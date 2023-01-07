6 auspicious car plate numbers for your zodiac sign

Looking for ways to improve your fortune for the new year? You can consider purchasing a new number plate with an auspicious numerical combination that complements your zodiac sign!

As such, shortlisting the one can be really difficult. But fret not, we've got you covered, and we've put together a list of recommended numerical combinations based on your Zodiac signs!

Rat: 2 & 3

Spiritual analysis conducted by professional geomancers have concluded that the lucky numbers for people born in the year of the rat are 2 and 3. The aforementioned professionals have also figured out that the numbers 5 and 9 are to be avoided at all costs for this year.

Ox: 1 & 4

Your lucky numbers are 1 and 4 if you were born in the year of the Ox. Those passionate about Feng Shui will tell you that for 2023, you should strongly refrain from possessing the digits 5 and 6, as they represent ill fortune.

Tiger: 1, 3 & 4

You're in luck if you are a Tiger – Feng Shui masters have determined that you have a greater choice in propitious numbers for this year. These numbers are: 1, 3 and 4. Unfortunately, the inverse also holds true, as they have worked out that you need to avoid 6, 7, and 8.

Rabbit: 3, 4 & 6

Did you know that Lionel Messi was born in the year of the rabbit? Compound that World Cup-winning Rabbit luck by buying number plates with 3, 4 and 6 in them. Those fluent in the ancient art form that is geomancy will tell you to steer clear of 1, 7 and 8.

Dragon: 1, 6 & 7

Breathe fire into your financial health this year by ensuring you have the numbers 1, 6 and 7 in your life. Avoid the potential for monetary ruin this year by following the advice of veteran Feng Shui practitioners, and shun 3 and 8 wherever possible.

Snake: 2, 8 & 9

Slither your way into a pot of gold by ensuring you maintain harmony with the wind-water forces. Those in the know will tell you that you need to have 2, 8 and 9 in your life in some capacity. Try and avoid 1, 6 and 7 to minimise the chances of financial disaster.

