5 TikTok nose contour hacks that will blow your mind

The universe of TikTok is truly quite puzzling for the ’80s to ’90s kid. What’s the point of it? How do you navigate it? Does it work like Facebook and Instagram? What are these people doing?

The answer to all your questions: yes, it’s similar to Facebook and Instagram where you get to record videos of yourself to post on the platform for everyone to see.

Yes, you get to tag your content to relevant hashtags. No, you’re not here to just share your private life moments such as weddings or your culinary feats with your close-knit circle of friends. No, there’s no point to it. The point is to rack up numbers and be viral.

So, since there are relevant hashtags, you will find an entire trove of makeup tips, tricks, hacks, and mini “tutorials” over on TikTok. These makeup videos are pretty entertaining – great for a mindless afternoon if you have time to spare and nothing to do (really?

Is that possible?). After an hour of scrolling, we found some pretty interesting and practical nose contour hacks that these young ladies touted. But, hey, remember this – these videos were made with the intention to go viral.

Here, five TikTok nose contour hacks we will try at home:

1. Lash Glue + Shimmer Eyeshadow

Who uses lash glue to contour their nose? Well, TikToker Gwendy does:

Start with applying your falsies’ lash glue on the highest point of your nose tip, then draw a line down the middle of the nose bridge – essentially drawing a “!” exclamation mark. Then, lightly tap on the glue with your fingers to blend it out. Gwendy then takes a white shimmer powder from her eyeshadow palette and applies it to the lash glue in the same manner. Again, she blends it out lightly by tapping on the glue and shimmer eyTheshadow mix, retaining the “!” shape for an exaggerated, anime-like lifted nose for your Microsoft Teams or Google Hangout calls.

2. Tweezer Contour Guide

Ukranian TikToker, @molchanovamua‘s nose contour hack is so straightforward that it made us exclaim: “Why didn’t I think of that?” in our heads when we first saw her video:

Take a household tweezer and align it to the centre of your nose bridge Pick up your preferred contour of choice with a brush and line your nose bridge, using the tweezers as a ruler and guide Keep the tweezer on, and blend the contour lines both inside and outside of the tweezer Remove the tweezer and tada! You have a TikTok nose job

3. Eye socket to nose contour

How do you draw your nose contour? Where do you start and end your contour line? New York City-based makeup artist, Lou, shared that a natural way to draw your nose contour is to start from the edge of your eye:

Start from the outermost edge of your eye socket Follow the curved socket line, to the side of the nose Now that you’ve reached the side of your nose, continue down the side of your nose bridge and to the tip Finally, highlight the tip of your nose bridge with a yellow and beige tone for a natural finish

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.