5 Woodlands secrets so well-hidden even Woodlanders don't know about them

Overshadowed by its flashier elder brother Thomson for its hippy vibe and badass younger sibling that is Yishun, Woodlands is kinda that poor middle child of the north that people know the name of, and not much more.

For both the uninitiated and frequent weekend traveller, don't be too quick to sign Woodlands off for its checkpoint to Malaysia as its redeeming factor; you'll be surprised to realise the unconventional places and experiences that went completely off the radar even to Woodlanders.

Read on for five Woodlands secrets so well-hidden even Northies don't know about them.

1. Stargaze like a pro with Nasa-grade telescopes

Have a knack for astronomy?

Instead of blowing dough on some four-figure costing telescope, head down to the Andromeda Observatory at Woodlands Galaxy Community Club to double-confirm that the moon isn't made of cheese.

The observatory was closed during the pandemic, but has now been reopened!

For $1 per entry, peek into the celestial skies with one of the largest telescopes accessible to the public in Singapore.

Granting you full view of the cosmos on a new intimate level, we hear that planets like Jupiter and Saturn are totally visible on non-cloudy days.

The observatory only opens on Friday, but check their Facebook page for online booking deets as it closes during bad weather.

Address: 31 Woodlands Avenue 6, Singapore 738991

Find out more here

2. Get crafty at Arudio Ceramic

Always had a soft spot for artisanal products and handmade knickknacks? Create your own ceramic art at Arudio Ceramic Studios.

With classes catering to various proficiencies, take on the one-day crash course for the novel experience or sign a 10-lesson package where you'll be given carte blanche to create as many pieces as you like until you've mastered the craft.

Arudio also offers group packages targeted at couples and families, cuz good things must always share, right?

Address: 21 Woodlands Close, #03-34 Primz Hub, Singapore 737854

Find out more here

3. Cross borders in 5 minutes

Here's something you never thought you'd get to say: I can cross borders in time less than getting home from work.

The Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) shuttle and its five-minute ride to Johor Bahru shouldn't be unfamiliar to frequent travellers, but we'd reckon it's worth a shoutout for those not in the know.

There are plenty of trains scheduled daily, but tickets are known to go out fast especially on weekends.

Book them in advance here. Come at least 30 minutes before your train departs!

4. Marvel at Singapore's Tsukiji Fish Market at Senoko Fishery Port

Heralded as Singapore's iteration of the famed Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo, the Senoko Fishery Port holds an impressive wee hour marvel worth sacrificing sleep for.

By 2am, the 3.24-hectare fishery port becomes flooded with merchants, along with them the day's freshest catch, offering an amazing selection of premium seafood at wholesale prices.

The bustle is unlike anything you'd witness anywhere else in Singapore, so we'd recommend a keen eye and good camera to capture the port's unique atmosphere.

Address: 31 Attap Valley Road, Singapore 759908

5. Rasa Istimewa @ Woodlands Waterfront

The next time you head down to Woodlands Waterfront, skip the hassle of a picnic and head down to Rasa Istimewa Waterfront Restaurant.

Hidden in plain sight along the pier, the cosy family-oriented business is just minutes away from the central spine area near the Waterfront's playground.

While the food has little to write home about, the restaurant's main draw is ultimately its affordability and homey vibes, along with scenic views of the waterfront.

Address: 6A Admiralty Road West, Singapore 759956

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.