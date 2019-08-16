6 places to go in Taipei that's not Shilin, Ximending or 101

Read also

Suffice to say, most Singaporeans know the usual must-go places such as the aforementioned Shilin Night Market, Harajuku-esque Ximending shopping district or the iconic Taipei 101 observatory.

But if you're dreaming of a break and Taipei's on your radar, here are some lesser-known spots you might want to include in your itinerary when planning your trip.

RAOHE AND SHIDA NIGHT MARKET

Think Taiwan and you can't help but conjure up images of their world-famous night markets.

Sashay down packed lanes full of exotic street foods such as deep-fried stinky tofu, pig's blood cake (it's honestly not as horrifying as it sounds), and oyster mee sua.

While the most famous of them all is Shilin in Taipei, it's always insanely crowded because everyone else is also checking this particular night market off their to-go list.

But there's really no need to squeeze with the masses, since the city is host to plenty of other alternatives like Raohe Street Night Market or Shida Night Market.

If you happen to stop by Raohe, the Fuzhou pepper buns and Chen Dong pork ribs soup do come highly recommended.

It might also be worthwhile to check out the array of imported clothes from Korea and Japan that are peddled along the periphery.

Shida on the other hand, is located in a university area, so you might see more students strolling about rather than tourists, although the place is said to be popular among foreign exchange students.

Said to have a compact and quaint atmosphere compared to the busy and seemingly endless buzz signature of the usual night markets, Shida is a good place to go if you want a wide selection of cheap clothes in boutiques owned by young entrepreneurs.

Shopping there contributes to the local fashion community and you might score on uniquely designed pieces that you might not be able to find anywhere else.

HUASHAN 1914 CREATIVE PARK

Relatively unheard of even among my friends, Huashan 1914 is also referred to as Taiwan's creative pulse and houses the country's primary creative arts centre.

If you love cafe-hopping, this is one place you'll want to check out.

Home to a collection of cafes, restaurants, bookstores and indie retailers, this place even hold regular mini outdoor concerts that feature Taipei's promising musicians.

Take your pick of hip, Instagrammable spots and snap away like these people have done:

DANSHUI OLD STREET

For a change in scenery, you might want to catch a train down to Danshui for a stroll along the riverfront that'll give you a refreshing change in scenery from the usual man-made cityscape.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Situated at the mouth of the river, the Danshui Fisherman's Wharf has a boardwalk-like street flanked by restaurants, cafes and souvenir shops where you'll be able to find gifts for your loved ones back home like almond tea, iron eggs and pineapple tarts.

If you're the kind who's a sucker for gorgeous sunsets, this is one place you won't want to miss out on although it can get a little crowded in the evenings during peak travel season.

Have a little extra time? Catch a ferry from the pier to Bali Left Bank, a waterfront area directly opposite from Danshui that's popular with cyclists or those looking for a breather from city life.

DADAOCHENG WHARF

Located further down the Danshui river and closer to Taipei's centre, Dadaocheng Wharf is a haven for cycling enthusiasts since the city government designated it as a city park in 2005.

Bike down the beautiful riverside landscapes and bask in the history of the place -- Dadaocheng was once Taipei's main shipping port bustling with foreign merchants hawking tea, cotton and silk.

Hungry after all the exercise? The plaza at Dadaocheng Wharf boasts a dining area and Yongle Night Market is just a stone's throw away from the dock.

If you're in luck, you might even catch some spectacular fireworks festivals that have been held from time to time.

If not, the colourful neon lights reflecting off ferries and the river surface also make for an enchanting night scene of the wharf.

KEELUNG

Taking a day trip to release some sky lanterns at Jiufen? You might want to drop by the port city of Keelung just 45-minutes from Taipei city if you have the time.

Since the compact, walk-able city is relatively more hidden, you can catch a break from the crowds and spend a nice afternoon exploring Taiwan's north coast.

Make like Indiana Jones and explore the Khoo Tsu-song Old Mansion or strike a pose along the colourful houses at Zhengbin fishing port to up your Insta-game.

Like every other city in Taiwan, there's a famous night market to check out. And in Keelung, the one you'll want to stop by is Miaokou, with plenty of traditional Taiwanese eats and cheap, mouth-watering seafood. Its also famous for its 'one bite sausages' and 'crab thick soup'.

WULAI

On the topic of day trips, Wulai, located in New Taipei City, is a small aboriginal village I stumbled upon on my travels back in 2015.

Wanting a break from the hustle and bustle of Taipei city, Wulai enveloped my fellow fatigued travellers and I in nature, and gave us some much needed respite from feeling busy all the time.

Drink tea and have a traditional porridge breakfast against a splendid mountainous backdrop like I did, or soak in one of the hot springs within the many resorts that provide them.

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

There's even a free public pool for you to take a dip in, although having a private one to yourself was an incomparable experience I'd recommend anytime.

Been to Taiwan recently and know of any more good places to recommend? Let us know!

joeylee@asiaone.com