Marble walls, gaming room: Man spends over $500k sprucing up DBSS flat

As the founder of an interior design firm, Hengky Wong has helped many people in Singapore bring their dream homes to life.

When it comes to his own home, the 39-year-old has spared no expense, spending over half a million to transform a 10-year-old DBSS flat into a unique abode.

"Though $500,000 is a significant investment for a home renovation, we never approached the project with resale value as the primary consideration," he told AsiaOne in an interview on Monday (June 15).

Hengky, who runs Reborn Interior, said that the value lies not only in "the materials and craftsmanship but also in the experience, functionality and personal satisfaction the home brings."

The investment is worth it, he told us.

Renovation of the five-room flat at 475A Upper Serangoon Crescent took an entire year, starting in May 2025.

The house has a design so meticulous that 3D plans had to be redrawn approximately 30 to 40 times before Hengky and his wife Alyssa were happy with it.

Their home, with its "full luxury" theme, has features such as an "invisible corridor" where bedroom entrances are concealed entirely behind marble slabs, as well as a hidden entrance featuring backlit marble and a stainless steel ceiling to filter out the "HDB vibe".

"We wanted something different from all the standard renovations out there. Something that's 'wow'. Since we always enjoy the luxurious ambience of upscale hotels, shopping centres and properties, we decided to merge these elements together," he said.

According to Hengky, the most expensive part of the renovation laid in the walls.

As the couple did not want to use paint, every wall in their flat is covered with solid stone slabs or custom carpentry, which cost $40,000. To match the theme of the home, air-con units were also wrapped in laminate.

This apparently caught their neighbours' attention who dropped by while they were renovating the flat.

"She mentioned [the walls] was a good idea as she felt it was easier to clean this way," Hengky said.

And since they do not cook at home, the flat has an "anti-cooking kitchen" that acts more like a showroom.

Other highlights include a futuristic gaming room complete with starry ceiling and custom transparent CPU — Hengky's favourite part of the house.

"I was a competitive gamer when I was younger, I've always dreamt of having my own dedicated gaming room someday. Though I no longer game, I just want to fulfill my childhood dream," he said.

The gaming room, which drew inspiration from Xiaohongshu, cost "thousands" to build.

As for Alyssa, 34, the best part of the house is the walk-in wardrobe — which holds all of her favourite bags. When they move in later this month, this will be the room where she spends most of her time.

The couple's penchant for luxurious details extends to the dining area with a dining table made of iridescent Labradorite stone imported from Madagascar, and touches of gold lining the ceiling.

To create a luxury hotel-inspired master suite, a common room wall was also knocked down for a walk-in wardrobe and floating bed, which allows for easy cleaning.

Besides the opulent decor, the flat includes a number of practical features including a full smart-home ecosystem and low-formaldehyde carpentry.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com