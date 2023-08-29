Want to breastfeed when baby is born? Here's how to prepare your body for lactation

Preparing for breastfeeding before the baby arrives? Learn about lactation and different ways to increase your milk supply while pregnant

Maybe you're a new mum who has heard of the many benefits breastfeeding has for you and your baby. Or maybe you're already a mum who failed to exclusively breastfeed your first baby before and you want to be more successful this time around.

Whatever your reason may be, what matters is you're here and you want to learn how to prepare your body for breastfeeding before the baby arrives.

Can all women breastfeed?

As mothers, our bodies are built for breastfeeding. Most women are physically able to breastfeed. Regardless if you have big breasts, small breasts, inverted or flat nipples, these breasts are designed to feed your babies and produce enough milk for them.

In fact, our bodies are capable enough to breastfeed that we can even do tandem feeding, or even breastfeed triplets or quadruplets.

It is very rare that a woman is physically unable to breastfeed her infant. It may be that she has an immunodeficiency virus or a serious medical condition that renders her incapable of breastfeeding, or she's taking illegal drugs or medication that has a contraindication to breastfeeding.

So for most mums, if you want to breastfeed your baby. YOU CAN.

But if breastfeeding is so natural, then why are so many new mums having such a hard time with it? Because while a mother may decide and plan to breastfeed, she doesn't really prepare for breastfeeding.

Do you plan to breastfeed and want to give your baby the best nutrition he needs? Preparing your body for breastfeeding is important to give sufficient milk to your baby before he arrives.

But before we dive into the different ways you can boost your milk supply, we need to understand the process of lactation.

What is lactation?

Lactation is the incredible process by which a woman's body produces and releases breast milk to nourish her newborn baby. It's a perfectly orchestrated dance between hormones, cells and your body's nurturing instincts.

3 stages of lactation

Your body undergoes incredible changes to deliver the liquid gold your baby needs. Let's break down the stages of this amazing process:

Stage one: Hello liquid gold (week 16 of pregnancy to postpartum)

During pregnancy's 16th week, your breasts start the lactating process.

Oestrogen and progesterone join the party, causing your milk ducts to grow and your breasts to become fuller.

Your nipples darken and the areolas become bigger too.

Those Montgomery glands (the tiny bumps on the areola) pull double-duty, secreting oil to pamper your precious nipples.

Then comes colostrum, the superstar of your baby's first meals. It's like a powerhouse snack, high in nutrients and as filling as your heart desires.

Stage two: Milk magic unleashed (2 to 3 days after giving birth)

Once the baby and placenta exit the scene, oestrogen and progesterone step aside for prolactin to shine.

As your baby's tummy adjusts, your milk transitions to a thinner, more abundant form. Your body is still learning the ropes, adapting to your baby's needs.

Your milk production surges, and it's known as the "milk coming in" moment. Finally, you are going to have a supply, and your baby will feel better for it.

Sometimes, milk production goes a tad overboard, causing soreness and tenderness.

Stage three: Milky way, here we stay! (as long as you breastfeed)

Lactation happens as long as you continue breastfeeding or pumping milk.

Remember, breastfeeding is all about supply and demand. The higher the demand, the harder your milk-producing hormones work to provide nourishment to your baby.

According to Abbie Yabut, a certified breastfeeding counsellor (with 16 years of experience) and a mom of five, your body is already producing breast milk even before you've given birth. Even if you don't feel it yet, the milk is already there and just waiting for the baby to suck it out.

"Milk production starts on the 20th week of gestation. So even if you give birth at 26 weeks or prematurely, there is already milk. It is important to note that prolactin, the hormone that produces milk is inversely proportional to the pregnancy hormone progesterone. So when you give birth, your progesterone level drops, prolactin will go up. That is why milk is already present at day 1 even if you don't feel it in your breasts," she explained.

What triggers lactation?

The magic starts with the hormone prolactin. It's like a backstage manager, directing your body to produce milk. But the real star of the show is oxytocin – the "love hormone." It's responsible for the milk ejection reflex, helping your baby get the milk they need.

