Mid-Autumn Festival 2023: Where to hunt for flavourful mooncakes and stylish gift hampers in Singapore

It's that time of the year again where the moon graces the night sky in all its luminous splendour, and we embark on a delightful quest to nibble on exquisite mooncakes.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is here, and the quintessential mooncakes have never been more exciting as restaurants and bars unleash a creative fervour, crafting festive treats with innovative flavourings and a traditional touch.

For your convenience, we've lined up 12 establishments to check out for their delicious mooncake flavourings and stunning packaging, to make your festivities truly unforgettable.

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Experience the essence of Mid-Autumn celebrations at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel's esteemed Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant.

Presenting an array of meticulously handcrafted mooncakes, this year look forward to sweet bites that encompass both traditional and novel flavours.

Amongst the baked mooncake selection is the Imperial "Long Jing" Tea with Walnuts which is making a bold comeback with an unique fusion of tea and added nuttiness.

Alternatively, you can also indulge in the innovative snowskin goodness including options like Yuzu Honey with Peach Passionfruit Praline, and the boozy Irish Cream Latte with Baileys Praline.

Durian enthusiasts, there's something special for you too! — the enticing Pure 'Mao Shan Wang' Premium Grade Durian Snowskin Mooncakes boasting authentic and luscious durian pulp.

For gifting, the opulent designed Red Tower Box is embellished with peony motifs and intricate trellis patterns which opens up to reveal four beautiful pastel pink chest drawers and can be upcycled to an elegant jewellery box or for other storage purposes.

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel’s Mid-Autumn delights are available for pre-orders with pickups and deliveries from Aug 24 to Sept 29, 2023. Mooncakes are priced from S$86-S$98 for four to eight pieces. Order here.

Enjoy exclusive discounts of 15 per cent with code ‘GET15OFF’ for orders between Aug 24 to Sept 29, 2023. Get additional 10 per cent off by simply opting for self-collection at the hotel’s Mid-Autumn booth upon online check-out.

Alternatively, visit the Mid-Autumn booth at the hotel’s forecourt entrance from Aug 24, 2023, between 10am-9.30pm to make your purchase.

Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro

The acclaimed Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro brings the spirit of Mid-Autumn Festival alive through thoughtful and creative creations. Expertly crafted, the mooncakes are elegantly housed in intricately designed boxes adorned with autumnal floral art and cranes.

The Shisen Hanten Luxury Collection includes an assortment of signature mooncakes, accompanied by a bottle of Gusbourne Blanc de Blancs 2018, Kent (S$178 for 4pcs).

Another rendition of the collection combines mini snowskin mooncakes with the Devaux Cuvée D Rosé MV (S$168, for mini 8pcs). Some unique mooncake flavours include the new Charcoal Black Sesame Paste with Sakura Prawn, Pistachio and Melon Seeds, while the signature Assorted Nuts with Jamón Ibérico offers a textured delight.

Other standouts include Double Yolk and White Lotus Paste, as well as snowskin encasing Premium Oolong Tea Chocolate with Orange Paste and the low sugar Lychee Martini Chocolate with White Lotus Paste.

Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro’s Mid-Autumn delights are available for orders from now till Sept 29, 2023. Mooncakes are priced from S$76-S$178. Order here.

Checkout with DBS / POSB Bank, UOB Bank, Citibank Singapore, Maybank, and American Express (AMEX) credit cards for 25 per cent off all mooncakes.Terms & conditions apply.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Partake in healthy lunar luxuries this Mid-Autumn Festival as The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore unveils a new range of exquisite low-sugar petite mooncakes.

Available in a timeless two-tier tin box, these delectable treats are accompanied by a stylish canvas bag in soft pastel pink or neutral dusty rose, seamlessly blending functionality and sophistication in The Celestial Collection.

Highlights include Egg Yolk White Lotus Paste, Macadamia Nut White Lotus Paste, as well as the Champagne Truffle Snowskin and Mao Shan Wang Durian in the snowskin varieties.

New to the roster are also additions like Almond Red Bean Paste, Walnut White Lotus Paste, and the Pistachio Snowskin. The 'Customise-Your-Own-Flavours' feature also lets you curate a personalised mooncake selection for the perfect pick!

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore’s Mid-Autumn delights are available from now till Sept 29, 2023. Mooncakes are priced from S$88-S$122. Order here or call +65 6715 6852.

Enjoy up to 30 per cent discount between now and Sept 29, 2023.

Fairmont Singapore

Savour beloved classics and innovative new creations as Fairmont Singapore presents a lavish assortment of mooncakes. From traditional baked classics, mini versions, and handcrafted snowskin mooncakes in eight carefully curated flavours — there is something for everyone.

