Work-life balance: 9 simple tips to keep work stress outside of home

Husbands and wives should be able to talk about anything and everything, but if all your conversations revolve around how horrible someone's job is, it can be difficult to relax and enjoy each other's company.
We all have bad days, but bringing work stress home can not only damage your relationship but can also have negative effects on your kids.
Learning how to have work life balance is crucial to making sure your family time is not compromised.
Leave work stress at the office with these tips.
1. TAKE SOME TIME TO UNWIND
You can decompress on the way home by listening to music or reading a book on the commute.
Or, if you can, go straight to your room and enjoy a moment of quiet before you interact with your family. A little quiet can go a long way.
2. DON'T REHASH EVERY STRESSFUL ISSUE
Be open with your partner, but complaining about every single little thing will only make your mood even worse, and could even bring your partner down.
Share some stories, but keep some to yourself. Limit the amount of time you talk about what's stressing you out.
You don't want to spend the rest of the day complaining. Enjoy your partner and your family.
3. MAKE A POINT TO TALK ABOUT POSITIVE THINGS, TOO
Balance out talking about work stress with positive things.
If you can't find anything to be positive about, just give your partner a hug. It'll make both of you feel better.
4. TALK TO A FRIEND
If you don't want to overwhelm your partner with all your woes, you can share your problems with a good friend that you trust instead of bringing everything home.
5. LISTEN TO YOUR PARTNER AND YOUR KIDS
Remember that your partner also wants to share things with you. Make an effort to listen to them and it might even take your mind off things that are bothering you.
Ask your kids about their day and pay attention.
6. TURN OFF YOUR DEVICES
Or at least keep them away.
Checking your phone for emails throughout dinner won't be good for your home life. Remember that family should always come first.
7. EXERCISE
If you're struggling to disconnect from work, then set some time aside to exercise.
Research shows exercise reduces stress and also improves your mood.
Going for a workout immediately after work ends can help you reset your mind and body in preparation for spending quality time at home with your loved ones.
8. GET ENOUGH REST
Compromising sleep will continue to add stress at home and at work.
Prioritise getting enough sleep at night. If your thoughts are racing at night and you can't switch off, try breathing techniques to help calm down.
9. NEGOTIATE FLEXIBLE HOURS
In today's modern working culture, employers are becoming more and more receptive towards remote working and flexible hours.
Having happy employees is important, so the 9-5 office hours are seen as a thing of the past.
Discuss with your manager around working flexibly. You will benefit from better productivity and experience lower stress levels.
This article was first published in theAsianparent.