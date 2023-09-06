Top 36 free things to do in Singapore (September 2023): Singapore River Festival, Sanrio garden light-up and more

Bored as well as broke? We’ve got good news for you. This September, there’s a slew of markets, fairs, performances, talks and workshops to keep you entertained and informed at zero cost.

Look forward to the Singapore River Festival 2023, a Sanrio-themed garden wonderland light-up, and a special FEASTival (their pun, not ours) coming to a shopping mall (hopefully) near you. Here’s your guide to the top 36 free things to do in September 2023.

Festivals, fairs and markets

1. Singapore River Festival 2023 (Sept 7 - Oct 1)

The Singapore River Festival is back for its 7th edition from Sept 7, 2023 till the end of the month. No, it’s not just pretty lights by the Singapore River to make you go “ooh, pretty!”. The Singapore River Festival 2023 is bringing you live music, augmented reality (AR) experiences, and experiential food workshops, and Japanese pop culture-themed events.

Visit the Singapore River Festival website to see what events you can look forward to. My personal favourite highlight of the Singapore River Festival 2023 is a weekend (23–24 Sep) of pet-friendly activities by the river, including a best-dressed pet competition, a merchandise bazaar, pet health checks, and talks by veterinary professionals.

2. Pets Weekend (Sept 9-10)

Calling all furry, feathered, or scaly friends! Crane at Joo Chiat is opening up their doors to you on Sept 9 and 10, 2023 for a weekend of yummy treats, fun playtime, and cute pet accessories. Like many of the other weekend fairs on this list, all vendors at Pets Weekend will be small businesses in Singapore so you can #supportlocal.

Pets Weekend at Crane

Dates : 20 and 21 May 2023

Time : 10am – 6pm

Venue : Crane Joo Chiat, 281 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore, 427962

3. Joo Chiat Farmers' Market (Sept 9-10, 23–24)

Thought farmers' markets could only be found overseas? We're happy to correct you on that one. Singapore has its very own farmers' market!

The Joo Chiat Farmers' Market happens every other weekend at Crane Joo Chiat. You'll get to shop foods and produce from local farmers, bakers, gardeners and artisans.

Joo Chiat Farmer’s Market

Dates : 9-10, 23–24 Sep

Time : 9am – 1.30pm

Venue : Crane Joo Chiat, 285 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore, 427962

4. Crane Living Pop-Up (Sept 11-17)

New month, new home? Deck out your living spaces in new furnishings from the Crane Living Pop-Up. This event brings together local homegrown brands selling home decor, accessories, dinnerware and more. You’ll see bone & pearl inlay homeware from The House of Lili, handmade ceramic pieces from Facets by Garima, and hair care products from Fayre Beauty.

Crane Living Pop-Up

Date : Aug 28 – Sept 10, 2023

Venue : Millenia Walk, South Galleria 4, outside Harvey Norman

Address : 9 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039596

5. Kids' Stuff! A Pop-Up (Sept 16 and 17)

This one’s for the kiddos. At this kid-themed pop-up, you’ll be able to get independently made clothes, toys, accessories and more for the little ones. The organisers haven’t released a list of participating vendors (yet), so check their IG above closer to the date.

Kids’ Stuff! A Pop-Up

Date and time : Sept 16 and 17, 2023, 11am-6pm

Venue : Crane (OCBC Wisma Atria)

Address : 435 Orchard Road, #04-01 Singapore, 238877

6. Shop Small Pop-Up Market (Sept 25 - Oct 1)

Shopping small can make a big difference. This September, shop small at Amex's first-ever Shop Small Pop-Up Market in Suntec City. The market will feature 16 local businesses such as Creamier, Cat Socrates, and Woods in the Books, as well as social service agency ART:DIS.

It's a family-friendly event, with activities like a meet-and-greet with Baby Shark for the kids, and candle-making and jewellery-making workshops for everyone.

