6 reasons to consider buying a home projector

Projectors used to be associated with classrooms and business meetings, but these days they’re beginning to show up in home theatres and living rooms as well.

Gone are the pixelated images and bulky units — in their place are sleek marvels of technology that boast capabilities like Ultra HD, Bluetooth connectivity, and even built-in Android TV. They have plenty of advantages over the traditional TV screen, too.

Here are six reasons you should consider installing a projector in your living room next.

1. There’s almost no installation required

PHOTO: Unsplash

If you want a fuss-free setup, a projector is the way to go. All you need for a basic installation is a table or console to place the projector on and a blank white wall — no hacking or drilling required.

You can also opt to mount your projector overhead and install a screen instead as a more permanent fixture. These days, short-throw projectors are a popular option as they can be placed directly on a TV console.

2. You can move it practically anywhere.

PHOTO: Xiaomi

If your projector is free-standing, you can move it anywhere: the dining table for a Netflix session during dinner or to the bedroom for a late-night movie, without having to invest in a TV screen for each space.

Our advice? Put the projector on a table with wheels, or a chic bar cart, so you can easily move it around.

3. You get much more screen real estate.

PHOTO: Unsplash

For those who want as large a screen as possible, a projector’s a great option since you’re limited only by the size of your wall.

While it can’t compare to the stunning clarity of a QLED TV screen, the images are still sharp and vivid, especially if the projector comes outfitted with full 1080p HD functionality like Epson’s EH-TW5820.

4. You don’t need a dedicated wall.

PHOTO: Canon

A blank TV taking up a wall can be an eyesore when it’s not in use, but you won’t have that problem if you’re using a projector screen. Most screens can be tucked out of sight when not in use, leaving the wall behind it free for other things such as a picture gallery or bookshelves.

Mounting the projector screen in front of the window also works in small spaces where you don’t have much room.

5. It’s more affordable than you think.

PHOTO: Unsplash

With most TVs, the price increases relative to the size of the screen — but that doesn’t happen with projectors. Projector costs vary from a few hundred to the thousands, but even the highest-end ones rarely exceed TV screens in price.

When purchasing, though, be sure to check the cost of replacement for the bulb. Most bulbs have a lifespan of 2,000 hours.

6. You don’t miss out much on functionality.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Whatever your laptop can do, so can your projector — whether it’s showing Netflix movies, streaming a soccer game, or even showing a photo gallery during a family gathering.

Linking up to the projector is a cinch, thanks to HDMI cables and wireless connections like Chromecast. Some projectors also come with smart functions like Android TV.

What to look for in a projector

PHOTO: Canon

1. Throw

This is the distance between the projector and screen. If you don’t have much room, opt for a short-throw projector that can be conveniently placed on a table right in front of the wall or screen you’re projecting on.

2. Bluetooth connectivity

If you’re going for the full cinematic experience, check if your projector has Bluetooth support that enables it to link up with your speakers seamlessly.

3. Size

Are you planning to move it around a lot, or double it up as a work projector in your home office? There are plenty of miniature versions out there, like Canon’s MP250 Mini Projector, which weigh very little but can still project 4K images.

4. Brightness

This is measured in lumens. If you’re planning to watch movies mostly at night, a brightness of about 1,500 lumens is fine. However, if you’re also using the projector in the day or in a room with plenty of ambient light, you’ll need something brighter, with a minimum of 2,500 lumens.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.