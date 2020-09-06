5 ways to save money on your electricity bill

With the cost of living forever rising, trying to save on your electricity bill might be easier than you think.

Here's how to keep your bill low while still staying cool in Singapore's rising temperatures:

1. Change all lights to LED

LED energy-saving can actually save up to 75 per cent of energy while lasting 25 times longer than traditional incandescent light bulbs.

Yes, the bulbs are slightly more expensive to buy initially than regular light bulbs, but this minimal effort is totally worth it when you look at the savings down the road.

2. Buy energy-efficient home appliances

Likewise, changing all home appliances to more energy-efficient ones is cheaper on the wallet and better on the environment too.

While most people tend to make a beeline for the cheapest option available, it's wise to invest in a better quality product, especially if it is something that you use on a daily basis like a fridge or an air-conditioner.

To know which appliances consume less energy over time, look out for NEA's (National Environment Agency) green tick system for energy-efficient appliances. The higher the number of ticks, the more energy-efficient the appliance is and the more electricity you will save using it.

For instance, an air conditioner with 5 ticks can save you 33 per cent of your electricity bills as compared to one with only 3 ticks.

3. Turn off your appliances at night

If something is turned off, it means that it isn't consuming electricity right? WRONG! Leaving anything on standby mode means that the machine or appliance is consuming energy even when not in use. To ensure minimal energy wastage, turn off the switch from the socket to which the devices are connected, especially while sleeping at night.

4. Use cold water to wash clothes

Despite popular belief that washing clothes in hot water kills bacteria, that is only true if the water is boiling hot. You're better off giving your clothes a longer life by washing them in cold or room temperature water.

Plus you'll shave a huge chunk off your electricity bill too since cold water can save up to 90 per cent of the energy used to operate the washing machine.

5. Position your fridge correctly

Did you know you can save money by just making sure your fridge is in the right place?

Moving the fridge one inch further away from the wall can save up to 40 per cent of the fridge's energy use, as the coils have space to cool down properly (added bonus - you can access the condenser coils better, and wipe them clean of grime, dust and dirt so that they don't have to work overtime to keep the fridge cool).

Equally important is taking care to position the fridge in a cool area of the kitchen, away from direct sunlight, because the extra heat will make the compressor work harder. Using more electricity daily means that the fridge is likely to have a shorter lifespan too.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.