Signs you're lactating

Wondering if you're really lactating? Look out for these telltale signs:

Breasts feel fuller and heavier

Colostrum leaks from your nipples

Baby's feeding cues are frequent and satisfying

Lactation ongoing: Preparing for breastfeeding before baby arrives

Now that you have that useful information in hand when you start your breastfeeding journey, here are some ways to increase your milk supply while pregnant and prepare your body for lactation.

1. Have a healthy and balanced diet

When it comes to lactation, the quality and composition of breast milk are directly influenced by the nutrients a mother consumes. Adequate intake of protein, calcium, iron, vitamins and essential fatty acids supports the production of nutrient-rich milk that meets the baby's evolving needs.

Incorporating a variety of whole foods such as lean proteins, whole grains, colourful fruits and vegetables ensures that the mother's body has the necessary resources for both energy and milk production. Furthermore, staying hydrated is key to maintaining milk supply.

After childbirth, maintaining this nutritious diet aids in postpartum recovery and sustaining a steady milk flow.

2. Avoid stress and relax

Stress during pregnancy can indeed impact the process of lactation. The intricate relationship between stress and lactation is tied to hormones. When a pregnant woman experiences stress, her body releases stress hormones like cortisol.

Elevated cortisol levels can interfere with the hormones responsible for milk production, particularly prolactin. This disruption can potentially lead to delays in milk coming in, reduced milk supply and even difficulties in breastfeeding initiation.

Moreover, high stress levels might affect the let-down reflex, making it harder for milk to flow smoothly. Therefore, managing stress during pregnancy is not only beneficial for the mother's well-being but also plays a crucial role in promoting successful breastfeeding outcomes.

During the last month of pregnancy, a woman should try to do less (heavy) work. Breastfeeding does take its toll on your body, so it's best for you to relax and take it easy before the baby arrives.

3. Do prenatal hand expression

One way to get a headstart with lactation while pregnant is by trying prenatal hand expression. Prenatal or antenatal hand expression is when a woman rhythmically compresses her breast so that milk comes out. This milk is called colostrum which is produced in the second trimester of pregnancy.

Colostrum contains vital immunological properties and helps to colonise the baby's gut with healthy bacteria that protect against allergy and disease.

Hand-expressing milk can have benefits for women, especially when they had trouble breastfeeding in the past. The colostrum you collected during pregnancy can be used to feed your baby if you happen to have a low milk supply or your baby is struggling to breastfeed; this can limit the need for formula.

Here's how you do it:

Before you start, wash your hands with soap and warm water. Have something clean ready to collect the milk in. Some find that gently massaging their breasts before expressing helps them have a good let-down milk to let down. Cup your breast with one hand then, with your other hand, form a "C" shape with your forefinger and thumb. Squeeze gently, keeping your finger and thumb a few centimetres away from your nipple, just outside the darker area around it (areola). Do not squeeze the nipple itself as you could make it sore. This should not hurt. Release the pressure, then repeat, building up a rhythm. Try not to slide your fingers over the skin. Drops should start to appear, and then your milk usually starts to flow. If no drops appear, try moving your finger and thumb slightly, but still avoid squeezing the darker area near your nipple. When the flow slows down, move your fingers round to a different section of your breast, and repeat. When the flow from one breast has slowed, swap to the other breast. Keep changing breasts until your milk drips very slowly or stops altogether.

You can begin hand expressing around 36 weeks of pregnancy.

4. Prepare your accessories

All you really need to breastfeed are well, your breasts. But sometimes, it helps to have accessories and breastfeeding-supportive clothing to make your breastfeeding journey easier.

You might consider purchasing nursing bras you could use when your baby arrives. They are advisable because you can pull them down easily for feeding. You don't have to struggle with a bra that is too tight — you wouldn't want to be doing that while trying to pacify your hungry baby.

Check your nipples too. Are they inverted or flat? Maybe a nipple shield would help in the first few days.

Also, you might need some nipple cream or warm compress when your nipples crack from a wrong latch or when your breasts get too sore or engorged due to breastfeeding.

If you plan to express your milk, you can start scouting for the best pump that's easy to use, as well as storage bags for your expressed breastmilk.

Preparing these things before giving birth can help soothe your mind and focus on the more challenging part which is breastfeeding.

5. Seek breastfeeding counselling

Do you know of any breastfeeding positions that may help in breastfeeding your baby? Do you know what to do when they aren't latching properly?