Charge a minimum of $50 worth of purchases at the market to your American Express credit card, and you'll receive a goodie bag of Shop Small vouchers and limited-edition merchandise (worth over S$130) designed by local artists, Isaac Liang and Esther Goh.

Shop Small Pop-Up Market

Date : Sept 25 to Oct 1, 2023

Venue : Suntec City Atrium (Tower 1 & 2)

Address: 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

7. Giant's Crazy Clearance sale

What if we told you you could buy a hairdryer for just $5? Or an entire bedsheet set for the same price?

Giant is having a mega clearance sale with all kinds of items offered at 1 of these 6 price points: $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $40. These include:

Microwave Container: $2

Basic T-shirt: $1

Non Stick Induction Frying Pan (24/28cm): $10

Flat Mop with Bucket: $10

Flannel Carpet (180x180cm): $20

Ironing Board with rack (15x48cm): $20

The only catch is that these sales are only happening at 5 outlets: Tampines Hypermarket, IMM, Sembawang Shopping Centre, Loyang Point, and Pioneer Mall. For a preview of the latest items on sale, head over to Giant Singapore’s Facebook page before you make a trip down.

Community events

8. Garden of Lights with Sanrio Characters (now till Oct 1)

A lot of people like light-ups at night, and a lot of Singaporeans like cute Sanrio characters. This September, these worlds collide in the best way possible at VivoCity's Skypark with Garden of Lights. It's a nightly light-up wonderland featuring light installations of everyone's favourite Sanrio cuties, including Cinnamoroll, Gudetama, My Melody, and-of course-Hello Kitty.

Get your cameras ready and head there early to take advantage of the photo ops. The exhibit is open from 10am to 10pm daily, although the Sanrio garden wonderland only lights up from 6.30pm onwards.

Garden of Lights

Date : Now till Oct 1, 2023

Time : Light installations are on from 6.30pm daily. Open from 10am to 10pm.

Venue : VivoCity’s Sky Park, Level 3

Address : 1 HarbourFront Walk, Singapore 098585

9. Growth Circles (Sept 6, 12, 26, 30)

Everyone wants a safe space where you can just be you, and be supported. Not everyone has such spaces in their lives—but everyone deserves them.

That’s why Growth Collective SG has organised Growth Circles, 2-hour sessions for individuals to connect meaningfully and feel empowered by each other. It’s about showing support, being present, and ultimately building a world where no one feels alone.

Here’s how a month’s worth of Growth Circle sessions looks like:

These are the Growth Circles sessions in September:

Date and time Venue Registration 6 Sep 2023, 7.30pm The Red Box, Level 2, 113 Somerset Road Singapore, 238165 Register here 12 Sep 2023, 7.30pm Online Register here 26 Sep 2023, 7.30pm Online Register here 30 Sep 2023, 10am Caregiver Resource Centre, Blk 839, Yishun St 81, #01-298 Singapore, 760839 Register here

10. Beyond the Label Festival 2023 (Sept 8)

"Mental Wellness Begins with All of Us"-that's the theme of this year's Beyond the Label (BTL) Festival. Held at Jewel Changi Airport this year, the festival will feature educational workshops, games, fireside chats, and music/dance performances that aim to get you thinking and talking about mental health. The idea behind the theme is that mental wellness is a shared responsibility, and we all have a part to play in our homes, workplaces and common spaces.

The BTL Festival is a completely free, non-ticketed event open to all ages.

Beyond the Label Festival 2023

Date and time : Sept 8, 2023, 10am – 9pm

Venue : Jewel, Changi Airport—Atrium, Changi Experience Studio, Cloud9 Piazza and South Gateway

Address : 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

11. Dementia Singapore Family Fiesta Carnival (Sept 9)

The Town Square at Our Tampines Hub is going to be turned into a carnival fairground this September. On Sept 9, head down for a Family Fiesta Carnival organised by Dementia Singapore. You can look forward to a giant inflatable playground with rides like Bumpy Car Escape and White Water Rapid Crossing, as well as free snacks like ice cream, kacang puteh, popcorn and candy floss.

