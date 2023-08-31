The ultimate guide to newborn baby gifts in Singapore

Are you going to a baby shower? Do you know what to get for a gift yet? Finding a gift for a baby shower or a baby is often difficult because you have to consider a lot of things.

The gender, whether it fits the age of the baby, the functionality of the item, how long it will last and on top of all of that if the baby is even going to like it.

And, if you're the pregnant mum who doesn't know what to put in a baby registry, you're struggling with the same things. What would you want your guests to buy for you?

How do you make sure the items you're going to put down are ideal gifts for newborns or if you're even going to use them? Again, there's a lot to consider.

Luckily, we did all the digging for you, so that you don't have to. You will be ready for when the day of the baby shower arrives.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about creating the perfect baby registry and finding the perfect newborn gift that every new parent will appreciate.

What not to put on your baby registry

Before building your baby registry list, keep these no-nos in mind. Okay, fine, we might be a little too harsh with "no-nos", but maybe just don't think that these items are essentials.

1. Crib bumper and bedding

It doesn't matter if you find crib bumpers with the cutest prints and that go so well with the aesthetic of your baby's room, because the American Academy of Pediatrics advises you not to.

Crib bumpers and blankets can easily suffocate your newborn. So, to avoid Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, don't put crib bumpers and bedding in your baby registry.

2. Changing table

Changing tables may be useful to some extent but it just takes up a lot of space in your baby's room.

Plus, getting a changing pad instead is more convenient because you can easily carry and bring it anywhere in your house where you can conveniently change your newborn's diapers.

So, if you're at Ikea and are looking to put that gorgeous wooden changing table on your list, give it a second thought. It may look good, but you might just end up using it as storage than a changing table.

3. Baby shoes and booties

Your newborn will not be going anywhere for a few months. So, the only use of baby shoes and booties is just for pictures. So, yes, we know, those tiny sneakers will look super cute on your baby.

If you want your guests in the baby shower to burn money for some baby time, by all means. But, if you want items on your list that you or your baby will actually use, leave this item out.

4. Diaper disposal system

A.K.A., those Diaper Genies. Not only do they take up some room in your baby's space, but they can also stink up the room really badly too. Plus, they are a nightmare to clean. A regular trash can will do just the same thing. So, if you've added that item to your list, you might want to cross that one off too.

5. Baby clothes

Why? Because half your guests might not have read your registry and will most likely get you baby clothes as presents. Put this item in your baby registry, and you could end up with bags of clothes that your infant does not even get to wear.

Infants grow really fast. In four months' time, those cute little baby socks might already be suffocating your baby's ankle fats. So, resist the urge to include this item on your list. You'll receive baby clothes even without including them.

6. Bottle warmer

Here is another item that is just money down the drain: a bottle warmer. Not only does it take time to warm your baby's milk, but it's also useless because babies don't care so much whether their milk is warm or not. It may be of use if you plan to breastfeed and thaw frozen breast milk, but dipping the frozen bag of milk in a mug with warm water yields the same results.

These items should be on your list

1. Baby car seat

Ideally, an adjustable car seat that your baby can use as he grows. This item is one that any parent needs, especially when they are travelling with their children. You can even get one that goes with a travel system and can be connected to a baby stroller. Check out some cool options here.

2. Swaddles or sleep sacks

These items are miracle workers. By this time, you might have read in your pregnancy books that your infant is going to be crying non-stop. Swaddles or sleep sacks help calm them down. Once you put them in these magic wraps, their crying stops, and you get a few minutes of peace. But, of course, we can't claim that is the case for all babies. But, it can't hurt to try.

3. Baby wet wipes

This is an item that you should always have stock of because it is so useful even when your baby has reached school age. So, yes, put these baby wipes on your list.

4. Bottle brush and bottle rack

Until your baby is about one or two years old, they're going to be drinking plenty of milk, whether that's breast milk or formula. So, you better have reliable cleaning gear. Bottle brushes usually get damaged after months of use, so it's okay if you receive several of them during your baby shower.

5. Waterproof mattress pads

Even if you put your little one in diapers 24/7, these waterproof mattress pads are a must. You never know when they'll be vomiting or salivating or peeing beyond their diaper's capacity. These waterproof mattress pads will save you hours of scrubbing your poop-riddled mattress.