The celestial snowskin mooncakes feature six new flavours, both alcohol-free and alcoholic, including favourites like Sea Salt Caramel and innovative pairings like Peach Passion Fruit and Champagne Truffle and Chocolate Ganache Mooncake.

Alternatively, the baked mooncakes come in classic and innovative flavours, with low-sugar options and enticing combinations like Melon Paste with Mixed Nuts and Pumpkin Seeds.

For festive gifting, the mooncakes are presented in the exquisite two-tiered premium Viridian mooncake box set with assorted baked mooncakes and a tea cup.

Fairmont Singapore’s Mid-Autumn delights are available from now till Sept 29, 2023. Mooncakes are priced from S$81-S$120. Order here. Credit card promotion available.

Roku Gin X Manhattan Bar

Make it a modernist celebration as Roku Gin and Manhattan Bar's exclusive collaboration put a contemporary twist on the Mid-Autumn Festival. Offering a limited edition Luxury Box that embodies the essence of both Eastern and Western cultures, this will be a celebration to remember.

Limited to just 200 sets, this opulent box features eight meticulously handcrafted mini snowskin mooncakes with gold-dusted charcoal skin, filled with a delightful surprise — a chocolate core infused with Roku Gin, nestled within luscious lotus paste and a boozy cherry.

Completing the ensemble is two elegant Roku Gin sake cups, along with the Purple Moon bottled cocktail, a spirit-forward libation featuring Roku Gin, banana wine, sweet potato, whey syrup, and hazelnut tincture by Manhattan Bar.

Not to mention the box just as luxe in sleek a black and gold leather exterior and velvet interiors.

The Roku Gin X Manhattan Bar’s Mid-Autumn delights are available for purchase from now till Sept 29, 2023. The limited set is priced at S$398 (for eight mooncakes, Purple Moon cocktail and two sake cups. Order here. Credit card promotion available.

Raffles Hotel Singapore

When it comes to the artistry of Mid-Autumn delicacies, Raffles Hotel Singapore has mastered the union of tradition and innovation in its latest collection of mooncakes.

Embrace the timeless allure of classic baked mooncakes like the Double Yolk with Macadamia Nuts and White Lotus Paste, symbolising unity and prosperity.

Discover new decadent Snow-Skin creations, including the Sakura & Raspberry Truffle with delicate cherry blossom and raspberry flavours and the Yam & Coconut Rum Truffle with a modern twist on Teochew mooncakes. Whilst, there is no replacing beloved favourites like the Baileys Chocolate Truffle Snow-Skin Mooncakes.

These cherished treats also come presented in an elegant cream pearl box adorned with intricate hand-drawings of the iconic Raffles Hotel façade, celebrate the festival's customs and the hotel's illustrious heritage. To up the ante, enhance your festive experience by pairing them with Raffles' exclusive teas and spirits, offering a sensory delight for your taste buds.

Raffles Hotel Singapore’s Mid-Autumn delights are available for purchase from now till Sept 29, 2023. Mooncakes are priced from S$97-S$228. Order here.

Yàn Restaurant

This Mid-Autumn, Yan honours the spirit of togetherness and tradition through their exquisite mooncake selection.

On the festive roster you can look forward to traditional baked classics such as Baked White Lotus Mooncakes with single or double salted egg yolks, and the newly introduced Baked Lychee White Lotus Mooncakes, infusing a refreshing lychee twist into the traditional flavour.

Another highlight is the Thousand Layer Yam Mooncakes, known for their savoury-sweet combination of flaky pastry and fragrant yam paste. Durian lovers can also indulge in the rich and bittersweet Mao Shan Wang Durian Snowskin Mooncake wrapped in a delicate pastel yellow snowskin.

The festive delights are beautifully encased in eco-friendly paper boxes inspired by Yàn's feature wall, creating a captivating scene of swallows soaring over moonlit mountains.

Yàn Restaurant’s Mid-Autumn delights are available from now till Sept 27, 2023. Mooncakes are priced from S$40-S$102 for 2pcs-4pcs. Order here.

Tablescape Restaurant & Bar

Experience the enchantment of the Mid-Autumn Festival with Tablescape Restaurant & Bar's exclusive My Moonlit Garden (S$58) offering. Embracing the tradition of mooncakes, the collection includes Grape Mousse Mooncakes, featuring frozen delights with grape yogurt-infused mousse and vanilla chiffon cake.

On the other hand, the whimsical Durian Mousse Bunny Bliss combines Mao Shan Wang durian custard and fluffy whipped cream on an almond cake sponge.

The star of the show is the Oolong Peach Cloud Delight, a dreamy creation featuring peach confiture, oolong mousse, and a chocolate sable base adorned with white chocolate clouds. The Black Forest Tart Duo and Assorted Chocolate Pralines offer a medley of flavours, while the Crème Brûlée Macaron adds a playful twist to a classic confection.

