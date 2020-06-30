5 ways to make the most of Phase 2 while still wfh

WFH has its own unique perks such as flexibility, time to exercise, avoiding peak traffic commuting, managing a healthy work-life balance, financial savings, and quality family time. And now with the island almost back to normal with Phase 2, there’s never been a better time to work hard and play hard.

Check out these 5 tips on making Phase 2 work to your advantage as you continue WFH:

1. Enjoy coffee and lunch dates at off peak hours

Socialising when you WFH is vital and now that you can actually step out for bubble tea, coffee and lunch with up to four of your favourite people, use that time to break up your work day at home. Plan ahead so that each day is different to avoid the mundane hamster-wheel feeling.

Avoid queuing and wasting time during peak lunch hours. Instead, go for an early or late lunch instead and still help #savesgfnb. And if lunch takes a little longer, it doesn’t matter – you can easily make up the lost work time somewhere else during the day.

2. Join an early morning workout class

PHOTO: Pexels

Since you have some flex over your WFH routine, get the exercise class out of the way first thing in the morning, especially since most gyms are open again. You’ll be able to get in a sweat, socialise with a motivated crowd, and get started on your work day energised after an early morning session.