6 of the best 11.11 deals in Singapore to score now

By now, you should know that the Singles' Day sale is a big deal, especially in China. However, in recent years, Singapore has caught on to the trend too.

And with the ongoing pandemic, there's no better way to practice safe distancing than by shopping in the comfort of your own home.

A lot of brands are pulling out all the stops to give us the best 11.11 deals online so all the good deals are just a few clicks away.

Can't wait to shop? Check out some of the best promotions below, and don't forget to forward this link to your family, friends, and fellow shopaholics. They'll thank you for it.

Shopee

Household products, laptops, skincare, video games… you name it, Shopee is likely to sell it. That's why it's one of our go-to's when it comes to online shopping.

Its 11.11 Big Sale 2021 packs lots of good stuff for shoppers, ranging from daily promotions to exclusive Shopee deals.

And while you're shopping on Shopee, be sure to participate in the second edition of the CapitaLand x Shopee 11.11 campaign that's happening from Oct 22 to Nov 11, 2021.

There's a total of $125,000 worth of Offline Payment Vouchers (OPVs), Shopee vouchers, and eCapitaVoucher up for grabs in the CapitaLand Lucky Prize game on the Shopee Singapore app.

Or you can try your luck in the Guess the Weight campaign that's happening every weekend from Oct 22 to Nov 11, 2021 to win up to $22,000 worth of eCapitaVoucher and Shopee.

To participate, simply head down to the atrium of three shopping malls on selected weekends - Bugis+ (Oct 23 and 24), Westgate (Oct 30 and 31), and Plaza Singapura (Nov 6 and 7) - to guess the weight of five unexpected combinations of products, one of them being the combined weight of a Dyson vacuum and a feather.

Contestants must get the closest answer to qualify for the prizes.

Visit Shopee's store here for more information.

Lazada

It's not an 11.11 sale without Lazada.

This year, as part of their biggest one day sale on Nov 11, Lazada will be offering up to 90 per cent off some of your favourite brands and vouchers up to $1111 up for grabs.

From beauty to fashion, as well as lifestyle and tech products, the options are plenty. What's more, you can also expect 1-for-1 deals and bundle savings on your favourite must-haves too.

Adding some fun into the mix, Lazada will also host fun activities through the Slash It! promos and LazGames where you can grab amazing bargains for as low as $0 to $1 at a limited stock when you Slash It! with your friends.

Visit Lazada's store here for more information.

Innisfree

PHOTO: Innisfree

Calling all Innisfree fans, it's time to stock up on all your favourite skincare and makeup products from the K-beauty brand.

Why? Not only has the brand launched its holiday collection, but there will also be an exclusive 20 per cent off on the entire Innisfree 2021 Green Holidays collection on Lazada on Nov 11, from 12am to 2am.

On top of that, you'll also get to enjoy 78 per cent off some of your favourite beauty essentials during the sale too!

Visit Innisfree's Lazada store here for more information

Taobao / Tmall

Love shopping on Taobao? You'll be glad to know that with the upcoming 11.11, there are more reasons to love the lifestyle shopping site.

Kicking off its 13th annual 11.11 Global Shopping Festival with an emphasis on sustainability and inclusiveness, this year, you can expect to choose from 290,000 brands (the largest Festival to date), with Tmall offering more than 14 million deals.

From now to Oct 31st, you can start grabbing presale deals and prepare to check out from Nov 1st to 3rd.

Visit Taobao's website here for more information.

Zalora

PHOTO: Zalora

From stylish sportswear to branded bags, Zalora's 11.11 sale is packed with lots of fabulous deals, offering discounts that are up to 50 per cent off.

Some of the few participating brands for Zalora's 11.11 sale include Adidas, Nike, Tom Ford, Gucci, Puma, Superdry, Prada, Guess, Urban Revivo, Dr Martens, Lacoste, Victoria Secret, Havaianas, and Converse.

Happening from Nov 1 to 15, you can expect flash deals, more items added to the sales section as well as upsized vouchers and cashback in the days to come.

Visit Zalora's store here for more information.

Dyson

PHOTO: Dyson

Perhaps you've heard many good things about Dyson's hairdryers.

Or maybe you're a new homeowner looking for a sleek and powerful vacuum cleaner, which Dyson is also famous for.

Look no further than the electronic brand's promotions on Nov 11, 2021, where you can expect gifts with purchases for its Supersonic hairdryer, Airwrap styler, Corrale straightener, and more.

Visit Dyson's store here for more information.

