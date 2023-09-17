6 best mooncake fairs in Singapore 2023: Takashimaya, Tangs, Nex and more

Each year when the Mid-Autumn Festival rolls around, Singaporeans go lunar-tic for mooncakes. Mooncakes start appearing in our homes, offices, and even our shopping malls in the form of mooncake fairs.

Why do we need mooncake fairs when we can order them online? Well, do you prefer ordering clothes online, or trying them out in stores? Do you prefer browsing online bookstores, or leafing through the pages of a book in your hand?

Mooncake fairs are the perfect places to sample mooncakes and really get to know your mooncake options before you make your purchase.

Arguably the biggest and most well-known mooncake fair in Singapore is Takashimaya's annual Mid-Autumn Fair, which is back this year with over 50 mooncake brands. But for those of us who don't want to relive our peak hour MRT commutes while shopping for mooncakes, rest assured that there's a ton of mooncake fairs in the rest of Singapore too. This is your guide to mooncake fairs in Singapore 2023.

1. Mooncake fair in Singapore 2023 (Central) - Takashimaya

Our list has to start with the largest mooncake fair in Singapore-Takashimaya's Mid-Autumn Festive Celebration 2023. This year's selection features over 50 brands and up to 8 different types of mooncake, including baked skin, snow skin, and durian. Tired of seeing the same mooncakes every year? There's also a selection of mooncakes from overseas brands to tickle your fancy.

If you don't want to physically go down to Takashimaya (we get it, work/family/life is tiring), check out their online catalogue for over 600 products you can order from the comfort of your home.

Takashimaya’s Mid-Autumn Festive Celebration 2023

Now till Sept 22, 2023 (online) / Sept 29, 2023 (physical fair)

Takashimaya Square, B2

2. Mooncake fair in Singapore 2023 (Central) - TANGS

The TANGS Mid-Autumn Fair is another huge mooncake fair in Singapore, with over 40 mooncake brands on site. But it's also a huge fair for another reason- it's happening at three locations across Singapore: NEX, VivoCity, and of course TANGS itself. Here are the fair locations and dates:

VivoCity, Level 1 Atrium : Now till Sept 29 (Fri)

NEX, Level 1 Atrium : Now till Sept 29 (Fri)

Tang Plaza, Basement : Sept 12 (Tue) to Sept 29 (Fri)

You can also visit the TANGS Mid-Autumn Fair online shop to purchase your mooncakes from now till Sept 21, 2023. Get $10 off with the promo code 10MAF2023 when you spend a minimum of $250 online.

3. Mooncake fairs in Singapore 2023 (North) - Northpoint City

Speaking as someone who lives in the North herself, Northpoint is usually the most happening mall we have. This Mid-Autumn Festival season is no exception, as the Mid-Autumn Fair 2023 in Northpoint City brings in a wide range of mooncake vendors. These include Home’s Favourite, Hong Kong Bay, Mdm Ling Bakery, St. Regis Singapore, and Swiss Cottage Bakery.

On top of the mooncake selection, the mall is also running a promotion for Frasers Experience (FRx) members. Earn FRx Points when you spend a minimum of $10 in a single transaction at the fair and present your receipt to the Customer Service on Level 2 of the North Wing.

Mid-Autumn Fair 2023 in Northpoint City

Sept 13 – 29, 2023

10.30am to 9.30pm

Northpoint City, Level 1, North Atrium

4. Mooncake fair in Singapore 2023 (North-East) - NEX

The mooncake fair happening at NEX's L1 Atrium is one of three iterations of the TANGS Mid-Autumn Fair 2023. The NEX fair is slightly smaller than its TANGS and VivoCity counterparts, with a reported 20+ stores featured compared to the 40+ at the other two locations.

What the TANGS Mid-Autumn Fair 2023 at NEX does have is an opportunity for you to earn loyalty points when you purchase mooncakes. If you're a NEXrewards Member, you'll earn NEXpoints when you spend at least $20 spending in a single transaction at the fair, which-let's be honest-you will, given the prices of mooncakes these days.

TANGS Mid-Autumn Fair 2023 (NEX)

Now till Sept 29, 2023 (physical fair) / Sept 21, 2023 (TANGS online)

10am to 10pm daily

NEX, Level 1 Atrium

5. Mooncake fairs in Singapore 2023 (South) - VivoCity

The TANGS Mid-Autumn Fair 2023 isn’t just happening at TANGS. The VivoCity edition of the fair doesn’t skimp on the selection of mooncakes, with 45 brands on display for you to sample. With $200 spend in VivoCity, you’ll also receive a $10 Mapletree Voucher from now till Oct 1, 2023, which is longer than the mooncake fair goes on for.

TANGS Mid-Autumn Fair 2023 (VivoCity)

Now till Sept 29, 2023 (physical fair) / Sept 21, 2023 (TANGS online*)

VivoCity, Level 1 Atrium

* Get $10 off with the promo code 10MAF2023 when you spend a minimum of $250 online.

6. Mooncake fairs in Singapore 2023 (West) - Jurong Point

“West side, best side”, some say. The West is certainly a good place to be for mooncakes this Mid-Autumn Festival season. At Jurong Point’s Mid-Autumn Fair 2023, you can view and sample mooncakes from hotels (Fullerton Hotel, Hilton), restaurants (Hua Ting Restaurant, Peach Garden) and both overseas and local brands (Hong Kong Bay, Gin Thye). This list is non-exhaustive. Head down to Jurong Point to see and taste the mooncakes for yourself!

Mid-Autumn Fair at Jurong Point

Sept 11 – 29, 2023

Jurong Point, JP1 Centre Stage

