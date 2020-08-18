6 health aspects you should always know about yourself

If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that health is definitely the new wealth. Knowing the basic signs about your body’s health has become more important than ever before and can help save precious seconds in an emergency.

Here are 6 important health aspects of your body you should always know:

1. Your blood type

Do you know what blood type you are out of the possible A, B, AB, or O possibilities, and whether you’re Rhesus negative or positive?

Knowing vital information like this can seriously make a different if you need to donate blood or need a blood transfusion as blood types denote the presence of antibodies that can cause a serious reaction in the body when mixed with the wrong blood type.

2. Family health history

Keeping track of your medical records and knowing your family’s health history can make a big difference to your medical health.

Some diseases like diabetes, obesity, heart disease, thyroid abnormalities or risk of certain cancers have a higher risk of being passed down genetically, so it helps knowing the family history.

In some cases, where the risk of certain rare cancers being passed down over the generations is so high, doctors recommend removing the organ to prevent the cancer from occurring to save the life.

3. The state of your mouth

Medical science and research have shown time and time again that there is a definite link between oral health and systemic health. For instance, bacteria found in plaque is indicative of periodontal and gum disease.

These then are linked to a higher chance of fatal heart attacks, heart disease and strokes. Research also shows that gum disease also worsens the effects of diabetes, giving people (especially smokers) a higher risk of gingivitis (inflammation and bleeding of the gums) and periodontal disease.

4. Your blood pressure

PHOTO: Unsplash

Despite hypertension being the new norm due to our hectic and stressful lifestyles, high blood pressure is still touted as one of the most dangerous silent killers possible. Elevated blood pressures typically lead to strokes, heart attacks or other chronic forms of heart disease.

5. Your spinal health

Slip disk, sciatica and scoliosis seem to be more and more common complaints these days when it comes to back pain. Keeping your spine strong and healthy is imperative, and back pain might not always be a result of picking up something the wrong way.

A more serious issue is a spinal curve disorder which can cause uneven hips, chronic back problems and really hamper mobility and lifestyle.

6. Keep your thyroid in check

Did you know that the thyroid hormone is at the centre of metabolism? If you’re hovering close to your 40’s and lamenting about your metabolism slowing down and impossible weight loss, it might be time to check your thyroid levels.

Other common characteristics related to the abnormal thyroid hormone include lack of energy, lethargy, irritation, and increased inactivity, all of which can then lead to increased cholesterol and heart disease.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.