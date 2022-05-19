5 watchmakers going into the metaverse

If the recent flurry of watch updates coming into our inbox is any indication, many watchmakers are thinking about the metaverse.

From creating virtual worlds to offering unique digital artworks with limited-edition watches, these brands are staking out territory in Web 3.0.

Bvlgari

The Octo Finissimo Ultra is the world’s thinnest mechanical watch.

PHOTO: Bvlgari

Launched recently, Bvlgari's Octo Finissimo Ultra, the world's thinnest mechanical watch, garnered interest not only for its slim design but also for its laser-engraved QR code on the ratchet wheel.

Users can access exclusive digital content and an NFT art piece, which helps to authenticate the watch. Antoine Pin, MD of Bvlgari Watches, told us that this is a meaningful way for the brand, known for its horological heritage, to offer new technology to its clients.

Hublot

Big Bang Unico watch and Ledger & Hublot Nano X limited-edition crypto wallet.

PHOTO: Hublot

Hublot, another forward-thinking brand, unveiled the Big Bang Unico Ledger package, which included a 42mm ceramic Big Bang Unico watch and a Ledger & Hublot Nano X limited-edition crypto wallet, in February.

More recently, it revealed two NFT artworks by one of its partners, popular Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami. These are inspired by two timepieces Murakami co-created with Hublot.

IWC Schaffhausen

Photo: IWC Schaffhausen

During the recent Watches & Wonders watch fair, IWC gave out 1,868 membership NFTs to clients and watch enthusiasts on a first-come-first-served basis. Each token contained a raw, diamond-shaped digital artwork, the symbol of the new IWC Diamond Hand Club. Claiming the NFT allowed the owner to become a member of this club.

Thereafter, they can enter the brand's new virtual 3D space-modelled on its shipping container-style booth at Watches & Wonders-hosted on the online platform Spatial.io, where they can explore exclusive content.

Members will also be invited to exclusive events, both offline and online. Over time, says IWC, the club will grow with the addition of more worlds and features.

Panerai

Luminor Goldtech Perpetual Calendar.

Photo: Panerai

Panerai's latest, the Luminor Goldtech Perpetual Calendar, comes with unique experiences. Firstly, buyers of the limited edition (just 33 pieces) 44mm timepiece-housed in a case made from Panerai's gold/copper/platinum alloy Goldtech-will be invited on an exclusive trip to Panerai's home city of Florence as well as the Tuscan countryside.

Owners will also receive access to an exclusive NFT created by an as-yet-unnamed artist. It can be used to unlock information on each of their Italian experiences, as well as other ongoing benefits.

Louis Moinet

Space Revolution.

Photo: Louis Moinet

Featuring two tourbillons and two spaceships that move continuously around a central pillar, Louis Moinet's Space Revolution watch is a stunning work of horological art in the physical realm. Recently, the brand worked with 3D digital creator Tafi to create 1,000 unique NFT watches based on the Space Revolution.

All were sold out within seven minutes on the day of the launch in late February. Since it's a tad lame to show off the digital image of a watch at a get-together with your fellow collectors, Louis Moinet is offering two NFT owners the chance to win an actual timepiece by Louis Moinet.

This article was first published in The Peak.