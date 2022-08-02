Pang's Hakka Noodles run by ex-Antoinette chef to close all outlets by end-August

Pang's Hakka Noodles, a pet project of local chef Pang Kok Keong (also known as Chef Pang) is set to close its doors at the end of the month, barely two years into existence.

Its Facebook page shared on Monday (Aug 1) that its ARC 380 stall has already closed down while its Sprout Hub stall's final day of operation will be on Aug 31.

"We'll like to take this opportunity to thank all of you who've either came and ate our noodles or have ordered online [sic]," the post read.

Prior to starting this business, Chef Pang built a reputation in a different F&B niche.

He is the founder of the popular French patisserie and bistro Antoinette, which closed down in mid-2020 after nine years in the game.

French to Hakka cuisine is quite a leap but Chef Pang felt like he needed to share his unique heritage with all food lovers, according to the brand's Facebook page. With that goal in mind, Pang's Hakka Noodles was born.

But business never really took off. Xin Tekka food hall, its first location, shut down last April. Due to that, the stall shifted to Sprout Hub that same month and opened a new outlet at ARC 380 in June 2021.

In an interview with 8days, Chef Pang mentioned that they closed down the stall at ARC 380 due to poor business.

"In the long run, we don't think [ARC 380] is an ideal location as it's really out of the way and there's zero foot traffic," he added.

As for chain's last outlet in Sprout Hub, it is closing due to lease issues, reported 8days.

Pang's Hakka Noodles specialises in Signature Hakka noodles ($7) which you can pair with scholar soup consisting of sliced pork, liver, intestine, pork skin, fish ball and salted vegetables among other things.

And if you've yet to give these dishes a go, there's still ample time to head down to Sprout Hub.

Pang's Hakka Noodles will be on the lookout for a new location and more will be revealed once that has been firmed up so keep an eye out on its Facebook and Instagram channels for updates.

It seems that Chef Pang has quite a bit on his plate too, with the launch of a new concept Supercurry, which he recently teased on his personal Instagram.

Not much is known about Supercurry at this point other than its logo, which mimics the popular streetwear brand Supreme.

Address: 102 Henderson Road, Stall 2, Singapore 159562

Opening hours: 9am to 3pm on weekdays and 9am to 4pm on weekends/public holidays. Closed on Wednesdays.