6. Baby tub

Like the car seat, get one that easily adjusts as your baby grows. Yes, they take up a lot of space in the bathroom, but they keep your baby safe while you give them their nice, warm baths.

7. Baby-safe toiletries

These are your baby shampoos and body wash. Putting them in your registry is a great way to have a selection of toiletries that will work with your baby's skin.

Plus, if you put this down on your list, you won't need to buy them yourself. One bottle can last you for up to four months. And, if you have four other bottles, you have enough to last a year without buying your baby some toiletries.

8. Breast pump

If you are going breast all the way, a breast pump is going to be your best buddy. Go for an electric one, so you won't have to strain your back from pumping manually.

Some of the most popular brands of automatic breast pumps are Spectra S1+, Medela Freestyle, and Ardo Calypso — all rated highly by SuperMoms.

Add breast milk freezer bags to the list too if you'll be getting yourself an automatic breast pump.

9. Baby-safe nail trimmer

These days, several baby shops already sell those nail trimmers that work like automatic toothbrushes. A simple press of a button and you can just trim away.

And, you will be using this item a lot, because babies' nails for some reason grow as fast as their height. So, find yourself a trusty baby-safe nail trimmer, and put it down on your list.

The nice-to-haves

10. White noise machine

Like swaddles and sleep sacks, these white noise machines also do wonders to calm your baby down and even put them to sleep. So, if you find one that works and has a selection of white noise to play for your infant, get that on your baby registry.

11. Baby monitor

If there is anything that mankind ever invented to help mums sleep soundly at night, it's the baby monitor. Gone are the days when you have to stay in your baby's room the entire night just to check on them.

Now, after putting your baby to sleep, you can just put the baby monitor on and watch your baby from the kitchen, the bathroom, or even outside your house.

Some baby monitors are so high-tech nowadays that you can even talk into them and anyone who has the baby monitor on them can hear.

If you are planning to go back to work after the baby is born, the baby monitor is a great way to keep an eye on your bub while he is with the sitter or nanny. If that's not a great gift, we don't know what is.

12. Baby carrier

Now, this is another mum BFF. Baby Carriers, of course, don't make your babies lighter, but they make carrying them such a breeze. The best part is you can be hands-free while your infant hangs out in your baby carrier.

Just make sure you get one that's ergonomic so it won't injure your baby in any way, and is made of high quality. So, yes, definitely include this item in your registry.

13. Customised baby gifts

Personalised baby gifts are a wonderful idea for several reasons. Firstly, they add a unique and sentimental touch to the gift, making it extra special and memorable.

By incorporating the baby's name, birthdate, or even a heartfelt message, personalised gifts create a lasting keepsake that can be cherished for years to come.

Secondly, these gifts show a high level of thoughtfulness and effort, demonstrating that you have taken the time to select something meaningful and tailored specifically for the baby and their family.

Whether it's a customised blanket, onesie, or nursery decor, personalised baby gifts are a great way to celebrate the arrival of a little one while creating a lasting connection and treasured memento.

14. Baby hamper

Why are baby hampers so popular in Singapore? Baby hampers have become super popular as a newborn gift because they offer a convenient and stylish gifting solution for new parents.

These beautifully curated bundles are like treasure chests filled with all the essential goodies that a baby and their parents might need. From adorable onesies and soft blankets to practical items like diapers and baby skincare products, these hampers have it all!

Plus, they come in a range of themes and designs, allowing you to find the perfect match for any occasion. Whether it's for a baby shower, a newborn's arrival, or a birthday, baby hampers are a surefire way to make a delightful and memorable gift that will leave parents gushing with joy.

Where to buy newborn baby gifts in Singapore

Looking for the perfect newborn baby gifts in Singapore? We've got you covered! Whether you prefer shopping in physical stores or online, there are plenty of fantastic options available.

Check out our list of places where you can find great gifts for the little ones:

Physical Stores

Mothercare

Pupsik Studio

Motherswork

Petit Bateau

Kiddy Palace

Online Stores

Mama's Choice

First Few Years

Agape Babies

Simply Hamper

The Elly Store

ALSO READ: Want to breastfeed when baby is born? Here's how to prepare your body for lactation

This article was first published in theAsianparent.