5 ways sex with an older man is better

Younger isn’t always better, not especially when it comes to sex with an older man. Sure, he may not be in the best shape (though, who knows, he could be at his peak) but in being more experienced, he likely knows a thing or two about catering to your needs.

Dr Martha Tara Lee, a clinical sexologist and relationship coach at Eros Coaching, shares five reasons how that looks like in bed.

He knows what is where without a map

PHOTO: Unsplash

He most likely knows sexual anatomy by now and has had enough sexual experiences to know what is “down there” without a ‘map’. This means he knows your pleasure zones, from where your clitoris and G-spot to other erogenous zones.

He knows what he wants

He is more self-assured, and as such knows what he needs, wants, and desires sexually. He’s perfectly capable of articulating them, and showing his partner precisely how to do it if needed. He speaks up sooner and doesn’t blame and shame when things don’t feel right or feel good to him.

He's less goal-oriented

PHOTO: Unsplash

He’s more relaxed and doesn’t try as hard, and this extends to the bedroom. He receives pleasure from giving and from receiving pleasure. Sex is a mutual exchange of energy, pleasure, and play–it isn’t about racing to the end.

He is not orgasm- and ejaculation-focused and sees sexual encounters as quality time.

He recognises the importance of foreplay and aftercare

He recognises it is important for a woman to have prolonged foreplay because it takes her a longer time to get up to the level of arousal needed to orgasm. He’s also more likely to relish the cuddles and feel-good effects from our oxytocin hormones being released immediately after sex.

He’s open to sexual aids

PHOTO: Unsplash

He’s probably not as sexually threatened if asked to try out sexual aids like vibrators and sex toys. In fact, he might even have handled some of them before. He is also open to many other things sexually, or might be happy to introduce you to them if you’re game.

This article was first published in Her World Online.