6 best Indian restaurants in Singapore even Indian expats love

Keep calm and curry on.

From curries to samosas to grilled meats and more, these Indian restaurants in SG are definitely doing it right.

*Covid update: Remember to check ahead to make your bookings at these restos! Also, let’s keep group gatherings to a maximum of 5 people, shall we? Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal .

1. Table by Rang Mahal

The posh Rang Mahal is popular among the curry connoisseurs – and that says a lot. North Indian nosh is presented with a contemporary touch, with dishes like the Paneer Makhanwala, cottage cheese cubes in a buttery honey and tomato curry.

Rang Mahal , 7 Raffles Blvd., Level 3 Pan Pacific, 039595

2. Mr and Mrs Moghan's Super Crispy Roti Prata

Roti prata is every Singaporean’s favourite food – we have it for breakfast, as a late-night snack, basically whenever. And if you want a characteristically Singaporean breakfast, we’d say this place is it.

The eatery’s name sells itself – that’s one way of doing it – their pratas are super crispy, even the prata kosong (plain) is good enough to savour on their own without any curry dip.

Mr and Mrs Moghan’s Super Crispy Roti Prata , 300 Joo Chiat Rd., 429356

3. Zaffron Kitchen

Zaffron Kitchen dishes out every dialect of varied Indian cuisine, and none disappoint. The food here packs a flavourful punch, but thankfully, they’re not tongue-numbingly spicy.

One of our favourites: The Fish Tikka, made with salmon for a more unique texture that works perfectly with the innovative Indian flavours.

Zaffron Kitchen , 137 East Coast Rd., 428822 (East Coast); 3 Gateway Drive, #01-20, 608532 (Westgate); 1 Kim Seng Promenade, #01-153, 237994 (Great World)

4. Yantra

The fare here will transport you to a whole other world. You will be introduced to flavours from different parts of India, so eating here is like a history lesson in itself.

From Haleem meat (moorish lamb slow-cooked to buttery perfection) to Galouti Kebab (made of minced mutton and green papaya), to traditional Gulab Jamun and Kulfi, each dish on the menu will tease your senses for that familiar taste you associate with normal Indian fare.

Yantra , Tanglin Mall, #01-28/33, 163 Tanglin Rd., 247933

5. Shahi Maharani North Indian Restaurant

Soothing live music and decor reminiscent of the royal palaces surround you during your meal, and they’ve got equally impressive food to match, too.

The menu is extensive – dishes are laid out in categories like “From The Shah Jehan’s Royal Tandoor”, “Royal Seafood Specialities” and “Garden Fresh Vegetables From The Royal Fields”. Food fit for royalty? We think so.

Shahi Maharani North Indian Restaurant , Raffles City Shopping Centre, #03-21B, 252 North Bridge Rd., 179103

6. Melt Cafe

Be dazzled by a kaleidoscope of international flavours at our all-day-dining restaurant, Melt Café. #Meltfoodies #MOfoodies Posted by Melt Café at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore on Monday, August 5, 2019

Ok, this isn’t an Indian restaurant per se, but honorary mention goes out to the buffet at Melt Cafe for their selection of Indian cuisine, which is clearly their forte. At the other stations, you’ll find everything from Wagyu Beef to Lobster, but eyes on the prize. Just saying.

Melt Cafe , Mandarin Oriental, 5 Raffles Ave, 039797

This article was first published in The Finder.