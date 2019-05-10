Work-life balance: 9 simple tips to keep work stress outside of home

Husbands and wives should be able to talk about anything and everything, but if all your conversations revolve around how horrible someone's job is, it can be difficult to relax and enjoy each other's company.

We all have bad days, but bringing work stress home can not only damage your relationship but can also have negative effects on your kids.

Learning how to have work life balance is crucial to making sure your family time is not compromised.

Leave work stress at the office with these tips.

9 SIMPLE TIPS TO STOP TAKING WORK STRESS BACK HOME

1. TAKE SOME TIME TO UNWIND

PHOTO: Pixabay

You can decompress on the way home by listening to music or reading a book on the commute.

Or, if you can, go straight to your room and enjoy a moment of quiet before you interact with your family. A little quiet can go a long way.

2. DON'T REHASH EVERY STRESSFUL ISSUE