Entry to the carnival is free, inclusive of the rides and snacks. All you need to do is register for a free Dementia Singapore CARA membership by downloading the app.

Dementia Singapore Family Fiesta Carnival

Date and time : 9 Sep 2023, 10am – 3.30pm

Venue : Our Tampines Hub, Town Square

Address : 1 Tampines Walk, Singapore 528523

12. Families for Life (FFL) Family Singalong Picnic

On Sept 9, 2023, wind down with quality family time at the Families for Life (FFL) Family Singalong Picnic in Gardens by the Bay. The soundtrack to your Sunday evening is going to be full of beloved, iconic tunes from timeless animated classics. We know you'll know the words, so sing along!

There'll also be free balloon sculpting and snacks for the kiddoes, and the dirst 200 families will receive complimentary picnic mats.

Families for Life (FFL) Family Singalong Picnic

Date and time : Sept 9, 2023, 4pm – 7pm

Venue : Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

13. Make friends with Friendzone (Sept 5, 20, 21)

One of my closest friends used to use the dating app Tinder-not to date, but to make friends. She would chat with people on the app-filtering out any creeps, of course-and actually made some meaningful friendships from her efforts.

These days, there's an easier, non-virtual way to make friends. Friendzone hosts community-building gatherings for young adults to connect with each other and develop friendships. They believe ​​that Singapore is, and I quote, "full of diversity and interesting people that just haven't met yet". If you don't agree, maybe you should give one of their sessions a try.

This month, they have two free sessions you can attend. Remember to respect that these are friend-making events, not dating ones.

Session Date and time Venue and address Singapore_v2050.doc Chat about Singapore’s future and how you hope your life will look like in 30 years. Sept 5, 2023, 8 – 10pm OTC Cafe, National Library Building, Level 3 100 Victoria Street Singapore, 188064 SG Social For young adults aged 18-40 years old from all walks of life Sept 20, 2023, 8 – 10pm Crane (Claymore Connect), 442 Orchard Rd #01-11 Singapore, 238879 Friendzone Changi Simei: Let’s Talk About Adulting Chat with young adults aged 18-35 living in Changi Simei about adulting. Sept 21, 2023, 7.30 – 9.30pm Parc Lumiere Foyer, 167 Simei Lane Singapore, 520167 Friendzone Out of Office → Sports & Fitness Sports/fitness enthusiasts, meet others just like you. Sept 21, 2023, 8 – 10pm TBC (at time of writing)

Gastro guide

14. FEASTival Fair (till Sept 10)

Westies, we hope you’re hungry. From now till Sept 10, 2023, Jurong Point is hosting the FEASTival Fair. The food fair will feature 26 participating food vendors from all over the world — Japan, Thailand, China, Malaysia, USA, and more. Look forward to all kinds of sweet and savoury snacks, including viral Korean cheese coins from 2Ninja 1 Fatty, fresh and aromatic cinnamon rolls from Cinnabon, and melt-in-your-mouth wagyu skewers from Niku Master.

FEASTival Fair

Date : Aug 28 – Sept 10, 2023

Venue : Jurong Point, JP1 Centre Stage

Address : 1 Jurong West Central 2, Singapore 648886

15. Friday Night Tastings at The Providore (Aug 4)

Friday nights are always fun, but one Friday each month is extra special at The Providore's Downtown Gallery outlet.

This month, their Friday Night Tastings is going to be a triple threat. You'll get to try 10 tasting samples of wine and spirits, including wine from Manos Negras Winery, rum from Proof & Company, and Scottish whiskey from La Maison Du Whisky.

Don't forget to reserve your spot at the link below!