Needless to say, this delightful collection captures the magic of the season.

Tablescape Restaurant & Bar’s My Moonlit Garden collection is available for purchase from now till Sept 29, 2023. The collection is priced at S$58. Order here.

Golden Peony, Conrad Centennial Singapore

Golden Peony at Conrad Centennial Singapore is ushering the festive season with meticulously crafted mooncakes. This exquisite assortment features five Cantonese and Teochew-style baked mooncakes, including beloved classics like White Lotus with Melon Seeds and Baked Double Yolk in White Lotus Paste.

A nod to Chinese tea culture, the innovative new Traditional Baked with Jasmine Green Tea infused with jasmine green tea joins the line-up, along with a Teochew-style mooncake with layers of sweet potato within crispy filo pastry.

Additionally, the collection boasts four indulgent snowskin creations, including the best-selling Signature Royal Hazelnut Crunch, Hojicha, Avocado with Vanilla Truffle, and Ondeh Ondeh, each offering a unique blend of flavours and textures.

With three thoughtfully curated mooncake sets to choose from, Conrad Centennial Singapore is set to elevate your Mid-Autumn celebrations with their exquisite offerings.

Golden Peony’s Mid-Autumn delights are available for purchase from now till Sept 29, 2023. Mooncakes are priced from S$90-S$95. Order here.

PS.Cafe x Deliveroo

Embrace the festive spirit as Deliveroo joins hands with PS.Cafe for an delightful Mid-Autumn Festival Set. In its first debut mooncake collection, PS.Cafe offers a quartet of decadent flavours inspired by their beloved classics, including White Truffle, Sticky Date, Superfood, and Verandah, all enclosed in flaky Cantonese-style baked skins.

Alongside these delectable mooncakes, the collaborative Mid-Autumn Festival Set ($98) comes elegantly packed on Lantern Red and Midnight Black boxes.

To make the festivities all the more exciting, you can an exclusive Deliveroo plating board designed to enhance your high-tea experience at home, when you order via Deliveroo. Act quickly as the Deliveroo sets are limited in stock.

PS.Cafe’s Mid-Autumn delights are available for purchase from now till Sept 26, 2023. Mooncakes are priced at S$98++. Order here. PS.Cafe x Deliveroo’s limited sets are exclusively available on Deliveroo till stocks last.

GODIVA

The East meets the West in GODIVA's exquisite 2023 Mid-Autumn Collection, available while stocks last. Crafted by Chef Chocolatier Sebastien Bauer, this collection showcases a departure from the norm, featuring velvety chocolate ganache and fruit fillings encased in delicate pastries inspired by Taiwanese pineapple cakes and adorned with elegant chocolate slices.

GODIVA offers a captivating array of seven gift boxes and two hampers, with enchanting box designs reminiscent of oil paintings and moonlit or sunlit skies.

The collection includes new and returning flavours, with highlights like Black Sesame Milk Chocolate Pastry, Rose Raspberry White Chocolate Pastry, Lychee Oolong White Chocolate Pastry, and more.

Available at selected boutiques and online, customers stand a chance to enjoy discounts and exclusive gifts with purchases.

GODIVA’s Mid-Autumn delights are available for purchase from now till stocks last. Mooncake gift boxes & hampers are priced from S$72-S$439. Order here. Before Sept 7, walk-in customers (10 per cent), GODIVA members (20 per cent) and VIPS (25 per cent) can enjoy discounts on all purchases respectively.

Crystal Jade

Crystal Jade Group's highly anticipated 2023 mooncake collection is here. Alongside the classic baked mooncakes, look forward to a limited edition Teochew-style Flaky Mooncake with Taro makings its debut — featuring yam paste and a hint of salted egg yolk in an ethereal pastry crust.

The snowskin mooncakes, meticulously handmade from scratch, also include new flavours like Gula Melaka with Chinese Yam & Coconut, Roasted Chestnut, and Black Glutinous Rice Pulut Hitam, all presented in an elegant regal green packaging, perfect for gifting.

The collection also offers returning favourites like Macau Peanut Candy, and traditional baked mooncakes such as Signature Mixed Nuts with Jinhua Ham, Premium White Lotus Paste, Single Yolk with White Lotus Paste, and Double Yolk with White Lotus Paste. Combination boxes provide more choices, including Best of Both Worlds (S$48 for 2 pcs) and Happiness Four (S$82 for 4pcs).

Crystal Jade Group’s Mid-Autumn delights are available for purchase from now till Sept 25, 2023. Mooncake gift boxes & hampers are priced from S$42-S$82. Order here. Credit card promotion available.

This article was first published in City Nomads.