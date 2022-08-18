555 Villa Thai near Changi Airport to scoot off in end-August, new location not yet revealed

Outdoor eatery 555 Villa Thai is all about good food, live music and airport runways.

Given its proximity to Changi Airport, customers can catch a glimpse of airplane take-offs and landings while tucking into some delicious Thai food.

Unfortunately, this will soon come to an end as 555 Villa Thai will be closing down. Its last day at its current location will be Aug 31.

The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on Aug 7.

In its post, 555 Villa Thai acknowledged the support it has gotten from the customers, especially throughout the rough Covid-19 period.

It added: "It has been a fruitful and amazing five years, we created so many fun memories and made countless customers our friends."

As the restaurant did not reveal the reasons behind its imminent closure, netizens on Facebook got their thinking hats on and began speculating.

Some wondered aloud if it could be an issue with the lease while others felt inflation might have played its part in the closure.

Netizens who frequented the restaurant generally did not take the news too well.

One user mentioned that 555 Villa Thai and Golden Mile Complex "were my lifelines when we all couldn't go anywhere [sic]" and is upset that both establishments will be shuttering.

Golden Mile Complex, affectionately known as Little Thailand, has been sold en bloc and the building will be handed to developers by May 2023.

In its announcement post, 555 Villa Thai did mention that it is on the lookout for a new venue and that it will be back "stronger and better".

The location of the new venue has not been confirmed at the time of writing.

AsiaOne has reached out to 555 Villa Thai for more information.

There's just enough time to plan a last-minute get-together with family or friends and scoot on over towards 555 Villa Thai to have a unique dining experience.

It's not everyday that you catch sight of an aircraft or two as you dig into some pineapple fried rice or pad thai.

Address: 30 Cosford Rd, Singapore 499550

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, 5pm - 1am; Friday and Saturday, 5pm - 2am

