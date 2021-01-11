6 places at Golden Mile Complex to get authentic Thai food including $10 omelette crab fried rice and cheese mookata

The coronavirus pandemic has left many of us Singaporeans unable to make a trip to the Land of Smiles for cheap retail therapy, massages, and of course, food.

However, that doesn't mean we can't enjoy authentic Thai food in Singapore.

At Thai enclave Golden Mile Complex, you can find an abundance of Thai food options that will leave you spoilt for choice. Don't know where to start? Here are some recommended places for you to check out to satisfy all your boat noodle, mookata, and pineapple fried rice cravings.

Flying Pig

Thai restaurant Flying Pig recently went viral for their value-for-money Crab Omelette Fried Rice. For just $10, you get a plate of fried rice that comes blanketed in a thick layer of omelette and finished off with generous crab meat chunks.

The restaurant, which opened last September, also serves up other dishes such as Beef Tendon Spicy Soup, Garlic Pork with Rice, and Rice Noodle with Crab Curry Sauce.

If you're planning to visit them anytime soon, expect long queues and about an hour-long wait. They also mentioned on their Facebook that they do food deliveries during their off-peak hours from 3pm to 6pm, so you can consider that option instead to skip the queues.

Unit number: #01-39

Ninja Cheese Mookata Buffet

Cheese lovers may want to bookmark this mookata spot for future makan plans with fellow foodies. Like what its name says, it specialises in mookata buffets that are jazzed up with a cheese tray which allows you to dip your freshly grilled meat in piping hot, melted cheese.

Other things diners can look forward to include an unlimited amount of seafood and marinated meats such as garlic pork and sesame chicken.

Unit number: #01-50

New Udon Mookata

Another spot to consider is New Udon Mookata, one of the pioneer ones in Singapore. While mookata is a greasy affair that can result in plenty of sweating, the restaurant's air-conditioned setting makes the experience more bearable.

If buffets are too much for you, New Udon Mookata offers sets and a la carte options. One set is good enough for two people and contains ingredients such as crab, prawns, beef, and green noodles.

Unit number: #01-66E

Diandin Leluk Thai Restaurant

Founded by a Thai woman and her Singaporean husband, Diandin Leluk has been around since 1985. The bulk of the ingredients used are imported from Thailand so diners can look forward to authentic-tasting dishes that are reminiscent of what you can get there.

Their extensive menu is filled with both Thai staples such as Pad Thai, Pineapple Fried Rice, and Pork Leg with Rice, as well as more non-conventional dishes such as Crispy Catfish with Mango Salad and Chicken Feet Salad. If you're visiting them during lunch, you can opt to get one of their set meals which comes with a drink and a soup or curry.

Unit number: #01-67/68/69

Na Na Original Thai Food

Na Na Original Thai Food was established in 2009 and specialises in Thai dishes that can usually be found in Isaan, Northern, Southern, and Central Parts of Thailand. Due to their flourishing business, they have since expanded to include outlets at Clementi and Ang Mo Kio as well.

Here, you can expect classics such as Thai Mango Salad, Garlic Fried Pork, and Stewed Pork Leg Rice. If you're dining in a group, you can get dishes like their Red Curry Chicken, Lemon Steam Fish, or Egg Omelette to share.

Unit number: #01-51/52/66A

BeerThai House Restaurant

From its yellowing signboard and slightly worn furnishings, it's obvious that BeerThai House Restaurant has been in the food scene for quite some time. While the place is hidden in a rather obscure part of the mall, they attract a steady amount of diners and the restaurant is often full, especially during meal times.

Scan through their menu and you'll find staple Thai dishes such a Thai-style Hor Fun, Basil Rice, and Olive Fried Rice. They also have Seafood Tom Yum Soup, Thai Cereal Prawn, and Seabass Fried Fish with Beer Thai Sauce, which make great dining centrepieces for communal meals.

Unit number: #01-29/30

ALSO READ: From Thailand to your home: Golden Mile Complex's Thai supermarket now sells Thai snacks and beverages online

melissateo@asiaone.com