6 exciting events this June to bring your date for an affordable and fun-filled time

The month of June is lined up with many exciting events, and if you're racking your brains on where to go for a date, we've put together a list of ideas.

Whether you like hanging out at a bazaar, going for carnivals or winding down with drinks, there is something on this list for everyone.

Many of these events have free admissions so you can have fun while still going easy on your wallet.

1. ALOHA BEACHES (NOW TILL JUNE 30)

Aloha Beaches by Bugis Junction x Bugis+ is here to bring a little sunshine and romance to the recent gloomy weather with its pastel-themed beach party.

Here’s a sneak peek of what to expect at our ALOHA BEACHES featuring our very own Summer Lounge, Cinema by the Beach,... Posted by Bugis Junction x Bugis+ on Wednesday, 5 June 2019

There'll be a sandy lounge with pastel palm trees, neon signs, swings, floats, cabanas and lots of photo ops that will make your Instagram-obsessed partner ecstatic.

Go on retail therapy at the Tropical Bazaar for vintage shirts, dresses and Havaianas flip-flops. Then, hop on over to the Summer Lounge for a selection of scrumptious food.

Complete the date by cosying up for an outdoor movie. All you have to do is spend a minimum of $5 in a single receipt at the various vendors at Aloha Beaches or redeem 2,000 STAR$ via the CapitaStar app for movie passes to titles including Avengers: Infinity War and Beauty and the Beast.

Where: Bugis Junction, Level 1 Bugis Square, Singapore 188021

2. TOY STORY 4-THEMED CARNIVAL (NOW TILL JUNE 30)

For those whose partners are young at heart, the Children's Festival 2019 at Gardens By The Bay will bring back nostalgic vibes with its Toy Story-themed carnival, happening from now till June 30.

🚗 If you are driving to the Gardens to enjoy the fun-filled activities happening this weekend, other than the carparks... Posted by Gardens by the Bay on Saturday, 15 June 2019

Toy Story 4 is coming to the big screen this June 20 and here's a dating tip: plan to go to the carnival on the same day you're going for the movie for an unforgettable time.

If you're wondering what can two grown-ups do at a children's festival, there'll be game booths and when night falls, the Toy Story 4-inspired Garden Rhapsody at the Supertree Grove will light up in beat to classic tunes from the movie.

Where: Gardens By The Bay, Supertree Grove, Singapore 018953

3. POKEMON CARNIVAL (NOW TILL JUNE 30)

Stop being a 'slowpoke' and 'CHARMander' your way to your partner's heart at the Pokemon Carnival from now till June 30, 5pm - 9pm.

Located at Sentosa Cove, you'll get to meet and greet your favourite pokemon from the Alola islands, capture the moment at the various inflatable photo spots.

A day at the Pokemon Carnival isn't complete until you try your hands at all four Pokemon-themed games and win a set of Pokemon stickers as a keepsake.

Stay on for the special movie screenings on weekend event dates at 7.30pm, and the Pikachu Night Parade that will take place every alternate evening at 8.15pm.

Where: Sentosa Cove, Singapore 098450

4. BEERFEST ASIA 2019 XI EDITION (JUNE 27 TO 30)

If your idea of a fun date is chugging down beer, Beerfest Asia 2019 XI Edition will turn a regular date at the bar into something 'healthier'.

Get training, you gotta get your moves ready before the beat drops!💃 We're going over the top this time round, with the... Posted by Beerfest Asia on Sunday, 28 April 2019

For the first time this year, the Beerfest Run on June 27 will take you on a scenic 2km evening run around Marina Promenade.

Sign up for the Buddy package ($150, Single - $80) with your other half. Now, you can feel less guilty for taking in those extra calories.

Of course, you can just opt for a chill night out with drinks, food and live music at Marina Promenade. 1-Day passes start from $20.

Where: Marina Promenade

5. SINGAPORE ART BOOK FAIR 2019 (JUNE 28 TO 30)

Talk geeky to me -- bibliophile couples can look forward to re-energising and filling up your soul at the Singapore Art Book Fair 2019 (SGABF), which will be held from June 28 to 30 at Nanyang Technological University's Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore (CCA).

LAST FEW WEEKS TO SUBMIT: Selected photobooks will be exhibited as part of a showcase at SGABF2019, as well as other... Posted by Singapore Art Book Fair on Thursday, 18 April 2019

For the uninitiated, the SGABF features and celebrates artists' books, zines and other printed ephemera. Look out for exhibitions, talks and performances that will take you into deeper insights into the world of publishing.

Where: NTU CCA, Exhibition Hall 43 Malan Road, Singapore 109443

6. $1 CARNIVAL (JUNE 29)

You don't have to break the bank to enjoy a date. The $1 Carnival at Yishun Park Hawker Centre on June 29 sees 26 stalls dishing out local food in $1 sampling portions.

Foodie couples can spend the entire day from 11am to 5pm digging into dishes from Ah Tan Wings, Seafood Pirates, Da San Yuan Bak Chor Mee and more.

This year, enjoy Mao Shan Wang, D24, and other premium durians for $1 a piece. There's also a free workshop that will teach you how to pick a good durian, so you'll never get scammed by untrustworthy fruit sellers again.

Take a break from all that chewing and stroll around the $1 Weekend Bazaar, you can even strike some poses at the photo booth while you're at it.

Where: 51 Yishun Ave 11, Singapore 768867