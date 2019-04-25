Joeyjios: Last chance to brave the crowds at Shilin Night Market - 3 things you shouldn't miss

Shilin Night Market is probably the one place every first-time visitor to Taiwan checks off their must-visit list.

It's no wonder then, that last weekend's Shilin-inspired pop-up event at The Grounds @ Kranji drew 60,000 visitors within the first three hours on the opening day (April 19).

The Good Friday crowd seemed undaunted by the wet weather - throngs of people held umbrellas and swarmed F&B booths, with many on the lookout for the shortest queue to join.

One of the most popular food items, the Devil's Chicken Chop fried chicken store reportedly had waiting times of up to four hours.

That's insane.

Also insane was the queue to enter the event, which was a sight to behold. Check it out:

on Facebook Think twice before coming to the shilin night market in singapore~ this is how long the q is right now! Posted by NivRe Chua on Friday, 19 April 2019

If you're having a major case of FOMO, or just determined to see what the hype is all about, here are three things to keep a lookout for.

FOOD GALORE AT SHILIN SINGAPORE

Of course you're going down to Shilin Singapore to try the food -- you and the other half of the country not checking out Jewel Changi Airport.

We devoured all of this in this week's #Joeyjios episode -- say yes to #workperks. Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

We've scoured almost the entire F&B section (we paid extra attention to the booths with the longest queues) and featured what we could find in this week's #Joeyjios video.

Here are some items not featured in the video that we loved too much to omit:

Street Feed's Australian Angus Ribye with Truffle Mash ($12.90)

Juicy succulent slabs of ribeye resting on a soft bed of mashed potatoes infused with truffles. Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Japanese Creme Brulee Ice-Cream Crepe ($8)

Inside the crepe there was Matcha ice-cream, orea cookie crumbles, popping candy and surprise... bubble tea pearls! Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Loco Loco Mentaiko Takoyaki ($4 for 4 pieces)

Creamy mentaiko sauce over doughy fried takoyaki balls with an octopus center. Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

TOKIDOKI X GONGCHA BBT FUNHOUSE

The first of its kind in the world, Tokidoki's collaboration with Gongcha is every bubble-tea (BBT) lover's paradise.

Complete with a DIY BBT bar where you can customise your drink (hellooo 100 per cent sugar level), the funhouse is also equipped with a boba pit filled to the brim with plastic "pearls".

The things I do for work.... No complaints though! Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Friendly warning though, the pit is more suitable for actual kids than oversized ones (the balls only reach up to mid-calf) -- don't be too enthusiastic in jumping in or you might injure yourself like my colleague Bryan did.

HUMAN CLAW MACHINE

Yeap, exactly as it reads, the highlight of Shilin Singapore's arcade section is a human claw machine where they strap you into the contraption and a (trusted) friend controls your movement.

With a weight limit of 80kgs, I felt that a height limit of 150cm and below should also be imposed.

Note that half my body is hanging out. I'm 1.6m for reference. Photo: AsiaOne/ Joey Lee

Granted, the machine was probably targeted at kids who were game enough, but when I was up in the air, half my body was hanging out of the strap and my adult-length arms found it easy to reach down and grab a prize.

Maybe that's why it costs $20 a try -- the guy manning the booth did say it was a sure-win.

Good news for those who are still on the fence about whether Shilin Night Market is worth the hype. The event will be held at The Grounds @ Kranji for one more weekend from April 26-28, 3 to 11pm.

Admission is free but do try to take public transport to avoid the traffic congestion in the area!

AsiaOne was invited for a media tour around Shilin Night Market.