Friday Night Tastings at The Providore

Date and time : Sept 8, 2023, 6 – 9pm

Venue : The Providore Downtown, B1-07 OUE Downtown Gallery, 6A Shenton Way Singapore, 068815

16. Crane Food Fair (Sept 16-17)

Ever wanted a buffet spread of the best foods from Instagram? Crane at Joo Chiat is one step ahead of you. This September, the Crane Food Fair is bringing you yummies from independent businesses like Sherramelts, Tezzsolution, Botana & Tea, Tais’ Kitchen, and more. Here’s a Food Fair thirst trap from a previous iteration:

Hungry yet?

Crane Food Fair

Date and time : Sept 16-17, 2023, 10am to 7pm

Venue : Crane Joo Chiat

Address : 281 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, 427962

Learning, skill upgrading, and self-improvement

17. HeadHunt Postgraduate Fair (Sept 9)

This September, 57 local and overseas educational institutions are coming together for a mega fair on postgraduate studies. Perfect for professionals considering further studies to aid career progression and personal development, the fair features 63 exhibition booths and 36 info sessions.

HeadHunt Postgraduate Fair

Date and time : Sept 9, 10.30am – 5pm

Venue : Raffles City Convention Centre

Address : 80 Bras Basah Rd, Level 4 (Collyer Ballroom) Singapore, 189560

18. Global Launch of the Blockchain and Digital Assets Programme in Singapore (Sept 12)

In the world of blockchain and digital assets for financial services, what do the next 10 years look like?

Find out at the release of the global programme on Blockchain and Digital Assets in Singapore. You’ll get to learn about the latest on blockchain and digital assets development, as well as network with experts and delegates from fintech hubs in London and Singapore.

Global Launch of the Blockchain and Digital Assets Programme in Singapore

Date : Sept 12, 2023, 5.30 – 8.30pm

Venue : Mochtar Riady Auditorium, Singapore Management University

Address : 81 Victoria Street Singapore, 188065

19. Practise Public Speaking with Toastmasters (Sept 18)

Want to practise your public speaking skills, but don’t have a space you feel comfortable to do so? Join the Brilliant Advanced Toastmasters Club every third Monday of the month for their free public speaking sessions. Not only will you get to hone your own skills, but you’ll also get to hear from a different speaker each month with exceptional public speaking skill.

Practise Public Speaking with Toastmasters@CBD

Date and time : Sept 18, 7.30—10pm

Venue : High Street Centre #08-08

Address : 1 North Bridge Road, High Street Centre Singapore, Singapore 079903

20. CREUSE wood upcycling journey (Sept 23)

Damaged wooden pallets get a new lease of life at CREUSE’s workshop, where they get transformed into lifestyle products that are useful, sustainable, and aesthetic. Not only will you be able to learn about the process, but you’ll also be able to get hands-on experience!

CREUSE wood upcycling journey

Date : Sept 23, 2023, 12am – 12pm

Venue: Meet at Jurong East MRT Station (NS1/EW24). Transport will be provided to and from the actual site.

21. Uncle Chris Walking Tours (Sept 7–30)

Uncle Chris is a self-described “everyday Singapore uncle” who’s seen a lot of Singapore over the years, and now loves showing it to others. Join Uncle Chris on his free walking tours to be entertained and even educated on the hidden heritage, culture and history behind various areas in Singapore. Uncle Chris spills all he knows, and isn’t afraid to touch on the darker parts of history; for this reason, do look out for tours that are adult only.

This September, the lineup for Uncle Chris Walking Tours includes:

KARAYUKI-SAN: The Last Japanese Prostitute (Sept 7, 9am)

Ridout Road Walking Tour (Sept 9, 9am)

Johore Bahru Walking Tour (Sept 16, 7am)

Geylang Red-Light District Walking Tour (Sept 21 at 7pm for full tour, 28 Sep at 7pm for a shorter version)

Lim Chu Kang & The 40 Lamppost Walk (Sept 30, 9am)

Do note that while Uncle Chris Walking Tours are all free, you’re strongly encouraged to tip at the end of the tour.

22. Get Professional by NLB (Sept 5–29)

Whether you’re looking around for a new job or just want to upgrade your skills at work, these next few programmes will be useful for you.

