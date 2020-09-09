5 tips to set up a home office in your bedroom

If you don’t have the luxury of a spare room to turn it into a home office, you might be considering setting up the study in your bedroom.

While it isn’t ideal — after all, a bedroom is supposed to be for unwinding and relaxing — you might not have much of a choice.

These 5 tips will show you how to set up a productive (and stylish!) home office without sacrificing a conducive environment for the bedroom.

Tip 1: Separate for less distraction

As much as possible, keep the sleeping and work zone separated. For one, it offers privacy and reduces distraction when working and for another, you are less likely to channel work stress during bedtime.

The usual suspects include making use of sliding doors, curtains or glass panels.

Other options are installing a platform to put both zones on different levels, making use of existing structural walls and using the bedroom’s “natural” divider — the headboard.

PHOTO: The Design Abode

Glass sliding doors lend privacy for both rooms without sacrificing light flow.

PHOTO: DistinctIdentity

Add a soft touch: Curtains are an easy, flexible way to keep the workstation separated from the bed.

PHOTO: DSOD Interior

A simple glass panel gets the job done.

PHOTO: Free Space Intent

Make use of existing structural walls to keep your home office separated from the bed.

PHOTO: Adroit Interior Design

The headboard is naturally the perfect divider between your sleeping zone and the desk.

PHOTO: I-Chapter

Setting the bed on a raised platform keeps it visually distinct from the home office.

Tip 2: For a seamless look, integration is key

If you are worried about your home office looking out of place in your bedroom, the trick here is to integrate it as part of your built-ins. Make it a part of your wardrobe, nightstand, console or the platform bed.

PHOTO: Icon Interior Design

A part of the wardrobe in this bedroom was set aside for home office use.

PHOTO: Obbio Concept

A slice of space was given for the study in this small bedroom.

PHOTO: Akihaus

The home office in this bedroom extends from the sides of the bed frame.

PHOTO: Couple Abode

A recessed area was built into the platform for legroom whenever there is a need to work from the wall-mounted console.

PHOTO: Aestherior

The display shelf in this bedroom lengthens into a home office.

PHOTO: LS2 Design & Construction

Integrated as part of the platform bed, the workstation features an extra ceiling support for visual impact and added stability.

Tip 3: Small space? Keep things out of sight

For small space dwellers, there is still hope for you yet. If you have a tall ceiling, make use of vertical room.

Hidden home office solutions are also particularly helpful for small spaces since they help to free up space when you are not working.

PHOTO: Erstudio

The home office is stationed below the bed and faces the window for a greater sense of openness.

PHOTO: DS2000 Interior & Design

Pocket doors open to reveal an enclosed study.

PHOTO: Zenith Arc

Instead of concealing your home office, hide your bed with a Murphy bed when not sleeping.

Tip 4: Get close to natural light

Having access to natural light is so important if you are setting up a work zone. Natural light is known to boost our mood and productivity, and it is also a lot easier on the eyes so you don’t tire so easily.

Set your desk near a window to take advantage of the daylight. Cash in on that often unused space under your windows.

Pro tip: Make sure the sunlight from the windows isn’t causing a glare on your computer screen or your eyes from where you sit.

PHOTO: Escapade Studios

Blinds can help to filter in sunlight while reducing glare.

PHOTO: Story of Us

Need a home office for two? Set your desk perpendicular from the window and your chairs facing each other.

PHOTO: Hue Concept

This home office makes use of the space under the window, extending across into a bay window seating area.

Tip 5: Don’t neglect practical features

Finally, don’t forget your home office essentials when setting your study in your bedroom. Enough power points for charging computers and laptops are a must.

Flexible power points are a good-to-have if you don’t like having cables running around.

Another essential is to invest in an ergonomic chair for better posture and comfort, especially if you have to be at the desk for long periods of time.

If your bedroom doesn’t receive a lot of sunlight, get good artificial lights that don’t cause glare. Also have enough storage space. You might need room for paper documents, stationery or even devices like the printer.

PHOTO: The Local Inn.terior

Flexible power points mean you will have fewer cables running across from one another, keeping things neat and clutter-free.

PHOTO: Jialux Interior

Pay attention to ergonomics when planning out your home office in your bedroom. A comfortable seating position prevents you from wanting to work from the bed!

PHOTO: The Monocot Studio

If you aren’t blessed with a lot of natural light or you work into the night, proper artificial light becomes really important. Make sure your ambient light is able to light up the entire bedroom.

You also want additional task lights that can illuminate your desk area without casting shadows or producing glare.

PHOTO: Home Philosophy

When planning for bedroom storage, set aside enough storage for your home office needs too.

This article was first published in Renonation.