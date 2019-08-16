6 places to go in Taipei that's not Shilin, Ximending or 101

PHOTO: Unsplash/ Vernon Raineil Cenzon
Joey Lee
Joey Lee
AsiaOne

When it comes to popular getaway destinations within Asia, Taiwan definitely ranks high on the list for Singaporeans.

Some, like myself, even consider the place a more affordable quasi-Japan since the mining town of Jiufen did provide real-world inspiration for Hayao Miyazaki's award-winning animation, Spirited Away.

Less than five hours away by plane from Singapore, Taipei is famous for its delectable food and warm hospitality, and most people will be familiar with at least one or two top attractions in the capital.

Case in point? The 60,000-strong crowd that descended upon The Grounds @ Kranji earlier this year during the Shilin-inspired pop-up event.

Suffice to say, most Singaporeans know the usual must-go places such as the aforementioned Shilin Night Market, Harajuku-esque Ximending shopping district or the iconic Taipei 101 observatory.

But if you're dreaming of a break and Taipei's on your radar, here are some lesser-known spots you might want to include in your itinerary when planning your trip.

RAOHE AND SHIDA NIGHT MARKET

Think Taiwan and you can't help but conjure up images of their world-famous night markets.

Sashay down packed lanes full of exotic street foods such as deep-fried stinky tofu, pig's blood cake (it's honestly not as horrifying as it sounds), and oyster mee sua.

While the most famous of them all is Shilin in Taipei, it's always insanely crowded because everyone else is also checking this particular night market off their to-go list.

But there's really no need to squeeze with the masses, since the city is host to plenty of other alternatives like Raohe Street Night Market or Shida Night Market.

If you happen to stop by Raohe, the Fuzhou pepper buns and Chen Dong pork ribs soup do come highly recommended.

It might also be worthwhile to check out the array of imported clothes from Korea and Japan that are peddled along the periphery.

View this post on Instagram

🏮🏮🏮 // #raohe #taipei

A post shared by C È C I L | 黄雅文 (@hereisciell) on

Shida on the other hand, is located in a university area, so you might see more students strolling about rather than tourists, although the place is said to be popular among foreign exchange students.

Said to have a compact and quaint atmosphere compared to the busy and seemingly endless buzz signature of the usual night markets, Shida is a good place to go if you want a wide selection of cheap clothes in boutiques owned by young entrepreneurs.

Shopping there contributes to the local fashion community and you might score on uniquely designed pieces that you might not be able to find anywhere else.

HUASHAN 1914 CREATIVE PARK

Relatively unheard of even among my friends, Huashan 1914 is also referred to as Taiwan's creative pulse and houses the country's primary creative arts centre.

If you love cafe-hopping, this is one place you'll want to check out.

Home to a collection of cafes, restaurants, bookstores and indie retailers, this place even hold regular mini outdoor concerts that feature Taipei's promising musicians.

View this post on Instagram

#生活的態度 從今年初起，我就在修一門課，一門關於「生活態度」的課，這堂課非常精彩，範圍非常廣，舉凡如何正確且輕鬆的保養、優雅的體態、該如何讓自己歡愉的度過每一天、如何擁有簡單的精準的衣櫃、怎麼營造簡單又有風格的家，這些都是我今年上半年主修的內容。 在二、三十幾歲的時候，總覺得只要有了錢之後，就會有品味，就會有幸福美好的人生，每天的日常都會像雜誌內頁般，充滿了美好。 但是，這一切都是假相，生活不會莫名的升級，但你沒有意識的過生活時，只會狼狽的一再被生活中的瑣事為難，生活中誰沒難處？每個人都有屬於自己的痛處，如果不面對，不處理，它會更為難你，直到有一天，你連選擇的自由都沒有。而這，是我最害怕的事。 我決定，我要主動為我的人生買單！我想了想，我想要用怎麼樣的姿態生活著，我列了以下的清單： 1我要成為帥氣又性感的女人（這是本人的第一目標） 2老公最好的朋友，每個月都要單獨約會（而且可以陪他體驗很多新事物，例如潛水） 3不囉唆有趣的媽媽，非常親密（但該要求的絕不不鬆手） 4講得一口流利的英文（目前是幼稚園程度，持續努力中） 5有生活美感的人，簡單有風格的居家，重點是整理起來要毫不費力 6可以自在有餘裕的生活著

A post shared by Popochang0203 (@popochang0203) on

Take your pick of hip, Instagrammable spots and snap away like these people have done:

View this post on Instagram

《Karlie 台北｜泡泡先生粉紅戀愛時刻》 泡泡先生原來是一家9口☁️來自法國的可愛小怪物 療癒的肥嫩泡泡讓人看了超想擁抱的 泡泡先生一家在台北展示他們的繽紛生活給我們看 - 真想當泡泡先生～慵懶又愜意 最喜歡裡面的粉紅泡泡屋💕 和他們一起吃甜點🍮玩球池 - 整個展覽都超用心的，而且每個展間都有驚喜 💒 華山文化創意產業園區中4B館 2019/06/29(六) ~ 2019/09/22(日)- #派兒送你看泡泡先生#抽獎#barbapapa#泡泡先生#泡泡先生粉愛變繽紛特展#快來抱抱粉愛泡泡#partipost #台北#台北景點 #飛躍文創 #台北旅遊 #台北旅行 #華山1914文創園區 #華山 #台湾旅行

A post shared by Karlie ｜美妝穿搭｜美食景點 (@karlie_chi) on

DANSHUI OLD STREET

For a change in scenery, you might want to catch a train down to Danshui for a stroll along the riverfront that'll give you a refreshing change in scenery from the usual man-made cityscape.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Situated at the mouth of the river, the Danshui Fisherman's Wharf has a boardwalk-like street flanked by restaurants, cafes and souvenir shops where you'll be able to find gifts for your loved ones back home like almond tea, iron eggs and pineapple tarts.

View this post on Instagram

keKekHehehehe 🤣☺️ #weallscreamforicecream

A post shared by sammy lai (@sammymei_) on

If you're the kind who's a sucker for gorgeous sunsets, this is one place you won't want to miss out on although it can get a little crowded in the evenings during peak travel season.

View this post on Instagram

Hi Taiwan 🇹🇼

A post shared by Junhui Wen (@wen.will) on

Have a little extra time? Catch a ferry from the pier to Bali Left Bank, a waterfront area directly opposite from Danshui that's popular with cyclists or those looking for a breather from city life.

DADAOCHENG WHARF

Located further down the Danshui river and closer to Taipei's centre, Dadaocheng Wharf is a haven for cycling enthusiasts since the city government designated it as a city park in 2005.

Bike down the beautiful riverside landscapes and bask in the history of the place -- Dadaocheng was once Taipei's main shipping port bustling with foreign merchants hawking tea, cotton and silk.

Hungry after all the exercise? The plaza at Dadaocheng Wharf boasts a dining area and Yongle Night Market is just a stone's throw away from the dock.

If you're in luck, you might even catch some spectacular fireworks festivals that have been held from time to time.

If not, the colourful neon lights reflecting off ferries and the river surface also make for an enchanting night scene of the wharf.

KEELUNG

Taking a day trip to release some sky lanterns at Jiufen? You might want to drop by the port city of Keelung just 45-minutes from Taipei city if you have the time.

Since the compact, walk-able city is relatively more hidden, you can catch a break from the crowds and spend a nice afternoon exploring Taiwan's north coast.

Make like Indiana Jones and explore the Khoo Tsu-song Old Mansion or strike a pose along the colourful houses at Zhengbin fishing port to up your Insta-game.

View this post on Instagram

#khootsusong

A post shared by Johanne Teigen (@johanneteigen) on

View this post on Instagram

. 去了想去很久的基隆 不得不說阿關真的是最佳旅伴❤️ 又carry拍照技術又是啵啵棒 兩個人很隨性沒壓力的走行程 路上還遇到好心老伯伯指引我們搭車 彩色屋勉強彌補沒去過義大利的遺憾🤪 拍照因為背光所以超級暗 加上我本人自帶陰影濾鏡☺️ 阿關真的辛苦 怎麼拍怎麼黑 還因為手機沒電要找插座 去了一家很炫炮的甜點店 為了家人跑了五趟餅店 最後吃排骨蝦仁飯收尾🍤 期待下一站內灣行 去吃我懷念的野薑花粽！ . 📍基隆廟口夜市 📍初韻 📍正濱漁港彩色屋 📍金派甜點 📍李鵠餅舖 📍天天鮮排骨蝦仁飯 . #正濱漁港 #正濱漁港彩繪屋 #基隆廟口夜市 #基隆美食

A post shared by 于欣ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ (@yu_shin_0223) on

Like every other city in Taiwan, there's a famous night market to check out. And in Keelung, the one you'll want to stop by is Miaokou, with plenty of traditional Taiwanese eats and cheap, mouth-watering seafood. Its also famous for its 'one bite sausages' and 'crab thick soup'.