Thanks to the National Library Board (NLB) and their “Get Professional” series, you can access professional advice on resume writing, personal branding, public speaking, and EQ at work—all for free this month. Get guidance from industry experts who’ve coached hundreds before you and know all the tips and tricks to play the game.

View NLB’s “Get Professional” page for the full line-up of programmes in Jul 2023. Some highlights include:

Corporate Storytelling—Sept 6, 7.30-9.30pm via Zoom

Networking—Sept 7, 6.30pm at Yishun Public Library (open to all) and Sept 8, 7.30pm via Zoom (ages 50 and up)

EQ at Work—Sept 11, 7.30pm via Zoom

Dressing Tips for a Professional Image—Sept 12, 7.30pm via Zoom

Personal Online Branding on LinkedIn—Sept 17, 9am via Zoom

Art of Asking Questions—Sept 22, 7.30pm via Zoom

Do note that some of the events are for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are part of their “Get Professional X TOYL” series, and are labelled accordingly on their page.

23. Future of Work by NLB (Sept 5–27)

Is ChatGPT taking over the world? Not quite yet, but it’s certainly had a huge impact on the way many of us work. In the Future of Work series organised by the National Library Board, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are embraced as, well, the future of work. These workshops will equip you with the relevant skills and knowledge in our digital age to prepare you for the quickly evolving office landscape.

Here are some highlights this September:

Introduction to Generative AI—Sept 6, 6pm at Tampines Regional Library

Mastering Online Branding and Marketing—Sept 12, 6.30pm via Zoom

30 AI Tools Under 30 Mins—Sept 22, 6.30pm at Tampines Regional Library

Like NLB’s “Get Professional” series, some of the “Future of Work” events are only for participants aged 50 years old and up. These are again labelled as “Future of Work X TOYL” on their page.

Performances, talks, and exhibitions

24. TEDxNTU 2023: Threading Through (Sept 9)

“We are not a tapestry of separate strands; we are a woven fabric of interconnected lives.” — Bryant McGill

TEDxNTU 2023 is all about exploring interconnectedness. Across many strands of different cultures and backgrounds, we can “thread through” communities to celebrate diversity. How do we do that? And as we promote interconnectedness, is individuality lost? You’ll have to go down to TEDxNTU 2023 to find out.

TEDxNTU 2023: Threading Through

Date and time : Sept 9, 2023, 1pm

Venue : Nanyang Auditorium, Nanyang Technological University

Address : 50 Nanyang Avenue Singapore, 639798

25. Singapore Design Week (Sept 21 - Oct 1)

Singapore Design Week (SDW) showcases the best of local design and creativity. The theme for SDW 2023 is “Better by Design”. If that sounds familiar to you, that could be because it’s also Design Singapore Council’s’s motto, in commemoration of their 20th anniversary this year. The theme is a celebration of how Singapore design makes lives better, tackles challenges, and shapes our future.

SDW 2023 will feature a ton of events and exhibitions, including:

FI&LD—An experiential showcase that asks “ Can Singapore’s future be inclusive by design?”

The 1KG Exhibition—view the finalists of the 1KG Challenge for sustainable 3D-printed models up to 1kg in weight.

Sustainability Comes In Pairs—Recycled wooden chopsticks are turned into whimsical mini wooden toys.

Check out all the SDW 2023 events.

Singapore Design Week

Date and time : 21 Sep – 1 Oct 2023

Venue : Various

26. Singapore Interior Design Festival (Sept 23 - Oct 7)

What is design for? It’s not just about making things look good, or making things work at a practical level. Design is also about creating positive emotions in a space. When it comes to interior design, there’s no better place to explore this than the Singapore Interior Design Festival (SIDFest).

This year, the festival includes its annual flagship conference SID Convention 2023 on 23 Sep 2023, at the Sands Expo Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, as well as 5 SIDFest 2023 Symposiums that touch on topics like sustainability and AI in design business.

