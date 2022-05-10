Luxury watches: Arnold & Son's latest moon-phase models shine with new dial finishes

One of the most distinctive moon-phase timepieces on the market, the Perpetual Moon by Arnold & Son was launched in 2013.

Aside from its unusual position at the top of the dial (rather than the usual spot at six o'clock), the lunar indication stands out with its large 29mm moon.

The brand has launched various iterations of the 42mm watch since, including stone dials and even a metiers d'art version for the Chinese Year of the Tiger earlier this year.

Now, the brand introduces the Perpetual Moon 41.5 Red Gold and the Perpetual Moon 41.5 Platinum, two models with new dial finishes as well as a redesigned case measuring a slightly smaller 41.5mm.

The smaller case size comes as a result of a narrowed bezel, allowing the dial and yes, that huge signature moon, to stand out even more than they already did. The lugs have also been simplified so they look more tapered and streamlined.

Arnold & Son Perpetual Moon 41.5 Red Gold

PHOTO: Arnold & Son

The dials feature a new decoration the brand terms "Stellar Rays", which more than holds its own against the outsize lunar indication.

The rays are engraved with various depths and width, creating a dynamic effect enhanced by the application of multiple layers of transparent lacquer.

Part of Arnold & Son's permanent collection, the red-gold edition features a dial in deep blue, which is complemented by gold edging on the lunar aperture that matches the hands and hour markers.

Produced as a 28-piece limited edition, the platinum version matches a salmon dial with rhodium-plated details.

Arnold & Son Perpetual Moon 41.5 Platinum.

PHOTO: Arnold & Son

Set against a grained, blue PVD-treated night sky, a mother-of-pearl moon is brought to life with hand-painted shadows, and coated with Super-LumiNova so it — fittingly — glows in the dark.

Similarly lumed, the hand-painted constellations reference the Big Dipper and Cassiopeia, which have been used for navigation since days of yore.

They are a nod to John Arnold, the 18th-century watchmaker who the brand is named after, and his work on marine chronometers.

The lumed moon and constellations light up in the dark.

PHOTO: Arnold & Son

Like the other Perpetual Moon models, the new timepieces are powered by the manual-winding calibre A&S1512, which has a moon-phase with a deviation of just one day in 122 years.

But even if you do not regularly wind this watch, which has a solid power reserve of 90 hours, fret not: The complication is easily adjusted via a secondary indicator on the back, which clearly shows the different phases of the moon — ensuring the moon-gazing experience is always as precise as it is pleasurable.

A secondary indicator on the back allows for easy adjustment of the moon-phase display.

PHOTO: Arnold & Son

The Arnold & Son Perpetual Moon 41.5 retails for 34,500 Swiss francs (approximately S$48,000) or 46,500 Swiss francs (platinum).

ALSO READ: Sporty luxury watches worth adding to your lust list

This article was first published in The Peak.