6 'adult-sized' playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date

One place that's always fun are adult-sized indoor playgrounds that seem to be getting more popular these days.

You're both guaranteed to work up an appetite after all the vigorous movement, and you can take the initiative to continue the date at a nearby restaurant if you're both enjoying each other's company.

Here are six potential first date locations conveniently located in shopping malls where you're guaranteed to have a ball of a time.

SUPERPARK SINGAPORE AT SUNTEC CITY

Finnish businessman Taneli Sutinen's eureka moment came when he found it awkward playing with child-sized playground equipment alongside his daughter.

The solution for him? SuperPark -- an all-in-one indoor activity park where children and adults could easily play, side by side.

Established in 2012, the franchise has more than 100 outlets worldwide and the two-storey Singapore branch opened in Suntec City late last year.

I had a chance to visit recently, and challenged Tay Kexin, singer from local band MICappella, to a little competition.

Psst… staff there shared that they do have Valentines' day promos for Feb 14 -- so you know where to go to next time V-day comes around.

Where: #02-477, Suntec City (North Wing), 3 Temasek Boulevard, Tower 1, 038989

Website: https://www.superpark.com.sg

CANOPY PARK AT JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT

Opened just last month in June, the Canopy Park in Jewel Changi Airport is a 14,000 sqm playground located at the mall's highest floor.

Home to seven playscapes and creative gardens, the playground is a first-of-its kind attraction for both the young and the young at heart.

Take a wobbly walk across the Skynets and seize the chance to hold hands with your date in case they fall 😏.

Alternatively, have a romantic stroll across the hedge maze and watch flowers bloom before your very eyes.

It costs $33.30 for a chance to bounce across both Sky Nets, but if you're broke, there's always The Slide@T3.

Where: 78 Airport Blvd

Website: https://www.jewelchangiairport.com/en/attractions/canopy-park.html

AMAZING CASTLE AT CINELEISURE ORCHARD

Along with a new look after a revamp in April, Cineleisure unveiled a new tenant -- a massive kingdom-themed play centre named Amazing Castle.

Consisting of nine different activity stages, each station features a physically-interactive game for participants to confront challenges and fight off invaders.

Gentlemen, here's where you pull out your Prince Charming card and wow your date. Ladies, you're no damsel in distress -- so fight alongside him and win battles (along with taking nice IG-worthy photos of course!).

Where: 8 Grange Rd, #02-04A/05 Cineleisure, Singapore 239695

Website: https://www.amazingcastle.sg/

BOUNCE SINGAPORE AT CINELEISURE

If your date is all about cardiovascular health, here's a perfect location to bring him or her to that will definitely get that heart pumping hard.

Bounce your way across the massive indoor trampoline park and get your daily fix of cardio at the same time.

The adrenaline rush is sure to give you both a high and put everyone in a good mood for a follow-up date numero duo.

Where: Cineleisure, 8 Grange Road #09-01 Singapore 239695

Website: https://www.bounceinc.com.sg/

LET'EM PLAY AT TRADEHUB 21

Yes, we know Tradehub 21 is not exactly a mall, but we're counting this one in because there's good food nearby to be found as well.

Located in the West, Let'em play is an edutainment hub with an augmented reality climbing wall so you can challenge your date to a friendly game of 'pinball' on the rock wall.

There's also a two-storey indoor high elements course with 17 different types of obstacles and a face-to-face transparent rock climbing wall where you can watch your date scale up opposite you.

Just make sure you maintain eye contact!

Where: 18 Boon Lay Way, #01-100, Singapore 609966

Website: https://letemplay.com.sg/

AIRZONE AT CITY SQUARE MALL

Looking for a lower-cost alternative to Jewel's Canopy Park?

Try Airzone at City Square mall where it's $20 per session, and $70 if you're paying for a four-session pass.

The attraction spans across four levels of the mall and includes a suspended ball pit, games and activity zone as well as a maze zone and a giant slide.

Where: 180 Kitchener Road, #02-K4, K10, 208539

Website: https://airzone.sg/

Next time you're worried about picking a first date location where you won't feel awkward, give the aforementioned locations a try and see if you'll snag that special girl or boy.