Singapore Interior Design Festival (SIDFest) 2023

Date and time : Sept 23 - Oct 7, 2023

Venue : GR.iD Mall Singapore

: GR.iD Mall Singapore Address: 1 Selegie Rd, Singapore 188306

27. Around the World with The Little Prince (till Sept 30)

The Little Prince turns 80 this year! To celebrate, head down to Punggol Regional Library. There, you can journey with The Little Prince around the world to check out augmented reality (AR) toys from the MINT Museum of Toys and book recommendations from the World and Us Zone and Children Zone.

Around the World with The Little Prince

Date : Now till Sept 30, 2023, all day

Venue : Punggol Regional Library, Level 2

Address : 1 Punggol Drive #01-12 One Punggol Singapore, 828629

28. ExperienceIT Showcase: Learn How Machines Learn (till Sept 30)

Wanna train a robot dog? How about race against an AI driver?

At the ExperienceIT Showcase at Punggol Regional Library, you can get up close and personal with emerging artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Learn how machines learn through bite-sized informative displays and hands-on activities. You’ll walk away with a better understanding of how these technologies can improve your day-to-day life.

ExperienceIT Showcase: Learn How Machines Learn

Date : Now till Sept 30, 2023, 10am – 9pm

Venue : Punggol Regional Library – ExperienceIT (Level 4)

Address : 1 Punggol Drive #01-12 One Punggol Singapore, 828629

29. Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft (Sundays)

It feels almost like it should be a secret, but this is too good not to share. Every Sunday evening, tucked away in Bali Lane, you can get a taste of live jazz jams at The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz Café at no cover charge.

Called the Sunday Jam Sessions, each session opens with pianist Rachma Lim and her trio. Then, homegrown and international jazz stars take the stage—some familiar faces already well established in the jazz world, and some up and coming jazz musicians paving the way for a new wave of jazz. You never really know exactly who you’ll get to hear (to our knowledge, they don’t publish this anywhere), but perhaps the mystery is part of the appeal. Just like jazz improv, every iteration is unique.

Sunday Jam Session at The Jazz Loft

Date and time : Sundays, 7.30 – 11pm (Doors open at 7pm)

Venue : The Jazz Loft @ Blu Jaz, 11 Bali Lane, Level 3, Singapore 189848

Register here 10 Sep, 17 Sep, 24 Sep

Fitness, dance, and wellness

30. Puma Run Club (Sept 7)

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just getting started, the Puma Run Club is a great community to help you meet your running goals. Remember how in 2.4km runs in school, you’d pick a fit person ahead of you to try to keep up with? Well for this run sesh, there’ll be pacers from Singapore Runners Club who’ll run alongside you at 7min/km, 6min/km, and 5.30min/km or less. After you’re done, the pacers will also lead you in a cool down to end off the session. So really all you need to do is to show up for yourself and give it your best shot!

Puma Run Club

Date and time : Sept 7, 7 – 9pm

Venue : OCBC Square

Address : 4 Stadium Walk, Singapore Singapore, 397697

31. Wellness Point (Sept 9)

There are many aspects to wellness, and many ways you can achieve wellness for yourself. This September, Wellness Point hits a ton of these. Organised by The Physio Circle as part of the Singapore Grand Prix Season Festival, the comprehensive one-day programme is designed to nurture mind, body, and spirit through meditation & breathwork, football conditioning, boxing, pilates, a motivation and movement talk, and a strength and conditioning sesh. The organisers have also picked the perfect setting for Wellness Point-the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia in Sentosa.

Register fast—the first 100 to register get a complimentary Adidas goodie bag worth up to $100!

Wellness Point

Date and time : Sept 9, 9am – 5.30pm

Venue : Southernmost Point of Continental Asia, Palawan Island Sentosa, 098236

Bring your own yoga mats/towels.

32. Pay What You Wish Yoga (Sept 10 and 17)

Exactly as it sounds. These yoga sessions from Pay As You Wish Yoga are all donation-based, meaning you only pay what you can and want to. All proceeds from these sessions go to Yoga Circle, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote diversity and inclusivity in yoga.