Seeking advice from professional health providers will let you decide what practice you should apply according to your condition and capacity.

Sign up for online breastfeeding classes or inquire at the hospital where you're going to give birth if they have an ongoing breastfeeding support programme.

You may also ask for tips from other breastfeeding mums.

Finally, Abbie reminds pregnant women that the best way to prepare for breastfeeding is to prepare not just our bodies (for sleepless nights and long hours of breastfeeding), but also our minds and hearts to take on this new challenge.

"The best preparation, more than anything, is to prepare our minds, our hearts and our bodies. Our bodies because of the sleepless nights especially on the first six weeks, and mentally, because there will be days when you feel like you're not producing enough milk," she said.

"It would also help to attend a (breastfeeding) class, or talk to a mommy who is breastfeeding. The best way is to educate yourself, and of course, eat well, have enough rest, and take care of your body," the lactation counsellor reminded.

Can you lactate when you're not pregnant?

Surprisingly, yes! Certain medical conditions, medications and even nipple stimulation can trigger lactation. It's referred to as "induced lactation" and is often seen in adoptive mothers or those who want to nurse a baby without carrying it.

Hypogalactia: When your body cannot produce milk

However, as mentioned earlier, there is a condition where the body is unable to produce breast milk. This is called hypogalactia. It's like your milk factory hitting the snooze button when you're hoping for a milk shower.

Causes of hypogalactia

Your milk-making magic can sometimes face roadblocks due to various reasons. Hormonal imbalances, certain health conditions, ineffective latch-on techniques and even stress can put the brakes on milk production.

Sometimes, it's like a perfect storm of factors conspiring against that dreamy milk flow.

Symptoms that raise the flag

Feeling like you're running on empty milk tanks? Signs of hypogalactia can include your baby not gaining weight as expected, not having enough wet diapers and even being fussy after feedings. If your boobs aren't stepping up to the milk challenge, it might be time to consider if hypogalactia is in the mix.

If you think you're one of those mums who are having trouble keeping their milk supply up, do not hesitate to reach out to a lactation consultant to know where to go from here.

How to boost lactation after giving birth

As mentioned earlier, your bountiful breast milk does not come until after day two of breastfeeding. For some, low milk supply can still be a struggle days or weeks after giving birth.

So, is there a way to make sure your breast milk keeps flowing? Here are some important points to ponder:

Stay hydrated

Keeping yourself well hydrated is like giving your milk factory the water it needs to work its magic. So, don't forget to keep that water bottle handy and drink up.

Balanced nutrition

Think of food as your body's best friend. Chow down on a colourful mix of whole foods, healthy fats (like avocados and nuts), and protein-packed goodies (think lean meats, beans, and legumes). Your body needs this power combo to whip up that yummy milk.

Skin-to-skin cuddles

Imagine cuddles that boost milk production – it's a real thing! Regular skin-to-skin snuggles with your newborn actually signal your body to make more milk. Talk about love at first touch!

Frequent nursing

When it comes to breastfeeding, it's like a supply-and-demand game. The more your baby latches on, the more your body goes into milk-making mode. It's a win-win — they get their fill, and your milk supply gets the memo.

Power pumping

Feeling like you need a little milk boost? Power pumping is your secret weapon. It's like a milk workout — you mimic cluster feeding by pumping for short bursts, signalling your body to make more milk for that growing bundle of joy.

Relaxation techniques

Stress? Ain't nobody got time for that! Stress can mess with your milk supply, so dive into those relaxation techniques. Whether it's yoga, a soothing bath, or a good ol' book, make time for calming activities to keep your milk flowing zen-style.

When can you start pumping?

The timing to introduce pumping varies. Many lactation experts suggest waiting until breastfeeding is well established, usually around three to four weeks after giving birth. This lets your baby establish their nursing rhythm and ensures they get the essential colostrum.

Breastfeeding may seem hard and scary at first, but take it from the millions of mums who were able to breastfeed their babies successfully – you can do it. All your sacrifices and worries will be worth it, the moment you see your child getting her nourishment from you.

If you have any questions regarding breastfeeding, don't hesitate to ask your doctor about it or consult a certified lactation consultant in your area.

ALSO READ: Toddler vitamins: What every parent needs to know

This article was first published in theAsianparent.