5 virtual tours you can take from the comfort of your couch

Just because you can't travel outdoors, doesn't mean you can't travel. Take advantage of these creative virtual tours that are literally at your fingertips.

And you don't even have to 'travel' solo on these tours - there's a different trip for each of the different people in your life. There's no more excuse to stay stagnant indoors anymore. It's all out there and it's totally free.

1. Enjoy a South African safari

Can't go on safari? Luxury travel firm & Beyond brings the safari to you, directly from South Africa's famed Kruger National Park.

Enjoy & Beyond's live stream of twice-daily, three-hour tours in collaboration with wildlife broadcasting company WildEarth, led by professional park rangers in jeeps with mounted cameras, so you get to experience the real, untamed wild in its natural habitat.

Travel with… your cheapskate kiasu adventure buddy, who would otherwise never make a trek all the way to Africa when he can just visit Singapore Zoo instead.

Watch it here

2. Visit a wonder of the world

Always dreamed of climbing Everest but never had the time? Well, now you have oodles of time.

Thanks to Google Arts & Culture, now you can virtually explore some of the world's most interesting places such as Everest, Machu Picchu, the Great Pyramids of Giza, or even the South Pole.

Bonus: the website also gives you access to over 2,500 art museums to explore virtually.

Travel with…bae for a romantic trip, especially when you can't see each other in person at the moment. Choose a different wonder of the world or architectural creation every week, and go 'exploring' together, just the two of you.

Watch it here

3. Travel beyond Earth with NASA

Calling all NASA novices and aircraft enthusiasts! Download Google Expeditions for an augmented reality trip to NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center for comprehensive, 360-degree tours of real space exploration.

Get exclusive peeks into the research centre, see footage to see what goes on behind each space mission, and even take a tour of the Hubble Space Telescope's mission operation centre.

Travel with… your favourite nerd buddy obsessed with NASA, space adventures and galaxies far, far away.

Watch it here

4. Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, USA

Who doesn't remember The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. from Ben Stiller's epic Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian?

Now you can spend your own night (or nights) at the Museum with their unbelievable virtual tours for exhibits ranging from extinct dinosaurs to buried geodes and gems.

The tour offers incredibly detailed 360-degree views of every exhibit, with high quality resolution to enable reading the exhibit information, just as you would if you were physically walking inside the Museum itself.

Travel with…cooped up kids who love their dinosaurs and history. Seriously, you'll earn major brownie points for taking them on such a cool trip.

Watch it here

5. Visit the Louvre

Never understood what's so attractive about the Mona Lisa? Now you can check her out along with other famous pieces of regal art at the Louvre museum right from your comfy sofa.

Explore the Egyptian Antiquities collection; marvel at the famous high vaulted and painted ceilings of the Gallerie d'Apollon; learn how craftsmen transformed into respected Renaissance artists; or simply view the remains of the Louvre's moat, originally built to protect the fortress that is now the museum.

Even if you still don't understand art at the end of the tour, it would have been worth the money you didn't have to spend travelling to Paris for it.

Travel with… your best atas friend who pretends to understand art and the European renaissance period but would never waste a trip to Paris on the Louvre in real life.

Watch it here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.