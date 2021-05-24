5 ways to help vulnerable seniors, kids in our society

In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, looking out for and supporting the vulnerable in our society has become more important than ever. Which is why local charity Fei Yue will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with a massive online fundraiser to better support its beneficiaries.

First established in Singapore in 1991 as a family service centre, Fei Yue has since grown into a multi-service social service organisation that helps and offers services to everyone, from infants to the elderly in our society.

Today, Fei Yue continues to work closely with the community and runs 34 centres throughout Singapore, reaching out to more than 82,000 individuals and their families annually, offering a number of services ranging from counselling and healthcare to active ageing programmes and even child protection specialist services.

From May to July, the Fei Yue Toast to 30 fundraiser will see an exciting line-up of activities and ground-up initiatives with the aim of raising $250,000 to help improve the lives of over 1,500 of Fei Yue's beneficiaries.

Want to do your part? Here are some ways you can help:

1. Charity movie premiere and online movie passes - The Ride

Miss going to the cinema? In collaboration with Salt Media & Entertainment Company, Fei Yue will be hosting a charity movie premiere of "The Ride" on 16 June at the Capital Tower movie theatre.

"The Ride" is an inspirational story of real-life BMX star, John Buultjens who overcame an abusive childhood through the love and life lessons taught to him by his interracial foster family.

Starring Ludacris, Shane Graham, and Sasha Alexander amongst the cast, the sentimental tale of John Buultjens’ redemptive journey will tug at the heartstrings and inspire others to pursue their dreams.

Each $250 donation entitles you to one premium ticket to attend the charity movie premiere of "The Ride" on June 16.

Alternatively, if you'd rather stay home, you can obtain a pair of exclusive online movie passes to watch "The Ride" on Salt Media & Entertainment’s streaming service SMIX, ahead of its official release in Singapore, for a donation of $100.

2. Art that speaks to the soul - Online charity art auction and mask sets

Art pieces: (Clockwise from top) "Mahler's Fifth Symphony - Trio Of The Rondo (Triptych)" by Chan Kwok Tung, "Love from Above" (detail) by Erica Wee and "The Way Home" (detail) by Byamba.

PHOTO: Sound of Art

Art lovers rejoice: Fei Yue is hosting an online charity art auction with a curated collection of exclusive pieces donated by homegrown, impact-driven art gallery Sound of Art.

The auction features ten gorgeous art pieces, ranging from the quirky yet heartwarming “Love from Above” by Singaporean artist Erica Wee to the exquisite “The Way Home” by Mongolian artist Byamba.

The pieces are available for online bidding until June 13, with all profits going to Fei Yue. All ten art pieces are also be available for viewing at the Sound of Art gallery at Capital Tower.

The winners of the auction will be invited to the charity premiere on June 16, where they will be presented their winning pieces by the Guest of Honour, Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, Speaker of Parliament.

You can also add to your mask collection with the "Freedom Mask" set by Sound of Art, featuring local artist Glacy Soh’s striking portrayal of the Paravanda Nelson Mandela Orchid, with each set of 2 masks selling at $70.

"Freedom Mask" by local artist Glacy Soh, featuring a striking portrayal of the Paravanda Nelson Mandela Orchid.

PHOTO: Sound of Art

3. Eat with a heart

Donors will be able to choose from a wide range of delicious dishes such as Mixed Berries Waffle from Foreword Coffee Roasters (left) or Smoked Salmon + Cream Cheese Open-Face Toasts from The Social Space (right).

PHOTO: Foreword Coffee Roasters and The Social Space

Foodies can play a part by purchasing special charity donation meals from five leading social enterprises - The Social Kitchen, Pope Jai Thai, Forward Coffee Roasters, The Social Space and Soul Food Enterprises.

With a $150 donation, you'll receive a complimentary meal voucher, which will allow you to choose from a wide range of food & beverages including:

Weekly set meals at Soul Food

A set of open-faced toast, beverage and tahini billionaire bar at The Social Space

$30 worth of food & beverages at The Social Kitchen

A set for two with drinks, waffles and coffee brew bags at Foreword Coffee Roasters

4. Hosted online sessions with leading startup investors and technology leaders

From June 16 onward, hosted online sessions will be held with Makan for Hope, a networking initiative by Asia Startup Network, where participants will be given the rare opportunity to have insightful virtual conversations over a meal with leading startup investors and technology leaders.

The first session will be hosted by co-founder of PropertyGuru and impact investor, Steve Melhuish.

Online sessions will also be hosted by other startup investors, including:

Chris Sirisereepaph, Partner of Saison Capital

Jeffrey Paine, Managing Partner of Golden Gate Ventures

John Kim, Managing Partner of Amasia

Kuo-Yi Lim, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Monk’s Hill Ventures

All leading startup investors hosting the Makan for Hope sessions have committed to match at least $1 for every $1 raised via ticket sales.

5. Ground-up initiatives

PHOTO: (Clockwise from bottom left) Instagram/anihowbake, Facebook/Bestie Bakes, Instagram/Mittenkittendiary, Instagram/sowmya2219 and Facebook/Little Bakery

As part of Fei Yue’s efforts to promote the spirit of giving within our society, the charity is also launching a series of ground-up initiatives to rally the community to come together in support of those in need.

Five home bakers – @mittenkittendiary, @bestiebakessg, @sowmya2219, @anihowbake, and @littlebakery.sg – will be running mini-campaigns where members of the public will be able to donate care packs with home-baked goods to Fei Yue’s beneficiaries such as low-income seniors living in rental flats, with all profits from the sales going to Fei Yue.

In addition, you can choose to gift your online movie passes and meal vouchers to Fei Yue’s beneficiaries so they can enjoy tasty food and online movie sessions.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.