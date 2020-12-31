6 New Year's Eve wishes on Singaporeans' minds (2020 edition)

We’ve been through 1 month, 3 weeks, and 4 days of Circuit Breaker, followed by a slightly relaxed Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening that left many sixth members of groups asking for the jio.

Just 3 days ago, we began Phase 3 of Singapore's reopening, which doesn't feel much different from Phase 2, but is nevertheless a step in the right direction for Singapore.

With activities from our pre-Covid life set to slowly but surely make their way back into our lives, there’s a lot to be hopeful for in 2021.

As the clock strikes midnight, there will be hopes, prayers, and wishes made for the new year. They usually go "I wish to lose weight", or "I wish my Mother-in-law will not call me so often", but this year, we're certain it's going to be pretty different.

What wishes will you have this New Year’s countdown? We make some calculated guesses: