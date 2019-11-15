5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner

My marriage isn't particularly extraordinary, at least to me.

Like other couples, we have our good days and bad, complete with the occasional petty quarrels — though never over who controls the TV remote.

But perhaps the one thing that makes us slightly more unique than the average Singaporean couple though is our ethnicity and nationality — I'm Singaporean-Chinese and he's Thai, born and bred.

But then again, in present-day Singapore, that might not be particularly unusual. According to 2017 statistics, about one in three citizen marriages in Singapore are transnational.

Sure, dating a foreigner sounds exotic and exciting, but settling down is a whole other story.

Marriage is hard work on many levels — but toss in language and cultural differences, and you'll have your work cut out.

Here are some things to be aware of before taking the plunge:

1. Communication issues

When both of you don't have a common mother tongue, communication issues are bound to surface. At times hilarious, but oftentimes frustrating.

A truncated "I want to go Clarke Quay", instead of "I want to go to the side of the mall that faces Clarke Quay" recently led to a series of phone calls that got angrier by the minute between me and my husband, before a five-minute stand-off when we finally met. Yes, after five years of marriage, it still happens.

One thing that helps for us though, is finding a communication channel that works. He writes better than he speaks, and by taking the time to read, I have more time to process what he's trying to say. In this way, we realised early on that texting is a happy medium for us instead of, say, a phone call.

Of course, the key here is to have loads of patience and understanding with each other.

For us, it's choosing the right words to express what you truly mean (him), and to learn to listen better (me), instead of jumping to conclusions. And hopefully, with time, it gets easier.

2. Relocation

Who is the one to make the big move and where do you settle down? It is a big question couples who are getting married will have to answer — unless long-distance marriages are your cup of tea.

The bigger sacrifice, of course, is on the part of whoever is doing the transplanting. But it's not always the case that the partner with the higher earning potential stays put. Figure out whatever works for you at that particular point in time.

For my husband and I, Singapore was the chosen location because of better employment opportunities, and also because I have a stronger familial support system and social network here than he does in Bangkok, where he was based.