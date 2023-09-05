Negroni Week 2023 returns for its 11th edition with timeless cocktails, unforgettable bonds and pop-up event

Herbaceous, bitter, citrusy, and just slightly sweet — there are many reasons why we love a good Negroni and this September, we just can't wait to get enough of it. Taking place across Singapore from Sept 18-24, 2023, Negroni Week, the annual celebration of the world's #1 classic cocktail, is back for its 11th Edition.

This year, the theme of Campari's sipping-for-a-good-cause event is "The Power of Timeless Bonds," emphasising the bond between bartenders, customers, and craftsmanship. The initiative promises a banging schedule of over 90 participating bars and a series of exciting pop-up events and partnerships. To find out what's in store, give this guide a quick read!

How it works & supports charity

The ongoing partnership of Imbibe Magazine and Italian aperitif producer Campari first started in 2013 with just 120 participating bars worldwide. Today, having withstood the test of time and trends, the initiative has grown exponentially to engage over thousands of venues worldwide, and raising over US$4 million (S$5.4 million) thus far for charitable organisations.

This year the collaboration will be supporting Slow Food International — a global organisation dedicated to preserving traditional gastronomy and sustainable food production.

This year's rendition will require participating bars to donate a minimum of $25 as registration fee that will go towards the Negroni Week Fund created by Slow Food International. The bars will also have the liberty to donate a portion of the sales from every Negroni purchased during the week to their preferred local charities.

The bars are also encouraged to re-create the beloved Negroni with unique twists, personal philosophies and signature touches. Whilst, imbibers are encouraged to explore bars across the city for a diverse cocktail experience.

A vibrant line-up of bars, events & partnerships

From NightHawk, to Jungle Ballroom, Puffy Bois, Jigger & Pony, Anti:dote, Tess Bar & Kitchen and more — there’s over 90 bars (and counting) taking part in Negroni Week 2023. In addition to the fantastic cocktails, Campari Group will spotlight 10 bartenders through a content series across Campari Singapore’s official social media platforms. In addition, some events and partnerships to lookout for include:

1. Opening music night at Offtrack

Happening on 18th September 2023, look forward to Campari’s opening night at Offtrack, a bar where music takes centre stage. Attendees can expect nothing short of an immersive ambiance with live DJs on vinyl, and the opportunity to request their preferred tracks by filling out a request card with cash donations at their discretion to support Offtrack’s chosen charity partner.

2. Aperitivo night at Puffy Bois

Inspired by Italy’s Aperitivo culture, Campari will be holding an Aperitivo night at Puffy Bois — a cocktail meets pizza bar along Bali Lane on 21 September 2023, 6pm onwards. Imbibers can specially made wood-fired pizzas to pair with their Negronis and complimentary campaign-exclusive pizza slices with every order of a Negroni during happy hours (6pm – 8pm).

3. Negroni Week X IHG hotels & resorts

Beyond just bars, the celebrations continue with various Negroni-themed experiences across selected IHG Hotels & Resorts, with some extending till end September. The concept however, remains the same — Sip on unique Negroni variations while supporting charities.

Some events we're looking forward to are: InterContinental Singapore's Scarlet Sunday Negroni Brunch Buffet at LUCE by Davide Giacomelli, (S$108++ per pax) with all-you-can-drink Negroni served out of a Negroni push cart, as well as Opus Bar at voco Orchard Singapore offering Negroni Week exclusive cocktails like Opus Negroni with spiced gin, a tropical inspired Opus Sbagliato with pineapple-infused Campari, and other brunch packages.

For full line-up, click here: https://www.negroniweek.com/

A boozy mid-autumn celebration

In celebration of Negroni Week coinciding with the auspicious month of Mid-Autumn Festival, Campari has partnered with Shangri-La Orchard and InterContinental Singapore to offer limited-edition Negroni-infused snowskin mooncakes, accompanied by bottled Negroni.

At Shangri-La Orchard’s Origin Bar, customers can treat themselves to 8 snowskin mooncakes presented in a vintage blue briefcase, reflecting the bar’s train travel-themed decor.

The star of the show, the Negroni Cocktail Snowskin Mooncakes, come with a blend of lotus paste, Campari, sweet vermouth, orange peel, and extract enveloped in a white chocolate skin for a chocolate-infused Negroni experience. The set (S$135 for 8pcs) comes with a 6oz Classic Negroni bottled in a custom designed gold flask. Order here.

InterContinental Singapore on the other hand, presents its festive curations within a scarlet-red leatherette box (S$118 for 4pcs), comprising a lotus paste with hints of Negroni, and lychee liqueur-infused white chocolate truffle centre wrapped in a red skin formed in the shape of peonies. Order here.

Enjoy Negroni responsibly with TADA

In an effort to emphasises responsible drinking, Campari has partnered with TADA, Singapore's first zero-commission ride-hailing service. What does this mean for us drinkers? About 3000 patrons stand a chance to enjoy discounted TADA rides home after purchasing Campari's signature cocktails.

Negroni Week 2023 runs from Sept 18-24, 2023 at various locations throughout Singapore. For more information and a full line-up, click visit the website or keep a lookout on Campari’s social media pages.

