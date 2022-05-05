5 ways to improve your relationship with your mother-in-law

Being at loggerheads with their 'monster-in-law' can be a very distressing emotional rollercoaster ride for both you and your husband. After all, you're two women fighting over what's best for the same man.

Having a good relationship with your MIL (mother-in-law) will not only help make your marriage stronger, but it will also help you have a healthier and a more honest relationship with her.

Here's some advice that may help smoothen that rough road:

1. Be the bigger person

Choose to understand rather than fuel the argument.

Sometimes it's easier to take the high road and be the more mature person in the relationship for the sake of peace.

Maybe she's not all that bad as general reputations go, so there's no harm in giving her the benefit of doubt when you don't like something she said.

Avoid misconstruing it in the worst possible way. Instead, think about it maturely and ask yourself honestly if you would be as offended if your own mum had made the same remark.

Judge her by her intentions, and not necessarily by her words.

2. Accept her flaws

We all have our flaws and no one is perfect. Instead of judging and dissecting every little detail, focus your time and energy on seeing the positive attributes that your MIL has.

Compare the good with the less positive, and hopefully you'll be able to see that on balance, her good side comes out on top.

As Dr. Phil says, "If you plan on sticking with your spouse, then you're also stuck with your in-laws."

3. Encourage family time together

Plan a gamily gathering to create moments of togetherness.

Even if this is truly the last thing you want to do, there will be many occasions where you will have to involve your MIL in an upcoming event or celebration.

Instead of waiting to be asked over (or told to show up), take the initiative and be the first to plan a family gathering together.

As soon as your MIL feels that you aren't 'taking her son away from her', but trying to create moments of togetherness, she'll hopefully feel less threatened by you and will appreciate you more.

4. Compromise, compromise, compromise

Sometimes you have to pick your battle — you can't fight and win everything. Every successful relationship takes some level of compromise, even when you know the other person is wrong and you are doing it out of respect.

If possible, try and stop being so sensitive that everything seems like a power struggle and you end up getting hurt each time.

Put on a little thick skin, accept her little comments and criticisms, and let her have the final word if it's something that's not really a big deal to you. It's a win-win situation, and next time she might be more willing to let you have your way.

5. Go with the flow

Instead of using your husband as a defence mechanism, breathe and go with the flow.

Don't make your husband the centre of each argument or use him to support you against your MIL — he won't like it and you won't win.

Instead, let things wash over and just go on with your life. Breathe, practice the pause, count to 10 — do whatever it takes for you to calm down when she says something to upset you. It's really not worth it.

