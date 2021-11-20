Sporty luxury watches worth adding to your lust list

Now that we're at the year-end season, you might be thinking of splurging on a Christmas gift for yourself.

At the same time, with the new year nearing, you might be making your 2022 resolutions such as carving out more me-time and getting fitter.

This is when a sporty luxury watch will be a suitable gift for yourself. One that can ensure a smooth transition from the gym to golf course, or office to yoga studio (like this one where you get to do downward dogs next to dogs).

Built with workout-friendly features such as water resistance, scratch resistance and shock-absorbing properties, these timepieces guarantee to ante up your workout gear.

And with one of the fabulous watches like these on your wrist, who knows, it might not be just your toned body that catches others' attention from now on.

Oyster Perpetual Datejust 36mm, $9,740, Rolex

PHOTO: Rolex

The most distinctive feature of this Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust watch? The palm motifs. Not only do they add a sprightly spirit to the classic timepiece, they also remind us to head outdoors and get active.

Workout-friendly features: Water resistance (up to 100m), high-performance Paraflex shock absorbers, highly corrosion-resistant Oystersteel watch case

Suitable for: Indoor or outdoor workouts, swimming

Find out more here.

Ocean Biretrograde Orange Automatic 36mm, Harry Winston

PHOTO: Harry Winston

Featuring a splashy orange hue and blindingly beautiful diamonds and gemstones, this limited-edition (only 20 pieces available!), head-turning piece is made for the most glamorous among us.

Suitable for: Yoga, pilates, meditation

Enquire here.

Tambour Street Diver 39.5mm, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

Combining traditional dive watch functions with a sleek and stylish white-and-blue colour combo, the Tambour Street Diver by Louis Vuitton drips modernity and elegance.

Workout-friendly features: Water resistance (up to 100m), rubber strap

Suitable for: Spinning, swimming

Enquire here.

Happy Golf Automatic 36mm, Chopard

PHOTO: Chopard

Bold, dazzling and playful looking, the Happy Golf timepiece reflects the wearer's love for sports and diamonds. Who knew those two would be a perfect match?

Workout-friendly features: Water resistance (up to 30m), glare-proofed and scratch-resistant front glass

Suitable for: Golf, yoga, light workouts

Find out more here.

Speedmaster 38mm Co-Axial Chronometer, Omega

PHOTO: Omega

Sporty aesthetics aside, the tan leather straps make the Speedmaster watch by Omega an incredibly easy accessory to match with your work and weekend outfits.

Workout-friendly features: Water resistance (up to 100m), interchangeable straps

Suitable for: Yoga and other studio workouts, hiking

Find out more here.

Tissot PR 100 Sport Chic Chronograph, $640, Tissot

PHOTO: Tissot

The strong and serious look of this Tissot PR 100 watch means business whether you're at work or spin studio. Plus, we love that its grey stainless steel strap is easy to style with our office outfits.

Workout-friendly features: Water resistance (up to 100m), scratch-resistant

Suitable for: Spinning, yoga and other studio workouts, hiking, golfing

Get yours here.

