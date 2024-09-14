6 best mooncake fairs in Singapore (2024): Mooncake price list, promos and more

Each year when the Mid-Autumn Festival rolls around, Singaporeans go lunar-tic for mooncakes. Mooncakes start appearing in our homes, offices, and even our shopping malls in the form of mooncake fairs.

Why do we need mooncake fairs when we can order them online? Well, do you prefer ordering clothes online, or trying them out in stores?

Do you prefer browsing online bookstores, or leafing through the pages of a book in your hand? Mooncake fairs are the perfect places to sample mooncakes and really get to know your mooncake options before you make your purchase.

Arguably the biggest and most well-known mooncake fair in Singapore is Takashimaya's annual Mid-Autumn Fair, which is back this year with over 60 mooncake brands.

But for those of us who don't fancy fighting with the crowds at that hotspot, rest assured that there's a ton of mooncake fairs in the rest of Singapore too. Here's your ultimate guide to the best mooncake fairs in Singapore this Mid-Autumn season 2024.

1. Mooncake prices in Singapore 2024

Before we talk about the mooncake fairs, let’s talk about fair prices. How much can you expect to pay for your mooncakes? Here’s a quick look at mooncake prices from hotels, restaurants and more.

Hotel/restaurant mooncake Price What’s included + Promos Raffles Hotel mooncake $99 Set of 4 Double Yolk Lotus Paste Promo: From now till 12 Sep 2024, e njoy 20per cent off online orders on all mooncake selections for DBS/POSB, Citi, HSBC, OCBC, Maybank, Standard Chartered and UOB cardholders. Goodwood Park mooncake $90 Set of 4 Double Yolk Lotus Paste Promo: From now til 17 Sep, enjoy 15per cent off all mooncakes for Citi, DBS/POSB, OCBC and UOB cardholders. Peony Jade mooncake $90 Set of 4 Double Yolk Orh Nee Flaky Skin Promo: Up to 15per cent off selected mooncakes with a minimum order of 2 boxes, till stocks last. Ritz Carlton (Summer Pavilion) mooncake $102 Set of 4 Double Yolk Lotus Paste Promo: From now to 17 Sep 2024, enjoy 15per cent off all mooncakes for Citibank, DBS, HSBC, OCBC, POSB and UOB credit card members. Shangri-La mooncake $95 Set of 4 Double Yolk Lotus Paste Mandarin Oriental mooncake $98 Set of 4 Double Yolk Lotus Paste Promo: Enjoy up to 40per cent off with the promo code MC40FB Peach Garden mooncake $81.75 Set of 4 Double Yolk Lotus Paste Intercontinental Singapore mooncake $94 Set of 4 Double Yolk Lotus Paste Promo: Enjoy 35per cent off all mooncakes* with code MCKS35 until 17 September. (* excluding the Grand Luxe Premium Box) Marriott (Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant) mooncake $96 Set of 4 Double Yolk Lotus Paste Promo: From now till 17 Sep 2024, get 15per cent off with the promo code GET15OFF and an additional 10per cent off when you opt for self-collection. Fullerton Hotel Mooncake $92 Set of 4 Double Yolk Lotus Paste

If you don't fancy the fancy mooncakes above, here are some heartland options for you. These are generally more pocket-friendly.

Price Mooncake Awfully Chocolate mooncake $72 Set of 4 Chocolate Truffle Bengawan Solo mooncake $57 Set of 4 Double Yolk Lotus Gin Thye Mooncake $62 Set of 4 Double Yolk Lotus Four Seasons Durian mooncake $143 Set of 4 Mao Shan Wang Mooncakes (1-for-1) Swensens Mooncake From $50 Set of 4 ice cream mooncakes, assorted flavours Golden Moments mooncake $128.80 Set of 4 Mao Shan Wang East Ocean Mooncake (Ngee Ann City) $84 Set of 4 Double Yolk Lotus Home Favourite mooncake $78 Set of 4 Double Yolk Lotus Meixin mooncake $75 Set of 4 Double Yolk Lotus PrimeDeli mooncake $54.80 Set of 4 Double Yolk Lotus

2. Mooncake Fair in Singapore 2024 (Central) - Takashimaya

Our list has to start with the largest mooncake fair in Singapore-Takashimaya's Mid-Autumn Festive Celebration 2024.

This year's selection features over 60 brands across eight different categories like Hotels & Restaurants, Baked Skin and Snow Skin Mooncakes. Tired of seeing the same mooncakes every year? There's also a selection of mooncakes from overseas brands to tickle your fancy.

