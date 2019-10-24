The 5 things every entrepreneur needs to be successful

PHOTO: Pixabay
Poppy Skinner
BLLNR

From the obvious to the aha moments, here are the five traits every budding entrepreneur needs in their DNA.

1. RESILIENCE

If you think that you will achieve huge success from the first idea or first door you knock on, then the entrepreneur life is not for you.

There will be highs and there will be crushing lows - you will encounter some huge roadblocks along the way but to really make it, you need to be resilient.

Don't give up after the first door closes on you, don't change your business model just because someone tells you to - if have faith and confidence in your business then others will follow.

ALSO READ: 5 things never to say in a job interview

2. AN OPEN MIND

Yes, you need confidence in your product and confidence in your own abilities but being close minded and stubborn can make you lose sight of what you are trying to achieve.

True entrepreneurs need to be willing and able to take advice, to take direction and most importantly, take criticism along the way to truly improve their skills.

3. A STRONG WORK ETHIC

Do you think Olympic athletes get to win the gold medals by training every other day? Of course not and so to truly make it, you have to take the same path.

Being constantly visible, constantly evolving your product and being permanently able to reach will hugely improve your chances of making it, and making it big.

ALSO READ: Work-life balance: 9 simple tips to keep work stress outside of home

4. KNOW YOUR VISION

While many people will call themselves an entrepreneur, every single one will have a different vision of success. Setting your goals early and understanding your concept of success will help you pace your journey to the top and help others assisting you along the way.

ALSO READ: 5 useful LinkedIn tips that will help boost your career

5. HAVE FUN

You know that old saying that if you find a job you like you will never work a day in your life?

Well, being an entrepreneur can, and should, be like that.

Not only will taking time to remember to have fun as you build your dream make the whole process more enjoyable, but it will make you better to be around, and therefore people will be more willing and happy to help you along the way.

This article was first published in BLLNR.

More about
Entrepreneurs Tips

TRENDING

Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m
Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m
Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer &#039;coaxed&#039; to provide sexual services
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Hail a legit taxi near JB&#039;s City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn't from a romantic dinner
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea&#039;s salted egg chicken wings &amp; other deals this week
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea's salted egg chicken wings & other deals this week
Too many Singaporeans abroad? 6 cities to visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini
6 cities Singaporeans should visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral

SERVICES