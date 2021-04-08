6 bedroom makeover ideas on a budget

Like many rooms in your house, your bedroom can end up feeling too familiar or even a bit boring after a few years. It doesn’t hurt to consider freshening up your personal space, especially if it isn’t going to hurt your wallet.

You don’t always have the budget to completely remodel the closet or demo the walls, or even hire a professional interior designer. Here are a couple of tips and tricks to protect your savings account while you revamp your existing bedroom.

1. Built-in storage platform bed

PHOTO: Pexels

Is your room messy? Typically what clutters a bedroom is the lack of closet or shelving space. If you are like me, your bedroom is filled with things you’ve collected over a lifetime. Some of those things you can’t do without looking at every day; others can be out-of-sight and out-of-mind. Either way, you need to find a place to put them.

The dimensions of your bedroom are fixed, but we don’t always maximise the space available. One way to increase the utility of your bed is a built-in platform bed. Many options out there are more affordable than you think and can make a huge difference in your room decor without breaking the budget. If you look online, you can find some platform bed with drawers for less than $100.

2. Wall shelving

PHOTO: Pexels

Similar to the built-in storage beds, why not take advantage of the wall space to de-clutter your home. A large shelf can take up much needed square footage in your bedroom. Instead, hanging wall shelving allows you to take advantage of hundreds of square footage throughout your bedroom. This creates a new space where you can show off or tuck away your things.

3. Framing art

PHOTO: Pexels

If clutter isn’t your problem and you just want a new look. Consider changing or framing art hung on your walls. You don’t need to be rich to have art in your life. Support a local artist, or look through your Instagram to find meaningful photos to print.

Additional tip: Using identical frames can make you feel like you’ve entered an art gallery rather than your bedroom. There are many online vendors that will allow you to customise your frames. However, if you are really looking to save money, find your nearest discount store to pick up used frames.

4. Multi-function furniture

PHOTO: Pexels

Get rid of furniture you don’t need. As mentioned before, the real estate in your bedroom is limited. Not every piece of furniture needs to serve only one function. Try to find furniture that can serve multiple purposes and as a result, take up less space.

For example, you’ve probably seen in a recent hotel visit a desk that also serves as a nightstand. This is a common way for smaller rooms to maximize space. The bottom line is that you will spend most of your time in your bedroom; the fewer things to navigate and worry about, the easier it will be to clean and maintain.

5. Rearrange your furniture

PHOTO: Pexels

Simply rearranging your furniture may seem too obvious to be on the list. However, before you break the piggy bank, have you considered just rearranging the furniture you already have?

If you are like me and am already pleased with your bedroom’s aesthetic, maybe all you need is a slight shift. We often get too comfortable in our space and don’t realise how simple changes to the way you interact with what you already have can make a difference.

6. Add an area rug

PHOTO: Pexels

No one ever teaches you about the impact of a well-placed area rug. Adding a rug makes a room look larger while giving off the impression that all the furniture works together.

Not only this, but this is an opportunity to really show off your personality. With so many variations in color and pattern, you will enjoy searching for what shows you off the most. Have fun looking for the perfect area rug that will likely be one of the biggest contributors to making your room feel perfect.

Prices for rugs can vary considerably. If this is something you wanted to just try out, consider purchasing an area rug online and see if this is the look you are going for. If you are looking to purchase your forever rug, then prepare to spend some cash as they can get pricey.

Conclusion

The cost of completely renovating your bedroom can get high — particularly when it comes to demolition, materials, and labor. Before you brank the bank, there are many alternative cost-effective ways of getting something different out of the same old space.

Whether it’s dealing with the clutter or putting your personal touch to your wall or floor, remember to maximize space and consider the costs.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.