This September, there are two sessions, both of which are suitable for any experience level:

Yin Yang Yoga: Start with passive, restorative “yin” yoga, then go through more dynamic “yang” yoga movements.

Hatha Flow: Dynamic transitions and long holds for mind-body awareness.

Pay What You Wish Yoga

Date and time : Sept 10 and 17, 2023, 10.30–11.30am (Arrive 10 minutes before class starts!)

Venue : Mudita Yoga SG

Address : 761A North Bridge Road Singapore, 198729

Mat and props are provided.

33. Outdoor Family Yoga in Bishan Park (Sept 10)

Yoga studio Yoga Seeds is bringing you a free family yoga sesh every second Sunday of every month in 2023. The sessions are family friendly and held in the great outdoors, amidst the lush greenery of Bishan-AMK Park.

This September, the session will be held on 10 Sep 2023, starting at 8am. Come 15 minutes early for registration!

Outdoor Family Yoga in Bishan Park

Date and time : Sept 10, 2023, 8–9am

Venue : Ficus Green, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park (River Plains). Go to the lawn directly opposite Yoga Seeds Shala.

Address : 1384 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 Singapore, 569932

Bring your own mat!

34. Hatha Yoga at the Park (Aug 17)

Victoria Rose Activewear organises yoga events at the Singapore Botanical Gardens Eco Lake every month or so. Listen up, office/desk workers—this session will focus on opening up those tight chest areas and hunched over shoulders. Beginners are welcome!

Hatha Yoga at the Park

Date and time : Sept 28, 2023, 9.30–10.30am

Venue : Singapore Botanical Gardens Eco Lake, near the Visitor’s Centre

Address : 100 Cluny Park Road Singapore, 257494

35. Soulchella: Holistic Wellness Pop-Ups—Workshop on Six Tastes in Ayurveda (Sept 30, Oct 1)

Find peace for your mind, body, and spirit at Crane Joo Chiat with their Soulchella Holistic Wellness Pop-Ups. These pop-ups are for any seeking greater health and healing, and will include mini readings, reiki sessions, and booths with items like essential oil blends and crystals for growth. Best part: entry is free!

This month, Soulchella will feature the following pop-ups:

Sept 30, 2023 (Sat)

Aavik Organics family-friendly block printing workshop and pop up

Moving into Stillness: Guided Meditation with Anna Lisicka

Oct 1, 2023 (Sun)

Reiki & crystals pop-up booths

Beyond Psyche’s Promo Booth and Soul Recharge 3 in 1 Workshop (Progressive Muscle Relaxation/Mindfulness Exercise/Crystal Sound Bath)

Soulchella: Holistic Wellness Pop-Ups

Date and time : Sept 30 – Oct 1, 2023, 10am to 6pm

Venue : Crane Joo Chiat

Address : 281 Joo Chiat Road Singapore, 427962

36. New Balance Run Club (Tuesdays)

If you need an extra push to hit your fitness goals, Singapore’s New Balance Run Club (NBRC) may be the community you’ve been looking for.

NBRC meets every Tuesday evening at Suntec City’s New Balance outlet to work out together. They run (of course), do some HIIT (a classic!), and even do Fartlek—that’s Swedish for “speed play”. As the name suggests, it involves switching between fast and slow running to boost metabolism.

New Balance Run Club

Dates and times : Tuesdays, 7pm – 10pm

Venue : New Balance (Suntec City #01-325), 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

37. HOKA Run Club Singapore (Fridays)

Everyone’s an athlete—that’s what the folks at HOKA Run Club Singapore believe, and what they want you to believe about yourself. Join them every Friday evening for a run session, no matter your age, background, or fitness level.

HOKA Run Club Singapore

Dates and times : Fridays, 7pm – 9pm

Venue : Marina Square Level 1

Address: 6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594

This article was first published in MoneySmart.