31 2022 between 12pm to 3pm at their Downtown outlet for dine-in, delivery, and takeaway, be sure to get a taste.

The Marmalade Pantry Downtown is located at 100 Peck Seah St, #01-01 Oasia Hotel Downtown, Singapore 079333, p. +65 6385 0741. Open daily 11.30am-10.30pm.

Smooth Cocktails and Sweet Treats

If you like your booze and your candy, this one's right up your alley. Writers Bar is teaming up with Tarte by Cheryl Koh for the month of August to present a killer collaboration of special cocktails and desserts, inspired by the respective other's menu.

Bartenders will be shaking up some dessert with a kick - think pandan and coconut-infused Screwpine Swizzle ($30), and the Oriole's Pipe ($30) with smoked pecans and bourbon. Pair them with some pineapple and gin flavours with the Million Dollar Cocktail Jar ($15) or the indulgent dark chocolate in the Smoked Pecan Tart ($15++).

Writers Bar is located at Raffles Singapore, 1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673, p. +65 6412 1816. Open Mon-Thu 5pm-11pm, Fri-Sat 5pm-11.30pm, Sun 5pm-11pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.