If you don't want to physically go down to Takashimaya (we get it, work/family/life is tiring), check out their online catalogue for over 600 products you can order from the comfort of your home.

Takashimaya’s Mid-Autumn Festive Celebration 2024

Online: From now to Sept 11, 2024

Takashimaya Square & Food Hall, B2: From now to 17 Sep 2024

3. Mooncake Fair in Singapore 2024 (Central) - TANGS

The TANGS Mid-Autumn Fair is another huge mooncake fair in Singapore, with over 50 mooncake brands on site. But it's also a huge fair for another reason — it's happening at three locations across Singapore: NEX, VivoCity, and Parkway Parade. Here are the fair locations and dates:

VivoCity, Level 1 Atrium : Till Sept 17 (Tue)

: Till Sept 17 (Tue) Parkway Parade, Basement Atrium : Aug 26 (Mon) to Sept 17 (Tue)

: Aug 26 (Mon) to Sept 17 (Tue) NEX, Level 1 Atrium: Aug 27 (Tue) to Sept 17 (Tue)

You can also visit the TANGS Mid-Autumn Fair online shop to purchase your mooncakes from now till Sept 9, 2024. Get $10 off with the promo code 10MAF2024 when you spend a minimum of $200 online.

4. Mooncake Fairs in Singapore 2024 (North) - Northpoint City

Speaking as someone who lives in the North herself, Northpoint is the most happening mall we have. This Mid-Autumn Festival season is no exception, as the Mid-Autumn Fair 2024 in Northpoint City brings in a wide range of mooncake vendors.

These include Home's Favourite, Hong Kong Bay, Mdm Ling Bakery, St. Regis Singapore, and Swiss Cottage Bakery.

On top of the mooncake selection, the mall is also running a promotion for Frasers Experience (FRx) members: earn FRx Points when you spend a minimum of $10 in a single transaction at the fair! Simply present your receipt and scan your FRx QR Code at the Customer Service on Level 2 of the North Wing.

Mid-Autumn Fair 2024 in Northpoint City

Dates : Now to Sept 16, 2024

: Now to Sept 16, 2024 Time : 1030 am to 930 pm

: 1030 am to 930 pm Venue: Northpoint City, Level 1, North Atrium

5. Mooncake Fair in Singapore 2024 (North-East) - NEX

The mooncake fair happening at NEX's L1 Atrium is one of 3 iterations of the TANGS Mid-Autumn Fair 2024. The NEX fair is slightly smaller than its TANGS and VivoCity counterparts, but it doesn't skimp on choices. Savour baked, flaky, snowskin, durian, and even mochi mooncakes!

The NEX Mid-Autumn Fair 2024 is also an opportunity for you to earn loyalty points when you purchase mooncakes.

If you're a NEXrewards Member, you'll earn NEXpoints when you spend at least $20 spending in a single transaction at the fair, which-let's be honest-you will, given the prices of mooncakes these days.

TANGS Mid-Autumn Fair 2024 (NEX)

Dates : Now till Sept 17, 2024

Time : 10 am to 10 pm daily

Venue: NEX, Level 1 Atrium

6. Mooncake Fairs in Singapore 2024 (South) - VivoCity

The TANGS Mid-Autumn Fair 2024 isn't just happening at TANGS. The VivoCity edition of the fair doesn't skimp on the selection of mooncakes, with 49 brands on display for you to sample. If classic brands like Tai Chong Kok or hotels like Fairmont Singapore don't catch your fancy, check out the Disney-themed mooncakes at the fair for a fun twist.

TANGS Mid-Autumn Fair 2024 (VivoCity)

Date : Now till Sept 17, 2024

Venue: VivoCity, Level 1 Atrium

7. Mooncake Fairs in Singapore 2024 (West) - Jurong Point

"West side, best side", some say. The West is certainly a good place to be for mooncakes this Mid-Autumn Festival season. At Jurong Point's Mid-Autumn Fair 2024, you can view and sample mooncakes from hotels (Fullerton Hotel, Goodwood Park Hotel), restaurants (Peach Garden) and both overseas and local brands (Hong Kong Bay, Gin Thye).

This list is non-exhaustive. Head down to Jurong Point to see and taste the mooncakes for yourself!

Mid-Autumn Fair at Jurong Point

Date : Now till Sept 17, 2024

Venue: Jurong Point, JP1 Centre Stage

