6 popular Korean nail trends to try in 2022

Korea has been taking the lead in fashion, entertainment and beauty. And as for the latter, it goes without saying that the K-beauty scene is still thriving thanks to its remarkable range of skincare and make-up trends.

But there is one thing that’s been blowing up our Instagram and Pinterest feeds more recently. Enter the Korean nail trends. Boasting some of the most mesmerising manicures we’ve ever seen, it’s no wonder many of us are turning to this year’s nail trends for inspiration.

Take, for instance, the chrome beads nails that were seen on stars like Blackpink’s Lisa or even the blush nail trend which features a soft rosy shade in the middle of the nail.

While there are a million and one nail trends that are taking off, ahead, we’ve gathered some of our favourite Korean nail inspos for you to try for your next visit to the nail salon.

Chrome beads

Three-dimensional nail art designs may not be new, but they are definitely one of the few trends that cropping up this year.

As seen on stars like Blackpink’s Lisa, the chrome nail trend, for example, is taking the nail scene by storm and we’re here for it. As its name suggests, the nail design involves the use of chrome beads paired with vibrant shades to deliver a disco ball-like accent to your nails.

Blob nails

Speaking of three-dimensional nail art, another nail trend that’s been gaining popularity lately is blob nails. Here, squeezable gel, also known as drawing gel – a thick, transparent formula – is dispensed directly onto the nail before curing it under a UV lamp. As a result, you’ll get a funky nail design that comes in amorphous shapes, giving your nails more dimension and texture to your look.

Syrup nails

Much like the popular gradient nail trend, syrup nails offer a more subtle look than the former which includes a translucent or clear nail polish and painting it in thin layers for a gradient effect.

Cheek nails

If you’ve been on TikTok then you would probably be no stranger to the Blush nail trend. This popular design has made its rounds on the internet and it has definitely caught the attention of many for good reason.

For the unacquainted, the design resembles the look of flushed cheeks. The look usually involves adding soft spots of blush in the centre, creating a gradient, soft-focused effect.

Quail eggs

Looking for a fun and unusual manicure to try out? Why not do a manicure that’s inspired by quail eggs? Yes, you heard that right. While it may seem quite unimaginable, this nail design is in fact a great choice for those who are into minimalist nail art designs.

Essentially, the look encompasses giving your nails a speckled treatment by hand-painting tiny black flecks onto a white base (or any colour of your choice for that matter), which resembles the eggs of quails and other birds.

Reverse french manicure

You’ve heard about french manicures, but have you ever tried painting the lower part of your natural nails instead? Best suited for shorter nails, the look gives a minimalistic approach to manicured nails and gives the right amount of accent to your look, delivering a timeless appeal that’s perfect if you prefer something that’s not too bold or too loud.

This article was first published in Her World Online.