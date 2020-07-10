6 cute entryway organisers and hooks for storing masks

Is your dining table or entryway littered with face masks? Or are you scrambling to find your own mask during the morning rush to get the kids ready for school?

Face masks look like they’re set to stay for a while, and with at least two reusable masks per family member in the household, it’s time we found a permanent solution for organising and storing them.

Here are six cute entryway organisers and hooks you can get online.

PHOTO: Lazada

This cloud-shaped organiser adds not only space to hang up your keys and masks when you get home, but also has room for storing mail.

It comes in white, black, and gold.

PHOTO: Lazada

Add a pop of pastel colour to your entryway with these umbrella-shaped hooks that can be positioned anywhere.

Measuring 12cm in height, they’re large enough to stand out as a feature (especially as a trio), and look good even when not in use.

PHOTO: Shopee

Simple and functional, this key organiser gives you adequate space for everyone’s keys, plus some room for storing masks and mail.

Comes in white, black, and gold.

PHOTO: Shopee

For a classic entryway organiser, this slim shelf does the job well.

Its generous size lets you store more than just the basics, and has enough room for even a small plant or diffuser.

Comes in four different sizes and three colours.

PHOTO: Shopee

Minimalists will love the slim, unobtrusive profile of these hooks.

Made of black walnut with a natural finish, each hook is sturdy enough to hold up to 10kg of weight.

PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re looking for something that’s a little more farmhouse, this lightweight yet sturdy organiser’s just the thing.

A torched wood finish and four vintage key hooks lend rusticity to the piece, while the generous holder provides enough room for even small packages.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.