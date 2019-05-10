Work-life balance: 9 simple tips to keep work stress outside of home

PHOTO: Pexels
Vinnie Wong
theAsianparent

Husbands and wives should be able to talk about anything and everything, but if all your conversations revolve around how horrible someone's job is, it can be difficult to relax and enjoy each other's company.

We all have bad days, but bringing work stress home can not only damage your relationship but can also have negative effects on your kids.

Learning how to have work life balance is crucial to making sure your family time is not compromised.

Leave work stress at the office with these tips.

9 SIMPLE TIPS TO STOP TAKING WORK STRESS BACK HOME

Can't switch off? Try these simple tips for better work-life balance

Here's how to keep work stress at work

1. TAKE SOME TIME TO UNWIND 

PHOTO: Pixabay

You can decompress on the way home by listening to music or reading a book on the commute.

Or, if you can, go straight to your room and enjoy a moment of quiet before you interact with your family. A little quiet can go a long way.

2. DON'T REHASH EVERY STRESSFUL ISSUE 

Be open with your partner, but complaining about every single little thing will only make your mood even worse, and could even bring your partner down.

Share some stories, but keep some to yourself. Limit the amount of time you talk about what's stressing you out.

You don't want to spend the rest of the day complaining. Enjoy your partner and your family.

3. MAKE A POINT TO TALK ABOUT POSITIVE THINGS, TOO

Balance out talking about work stress with positive things.

If you can't find anything to be positive about, just give your partner a hug. It'll make both of you feel better.

4. TALK TO A FRIEND 

If you don't want to overwhelm your partner with all your woes, you can share your problems with a good friend that you trust instead of bringing everything home.

5. LISTEN TO YOUR PARTNER AND YOUR KIDS 

Remember that your partner also wants to share things with you. Make an effort to listen to them and it might even take your mind off things that are bothering you.

Ask your kids about their day and pay attention.

6. TURN OFF YOUR DEVICES 

Or at least keep them away.

Checking your phone for emails throughout dinner won't be good for your home life. Remember that family should always come first.

7. EXERCISE 

PHOTO: Pixabay

If you're struggling to disconnect from work, then set some time aside to exercise.

Research shows exercise reduces stress and also improves your mood.

Going for a workout immediately after work ends can help you reset your mind and body in preparation for spending quality time at home with your loved ones.

8. GET ENOUGH REST 

Compromising sleep will continue to add stress at home and at work.

Prioritise getting enough sleep at night. If your thoughts are racing at night and you can't switch off, try breathing techniques to help calm down.

9. NEGOTIATE FLEXIBLE HOURS 

In today's modern working culture, employers are becoming more and more receptive towards remote working and flexible hours.

Having happy employees is important, so the 9-5 office hours are seen as a thing of the past.

Discuss with your manager around working flexibly. You will benefit from better productivity and experience lower stress levels.

This article was first published in theAsianparent

More about
Lifestyle stress Working Life

Runaway 'billionaire' groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
She's seen thousands of female genitals, but she's not a gynae
2 children among 6 people injured in PIE chain collision
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
Mother and toddler killed in balloon crash at scenic spot in China
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe
3 evacuated, 1 taken to hospital after morning fire at Jurong East coffee shop
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
Grab: We abided by the rules, why impose $28 million fine?
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach

$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab's $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals & other deals this week
