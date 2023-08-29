The best things to do in Singapore this week: Aug 28 to Sept 3

Wondering what to fill your nights with as we head into a four-day work week? From new boozy menus, to poetry slams and innovative events combining the art of tattooing and sick musical beats — Singapore is a happening place to be! Scroll and find out what's in store.

Get Inked Whilst Jamming to Rhythmic Beats

Known for delivering a purposeful odyssey in the electronic music realm, Midnight Shift Productions brings you an experience to remember. Paying tribute to women defying tattoo conventions and highlighting the artistic essence within, the aptly titled event, Ink & Rhythm, brings together our two favourite things.

The showcase is set to highlight a team of nine skilled artists, including Brandi, Gracia, Iwani M, Jazzle, Josephine, Moo, Rae R3bellia, and Sarahann, who breathe life into a myriad of tattoo styles. The event will be complemented by groovy beats from Dexter Colt (Darker Than Wax), Jenn Chunes (Super Enjoy), Leland, Working Title, Jeremy Cheung, and special guest Powder from Japan, known for contributions to renowned labels like Beats In Space and Cocktail D'Amore.

Ink & Rhythms runs on Sept 1, 2023, 5pm onwards at MDLR, 62 Cecil Street #02-00 Singapore, 049710. Tickets are priced from S$40.90.

Punk Poetry Night at Wheelers Estate

Prepare for a journey into a night filled with heart-warming emo nostalgia at Punk Poetry Night. Transporting you to the golden age of pop punk in the 90s and 2000s, when angsty anthems reigned supreme, Wheeler's Estate presents the sensational Shirlyn + The UnXpected, a band dedicated to channelling raw punk energy, seamlessly fusing punk rock and poetry into an electrifying spectacle.

This event promises an unforgettable encounter with the defiant essence of the punk scene, and a celebration of the bands that provided the soundtrack to our adolescent turmoil. Pack on that eyeliner, don your finest punk attire, and sing your hearts out to Paramore, Green Day, Blink-182 and more.

Punk Poetry Night runs on Sept 2, 2023 at Wheeler’s Estate, 2 Park Lane Singapore, 798386. Tickets are priced at S$29.32.

ATLAS X Tokyo Confidential

Get a taste of Tokyo Confidential's (No.9 on the Bar World 100 list) new bar right here in Singapore. The ground-breaking concept founded that shatters conventional cocktail norms is collaborating with Hendrick's Gin to offer a sneak peek of its forthcoming bar launch in Tokyo this October. The special preview in Singapore is set to take place at ATLAS bar where Founder Holly Graham and head bartender Wakana Murata extend an invitation to experience a prelude of what's to come.

Amongst the sippers include signatures like Destroy All Monsters (miso brown butter-infused Hendrick's Gin, sherry, vermouth, ponzu), Chronic (Cacao nib-infused Hendrick's Gin, Awamori, Lillet Blanc, tonic), and Tea Sea (Hendrick's Gin, grappa, sauvignon blanc, tropical green tea, lime, smoky salt). Come by for an unforgettable evening that blends tradition and innovation and celebrate Tokyo's dynamic cocktail culture.

ATLAS X Tokyo Confidential runs on Aug 29, 2023 at ATLAS, 600 North Bridge Road, Parkview Square, Singapore 188778. For reservations, please email info@atlasbar.sg.

aug. Pop-Up Creates a Tapestry of Community & Creativity

An innovative pop-up concept by Maelstrom, "aug.," is set to captivate Singapore's vibrant Keong Saik and Duxton district with a month-long pop-up event. The collaborative event aims to shine a light on local businesses and offer a platform for these skilled entrepreneurs to thrive within a supportive community.

The event will features a range of homegrown brands in its pop-up, including Maelstrom Singapore, A Thing of Sense, Covered, Yuze, Sumaye Living, Momochrome, Junle Font, and more. Come #shoplocal till you drop!

aug. Pop-Up runs from now till Sept 10, 2023 at 333 Kreta Ayer Road, #02-27, Singapore 080333. Open Mon-Fri 12pm-7pm, Sat-Sun 11am-5pm.

Israfil Ridhwan's Second Solo Exhibition at Cuturi Gallery

Cuturi Gallery presents "Spaces In-Between" by Singaporean artist Israfil Ridhwan, marking his second solo exhibition with the gallery. In this collection, Ridhwan delves into the intricate dynamics of cause and effect within everyday life, elevating ordinary scenes into a vibrant realm of expression, sensuality, intimacy, and raw emotion.

The portraits reflects the human journey, offering a mirror to melancholy, a space for introspection, and a doorway to self-discovery juxtaposed against vivid hues. Some hightlights include "In the Voice of Asmahan, 2023," where he explores the delicate facets of affection, as well as "If Touch is What I Desire, Cut It Off, 2023," pays homage to Frida Kahlo's "The Two Fridas (1939)," contemplating self-preservation amid emotional turbulence.

Spaces In-Between runs from Sept 2 to 1 Oct 1, 2023, at Cuturi Gallery, 61 Aliwal Street, Singapore 199937. Admission is free.

Smoke & Mirrors Unveils The Real Art of Drinking Volume III

Follows the successes of the previous two menus launched in 2021 and 2022, Smoke & Mirrors unveils latest cocktail menu, The Real Art of Drinking Volume III. A tribute to the profound interplay between art and mixology, the menu is the brainchild of Bar Manager (in training) Mel John Chavez and Bar Supervisor Wong Wee Siong.

This time around, the 12-drink menu ventures beyond the National Gallery Singapore's confines, inspired by tangible and contemporary art concepts like Cooking, Architecture, Dance, Tattoos, Cinema, Literature and more. Each cocktail is meticulously concocted to encapsulate the essence of its art form, engaging the senses through imaginative interpretations. Highlights include Bridge of Glory (S$32), a blend of Gin, Tequila, and Plum Sake honouring history, Kiss of Revival (S$30), a Snow White (literature) inspired creation with a touch of mystique, and Sticky Fingers (S$28), a tribute to culinary craftsmanship.

Smoke & Mirrors is located at National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew’s Road, #06-01, Singapore 178957. Open Mon–Wed 6pm-12am, Thu–Sat 6pm-1am, Sun 5pm-12am.

Explore the Pursuit of Justice in an Unjust World

The Intercultural Theatre Institute is putting up a show to remember. “The Chair” is a dead story told in seven chapters, that delves into an unspeakable tragedy that befalls a quiet small town. In response, the victims are compelled by the law to take matters into their own hands for justice and restoration, leading to questions of accountability and inner peace.

The ITI graduating cohort of 2023 brings this original production to life, exploring themes of individual and collective responsibility, grief, and the often absurd pursuit of justice in an unjust world. An original work directed by award-winning theatre veteran Li Xie, the ensemble questions the notions of decision-making, justice, and societal obligations in a profound and thought-provoking manner — Who has the right to decide? When is justice served? What do we owe to each other in the balancing of scales? Find out in The Chair.

The Chair runs on Sept 1 (8pm) and Sept 2, 2023 (3pm & 8pm) at Drama Centre Black Box, National Library, 100 Victoria St, Level 5, Singapore 188064. Tickets are priced from S$20-S$25.