WULAI

On the topic of day trips, Wulai, located in New Taipei City, is a small aboriginal village I stumbled upon on my travels back in 2015.

View this post on Instagram

Visiting this peculiar aboriginal town in Taiwan :) #Wulai

A post shared by Aivy Cheng (@aivyanastomosis) on

View this post on Instagram

🇹🇼

A post shared by 김세미 (@nicesemi__) on

Wanting a break from the hustle and bustle of Taipei city, Wulai enveloped my fellow fatigued travellers and I in nature, and gave us some much needed respite from feeling busy all the time.

Drink tea and have a traditional porridge breakfast against a splendid mountainous backdrop like I did, or soak in one of the hot springs within the many resorts that provide them.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee
PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

There's even a free public pool for you to take a dip in, although having a private one to yourself was an incomparable experience I'd recommend anytime.

Been to Taiwan recently and know of any more good places to recommend? Let us know!

joeylee@asiaone.com

More about
Taiwan travel tips Travel and leisure

TRENDING

Panties-sniffing suspect behind lewd Instagram account nabbed; copycat page pops up
Panties-sniffing suspect behind lewd Instagram account nabbed; copycat page pops up
Too ugly for Chinese people? Marvel star Simu Liu hits back at video judging his looks
Is this actor too ugly? The Chinese think so
Indian man dumps brand new BMW into river because he&#039;d wanted a Jaguar for his birthday
Indian man dumps brand new BMW into river because he'd wanted a Jaguar for his birthday
Japan&#039;s top cosplayer Enako can make $130,000 in just one day
Japan's top cosplayer Enako can make $130,000 in just one day
Video of cop pulling gun on Hong Kong protesters after being attacked goes viral
Video of cop pulling gun on Hong Kong protesters after being attacked goes viral
Top Singapore photographer Chuando Tan, 53, has sex scene in first lead role in movie
Top Singapore photographer Chuando Tan, 53, has sex scene in first lead role in movie
Delay in eating food from Spize may have contributed to man&#039;s death: MOH official
Delay in eating food from Spize may have contributed to man's death: MOH official
Faye Wong celebrates 50th birthday without boyfriend Nicholas Tse
Trouble in paradise? Faye Wong celebrates 50th birthday without boyfriend Nicholas Tse
TV host Janet Hsieh suffers miscarriage while filming, reveals she had to pull foetus out
TV host Janet Hsieh suffers miscarriage while filming, reveals she had to pull foetus out
Sister-in-law of George Clooney charged for drink driving in Singapore
Sister-in-law of George Clooney charged for drink driving in Singapore
Your HDB flat can look like a million bucks (for less)
Your HDB flat can look like a million bucks (for less)
Kang Daniel the reason &#039;pink&#039; was trending on Twitter yesterday
Kang Daniel the reason 'pink' was trending on Twitter yesterday

LIFESTYLE

6 places to go in Taipei that&#039;s not Shilin, Ximending or 101
6 places to go in Taipei that's not Shilin, Ximending or 101
Weekend planner Aug 17 - 18: Free music festival along the Singapore River, pets night out &amp; other fun activities
Free music festival along the Singapore River, pets night out & other fun activities this weekend
Personal shopper, shoe polishing &amp; other (mostly) free services you didn&#039;t know about at Singapore&#039;s shopping malls
Free services you did not know you could get at information counters in Singapore's shopping malls
Married? Here’s how to ensure you’re not headed for divorce
Married? Here’s how to ensure you’re not headed for divorce

Home Works

Homeowners reveal their most terrible renovation mistakes
Homeowners reveal their most terrible renovation mistakes
The biggest 7th month myths about home renovation, debunked
The biggest 7th month myths about home renovation, debunked
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
House tour: Vintage furniture and a stainless steel kitchen in this apartment in Little India
House tour: Vintage furniture and a stainless steel kitchen in this apartment in Little India

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

AsiaOne celebrates one year of record growth
AsiaOne celebrates one year of record growth
Disabled man descends steep slope to save stranded kitten in Malaysia
Disabled man descends steep slope to save stranded kitten in Malaysia
Photographers surround and take upskirt photos of cosplayer at Comiket event, pushing her to tears
Photographers surround and take upskirt photos of cosplayer at Comiket event, pushing her to tears
Celebrities Ella Chen, Angelababy dish tips on kissing and making up in their relationships
Kiss and make up: Celebs Ella Chen, Angelababy share tips to resolving lovers' tiffs

SERVICES