An ode to local music, creativity and community: Sunda Festival organisers want to deliver a multi-sensory experience

In a fast-paced city like Singapore, it often leaves us craving a touch of nature's beauty and the soothing embrace of music. So, naturally we've been gleaming with excitement ever since we heard the concept of Sunda Festival — a two-day musical extravaganza from Sept 30 to Oct 1, 2023. This remarkable journey is the brainchild of the visionary minds behind the renowned party collective Ice Cream Sundays and FuFu Creative. The festival promises to redefine Singapore's cultural landscape by celebrating music, art, nature, and the remarkable talents that flourish within the region.

We had the privilege to dive into the thoughts of Co-Founders and industry veterans, Jake Camacho, Daniel O'Connor, Meltem Acik, Nick Bong, Florian Melinette and Clare Chong as they unveiled the core essence of this unprecedented festival. Through our conversation, we not only explored the festival's origins and sources of inspiration but also uncovered the unique offerings that set it apart from the rest.

Spotlighting regional talents & the birth of Sunda Festival

In an industry where it's often deemed essential to bring in big-name Western artists to ensure a festival's success, the Ice Cream Sundays team has seen firsthand the transformative power of local talents. Amid their vast experience, they've witnessed instances where local DJs have eclipsed international headliners. Disrupting the status quo, they're determined to spotlight the exceptional pool of talent residing within Southeast Asia and give rise to the artists who are pushing boundaries in their own local domains.

Enter Sunda Festival, born from the aspiration to present Singapore with an alternative festival experience that remains rooted in the heart of non-commercial dance music. The festival's name, derived from the Sunda Tectonic Plate that underpins Southeast Asia and parts of the Asian mainland, speaks to its profound intention: to foster a common ground for artists and creatives across the region.

Supporting the Ice Cream Sundays team in this quest is Florian Melinette, the Hong Kong-based founder of FuFu Creative and co-founder of Shi Fu Miz Festival. A shared vision and a passion for pushing creative boundaries underpin this formidable collaboration. Thanks to Florian's extensive network of artists and suppliers, the partnership has flourished, leading to the creation of a stellar regional programme for the festival.

A multi-sensory experience

Prepare to be enthralled by a stellar lineup including the likes of Batavia Collective, Bottlesmoker, Ali from Indonesia, Japanese maestro Kuniyuki, and regional DJs like Di Linh from Vietnam and Merve from Australia. Yet, Sunda Festival is more than a musical spectacle-it offers a holistic experience encompassing wellness, recovery, and creativity.

Families can enjoy all-ages activities, while wellness enthusiasts can delve into experiences like cacao ceremonies, dream interpretation workshops, and a 'cosmic soul expression' session led by Mantravine's vocalist ArunDitha.

Beyond the music, Sunda Festival boasts captivating art installations throughout the venue, showcasing talents like decorative installation designer, Bryan Kang, lighting designer Myles Ziebart, Vietnam-based bamboo design studio Culm-Innate led by Holland Create and Singapore-based video artists worm.grrl and Jaymi McManus. The festival's partner, Heineken Silver, adds an extra layer of magic by powering the sustainably-designed Nomad Stage, promising unforgettable moments.

Embracing the great outdoors: The campsite experience

Unveiling an innovative twist that sets it apart, Sunda Festival welcomes attendees to embrace the natural world through on-site camping. A chance discovery of the picturesque Sarimbun Scout Camp led to this pioneering inclusion, enhancing the sense of escapism synonymous with multi-day festivals.

A tapestry of discovery

As the Sunda Festival unfurls its tapestry of melodies, rhythms, and connections, the organisers hope for each participant to embark on a journey of discovery. Amid a world where the allure of international stars often overshadows local gems, the festival strives to introduce attendees to their new favourite regional acts. Prepare to immerse yourself in moments that weave memories for a lifetime.

Sunda Festival 2023 takes place from Sept 30 – Oct 1 at Sarimbun Scout Camp, 70 Jalan Bahtera, Singapore 719921. Single-day tickets starts from S$63 and Two-day tickets start from S$118. Get your tickets here.

Please note that attendees under 21 years old must be accompanied by an adult, while kids under 12 years old can join for free. Kindly remember that camping tickets are separate from festival tickets.

All photos courtesy of Sunda Festival with credits to the respective creatives.

This article was first published in City Nomads.