Get Merry Ready: 5 tips from a fashion expert to shine as a couple during your Christmas dates

With Christmas lights aglow all around town providing the perfect backdrop for romancing, tis' the season to step out in your festive best with your beau.

And you don't have to look far for the perfect dating spot. Here are some fun activities to try as a couple — all conveniently located at 313@somerset — and some top tips from Singaporean fashion stylist Jerome Awasthi so you can look your best while having a whale of a time.

Have a theme for the day

On him:

Graphic t-shirt ($89.90), RipNDip, Well Bred Store, L4

Blue jeans ($239), The Denim Store, L3

High-cut shoes ($279), Timberland, L2

Orange cap ($29), Skechers, L1

On her:

Sleeveless t-shirt ($59), Under Armour, MissFit, L3

Black outerwear ($129), Puma, MissFit, L3

Lace-up boots ($85.90), Charles & Keith, L2

Black skirt ($44.90), Pomelo, B1

Wrinkled-effect puffy bag ($55.90), Charles & Keith, L2

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Communication is key, Jerome says. "Even if it's a surprise it should be good to let him or her know of the location or events you'll be doing so they can dress appropriately."

For a bowling date at K Bowling Club, which touts itself as a multi-entertainment venue with lights, music, food and drinks, be sure to dress in comfortable streetwear like sleeveless tops and denim pieces so you don't have to fuss about your outfit when you're knocking those pins over.

Visit K Bowling Club at 313@somerset, #03-27 to 30

Google your location beforehand

On him:

Denim shirt ($209), The Denim Store, L3

White shorts ($199), The Denim Store, L3

On her:

Lace dress ($59.90), Pomelo, B1

Stud earrings ($59), dainty necklaces ($89 - $98), By Invite Only, L1

PHOTO: AsiaOne

"Do some research on the interior and decor of the place you will be going to and coordinate your outfits accordingly if you're going to be taking pictures for the 'gram or for keepsakes," says Jerome.

If you're going to be spending your afternoon art jamming and enjoying a cuppa at Cafe de Paris, which is full of beautiful dried flowers and Insta-worthy spots, match the warm, romantic vibe with an orange lace dress for her and a coordinating button-up for him.

Visit Cafe de Paris at 313@somerset, #B1-37

Play around with themes, styles, colours or dress codes

On him:

Striped sweatshirt ($299), Lacoste, L2

Utility jacket ($229), Lacoste, L2

Blue jeans ($239), The Denim Store, L3

Black leather shoes ($329.90), Ecco, L1

On her:

Striped dress ($49.90), Pomelo, B1

Braided hairband ($24.90), Charles & Keith, L2

Fuchsia top handle bag ($75.90), Charles & Keith, L2

Strappy heels ($44.90), Sunday Staples, L2

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Get creative instead of just slapping on the same tee. According to Jerome, you can match outfits with your partner based on different themes, styles, colours or dress codes.

Sometimes, you can even do a combination of all of the elements above — whatever floats your boat!

For a meal at casual Korean restaurant Masizzim, why not go for a look that's straight out of a K-drama? Rather than wearing the same colours or pieces, you and your partner can try going for a similar preppy vibe — heels over socks and a chunky headband for her and cuffed jeans with a jacket for him.

While you're there, check out the eatery's signature honey mustard cheese egg roll ($10.50) and army stew ($14.50 for one pax). The hearty stew is chock-full of chicken sausage, pork luncheon meat, shiitake mushroom, tofu, kimchi, baked beans and ramyeon.

Visit Masizzim at 313@somerset, #B3-02

Put in the effort

On him:

Varsity jacket ($229.90), AFGK, Well Bred Store, L4

Black hoodie ($149), Timberland, L2

Black pants ($149), Timberland, L2

Dress watch ($89), Aldo, L2

Graphic skateboard ($119.90), RipNDip, Well Bred Store L4

On her:

Black bra ($109.90), Triumph, L2

Ruched dress ($55.90), Mango, L2

Denim jacket ($59.90), Mango, L2

Dangling earrings ($2), Miniso, B2

Hair accessories ($29.90), Zara, B1

Ankle strap heels ($159), Aldo, L2

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Do you and your partner always default to tees and flip flops? Jerome contends, "fashion should always be fun and is an expression of your mood and sentiment so it would be beautiful to show your affection to your partner by putting in the effort to dress up. Have fun!"

Why not pop over to Well Bred Store to check out the hottest street fashions and stock up on more couple items for your wardrobe?

To recreate this couple look, dress up a denim jacket with a slinky dress and some heels. For the men, pair a trendy varsity jacket with some well-fitted pants and boots to elevate the look.

Visit Well Bred Store at 313@somerset, #04-18/19

Don't be shy

On him:

Denim shirt ($99.90), Zara, B1

Khaki pants ($55.90), Zara, B1

Short-sleeve t-shirt ($24.90), Muji, B2

Utility vest ($139), Zara, B1

On her:

Cropped blouse ($29.90), Pomelo, B1

White pants ($49.90), Love, Bonito, L2

Pink sunglasses ($19.90), Pomelo, B1

Grey handbag ($69.90), Charles & Keith, L2

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Confidence is the best accessory, so don't be reluctant to flaunt your relationship with coordinating outfits.

But if your partner gets embarrassed easily, Jerome has a hot tip: "Prepare sunglasses and a hat for them. And remind them we all have to don masks now anyway"

End your date with a sweet note by having some korean bingsu, or shaved ice, at O'ma Spoon. Their fresh strawberry bingsu ($19.80), a milk ice base topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream, crunchy almond slices and premium strawberry sauce, is the perfect treat for two.

For this look, keep it simple in muted colours and warm accents, from his vest to her sunnies and bag's hardware.

Visit O'ma Spoon at 313@somerset, #04-20 & 32

