A baby shower is a joyous occasion that celebrates the upcoming arrival of a new bundle of joy.

It is a time for friends and family to gather and shower the expectant parents with love, support, well wishes, and of course, gifts! To free you from thinking of some baby shower gift ideas, we've created a list to consider!

Giving gifts in a baby shower

Gifting at a baby shower can help build meaningful connections between the parents-to-be and their friends and family.

By thoughtfully choosing a gift for the soon-to-be parents, you are showing that you care about them and their growing family. This act of giving can create a sense of closeness and strengthen relationships.

Furthermore, when the gift is used or seen by the parents in the future, it can bring back fond memories of the baby shower and the special people who were there to celebrate with them.

6 cute baby shower gift ideas for newborns and new mums

By sending a gift to a baby shower, we are not only expressing our love and support, but we are also providing a source of comfort and encouragement for the new parents. It shows that we are there for them! To help you, here are a few baby shower gift ideas!

Newborn Baby Boys or Girls' Clothes Toys Gift Set

Best baby shower gift set

The Newborn Baby Boys & Girls Clothes Toys Gift Set Package is a must-have for any new parent! The set includes everything a baby needs for the first few months of life, from clothing to toys and essentials.

The quality of the items is exceptional, with soft and comfortable fabrics that are gentle on a baby's delicate skin. The attention to detail in the design and construction of each piece is evident, making this set a great value for the price.

As a new parent, it can be overwhelming to shop for all the necessary items for a baby, but this package takes the stress out of it by providing everything in one convenient set.

We highly recommend this product to any expecting or new parents looking for high-quality, reliable, and practical baby items.

Features we love:

100 per cent polyester soft toy

Handmade eco-friendly basket

Clothes and accessories are 100 per cent cotton.

Mumchecked baby bath tool and cup

Best functional gift for baby showers

This baby shower scooper has been a game changer for bath time with a little one!

The adorable design makes it appealing to kids, and the soft silicone material is gentle on their delicate skin. It's also the perfect size for little hands to hold and control, making it easier for mums to wash their baby's hair without any spills or mess.

The scooper's unique design allows for a steady and controlled flow of water, making it easy to rinse shampoo and soap from baby's hair without getting any in their eyes.

Overall, we highly recommend this baby shower scooper for new parents or as a thoughtful and practical baby shower gift. It has made bath time a more enjoyable and stress-free experience for both the mother and the baby.

Features we love:

Lightweight

Multipurpose, can also be used to water the flowers.

Durable plastic material, comfortable handle, easy to hold, and pour.

Milestone wooden blocks

Best milestone celebration gift

The six-piece milestone wooden blocks are a charming and practical addition to any new parent's collection of baby supplies.

The set includes blocks for weekly and monthly milestones, allowing for a creative and personalised way to document a baby's growth. It is made from durable and high-quality wood, these blocks are built to last and can be passed down as a cherished keepsake.

The design is simple yet elegant, making them a versatile prop for baby photoshoots. Overall, the six-piece milestone wooden blocks are a worthy investment for any parent looking to capture and preserve their baby's milestones in a unique and meaningful way.

Features we love:

Wood material

Allowed for 11, 22, 33, and 44 weeks — unlike every other block set.

Eco-friendly and water-based materials

Hatched Gift Welcome To The World Newborn Set

Best assorted baby shower ideas gift

The Hatched Gift Welcome To The World Newborn Set truly lives up to its promise of exceptional quality and thoughtful design. From the soft and delicate materials to the charming and practical items included, every aspect of this gift set exudes a sense of care and consideration.

The attention to detail is evident in every piece, making it a standout choice among other newborn gifts. The overall presentation of the gift set is also impressive, making it a truly memorable and special gift for new parents.

We highly recommend the Hatched Gift Welcome To The World Newborn Set for anyone looking for a meaningful and high-quality gift for new parents. It is truly a thoughtful and well-crafted gift that will be cherished for years to come.

Features we love:

Assorted:

1 x Baby's first cloth book

1 x Hatched hooded bath towel

1 x Hatched washcloth set (Set of five) or lovey soother

1 x Hatched silicone feeding bib

1 x Cho snuggy buddy pillow or Cho snuggy plushie (35cm)

1 x Baby board book

1 x Hatched gift box & gift card

Mother's Choice baby clothing

Best baby cloth gift

The Mother's Choice baby clothing Newborn Flannel Wraps/Blanket Baby Shower Gift Set is a high-quality and essential item for any new parent. As parents, we understand the importance of providing the best and most comfortable clothing for newborns.

The flannel material of these wraps is soft and gentle on delicate skin, making it perfect for swaddling and keeping the baby warm. The set also includes two wraps, providing versatility, and convenience for parents.

Overall, we highly recommend this product as a thoughtful and practical gift for new parents. It is a valuable addition to any baby's wardrobe and will surely be appreciated by both the baby and their parents.

Features we love:

Soft and thick

Made from totally natural certified organic fibres

True purity for chemically sensitive, allergy sufferers, and planet lovers

Evorie Newborn Baby Shower Bundle Set

Best baby bottle bundle

The Evorie Newborn Baby Shower Bundle Set is a comprehensive package that includes all the essential items new parents need for their baby. This set comes with a Tritan baby bottle, sippy cup, teether, and wipes, making it a convenient and cost-effective option.

The Tritan baby bottle is made from high-quality and durable materials, ensuring its safety and longevity. The sippy cup is designed to help babies transition from bottle-feeding to cup-feeding, providing a smooth and comfortable experience.

Additionally, its teether is made from soft and safe materials that are gentle on babies' gums, providing relief during teething. The wipes are also gentle and effective in keeping the baby clean and fresh.

Overall, the Evorie Newborn Baby Shower Bundle Set offers a well-rounded and practical solution for new parents. However, some users have reported issues with the sippy cup's leak-proof feature, so this is something to consider before making a purchase.

Nevertheless, this set is a great option for busy parents looking for a comprehensive and reliable baby care package.

Features we love:

Box include:

1 x Award-winning Evorie Tritan 160ml wide-neck Baby feeding bottle

1 x Award-winning Evorie Tritan 240ml wide-neck Baby feeding bottle

1 x Evorie Dippy Duck food-grade silicone teether

1 x Award-winning Evorie Tritan 200ml Baby sippy cup water bottle

2x Evorie Premium Unscented Baby Wipes

Price list: Baby shower ideas

Brands Prices in SGD Newborn Baby Boys or Girls’ Clothes Toys Gift Set $59.90 MumChecked baby bath tool and cup $8.80 Milestone wooden blocks $21.00 Hatched Gift Welcome To The World Newborn Set $98.90 Mother's Choice baby clothing $24.90 Evorie Newborn Baby Shower Bundle Set $90.50

Note: Each item and price is up to date as of publication. However, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.